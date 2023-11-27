Global Frontline Workers Training Market Report and Case

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Frontline workers training market offers (solutions (LMS, microlearning-based platforms), services), learning modes (online/e-learning, offline, blended learning), applications, skills “Set Types, Scope and Regions – Global Forecast to 2028” has been added to the report. researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global market for frontline workers training market is projected to grow from USD 21.9 billion in 2023 to USD 46.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Frontline workers are essential to organizations, yet they face limited opportunities to learn. The use of a learning management system (LMS) provides convenient training delivery. Implementing microlearning in bite-sized formats accommodates their busy schedules. Learning on the job through mentoring and guidance from experienced employees proves valuable. Encouraging peer-to-peer learning through mentorship programs and online forums promotes knowledge exchange. Providing access to a variety of training resources, such as online courses and libraries, empowers these frontline workers to enhance their skills and development, ensuring they remain effective in their roles.

The healthcare and life sciences vertical is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

The frontline worker training market in healthcare and life sciences is experiencing significant growth due to the critical roles played by healthcare professionals in patient care and safety. This field demands rigorous training to ensure that frontline workers such as nurses, doctors and laboratory staff have the latest medical knowledge, follow safety protocols and provide high-quality patient care. The market offers a range of training programs including e-learning, practical simulations and workshops to equip these workers with the necessary skills and knowledge, thereby enhancing the quality of healthcare services and overall patient outcomes.

Among applications, content management is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Content management plays a vital role in the frontline worker training market by providing a structured and efficient way of creating, organizing, and delivering training content. This allows trainers to curate and update content, ensuring frontline workers have access to the latest information. The application enables centralization of training resources, including documents, videos and interactive modules, making it accessible for on-demand learning. As a result, content management increases the quality and consistency of training programs for health care, emergency services and customer-facing industries, improving frontline worker competency and preparedness.

Among skill types, customer focus and relationship building are projected to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Customer focus and relationship building is an important skill set in the frontline worker training market. Training programs emphasize the development of these skills to ensure that employees provide exceptional service in customer-facing roles such as retail, hospitality and service industries. Frontline workers learn to understand customer needs, communicate effectively, and build relationships. This skill not only increases customer satisfaction but also promotes long-term relationships, loyalty and positive brand image, which contributes to the overall success of businesses in the competitive market.

North America will have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The frontline worker training market in North America plays a vital role in enhancing the preparedness and safety of the workforce across various industries. This ensures that health care professionals, first responders, customer service representatives and others receive the training they need to excel in their roles. By equipping them with job-specific skills, safety protocols and communication technologies, this market enhances their ability to handle dynamic challenges such as public health crises, natural disasters and increasing customer demands. As a result, it contributes significantly to the region’s resilience, public safety and overall economic stability.

market dynamics

drivers

Growing popularity of gaming

Diverse use cases of AR/VR across multiple industries

Advances in real-time rendering engines

Compulsion

Diversity of AR/VR platforms and complex development scenarios

High initial cost and limited hardware options

opportunity

Enhance remote working and collaboration through AR/VR software

The growing role of AR/VR software in healthcare transformation

Challenges

The need for optimized performance in AR/VR

Limited availability of content for AR/VR

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 341 forecast period 2023 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $21.9 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $46.7 billion compound annual growth rate 16.4% Area covered global

Main topics covered:

executive Summary

The market will witness significant growth during the forecast period

Market: Regional Snapshot

Premium Insights

Attractive opportunities for players in the AR VR software market – Government initiatives and strong regulatory framework to drive the market

Market, by Technology Type – AR software segment to register high growth rate during forecast period

Market, by Software Type – Software development kit segment is projected to lead the market in 2023

The market will be led by vertical – media and entertainment segment during the forecast period.

North America: By Market, Technology Type and Top Three Verticals – AR Software and Media & Entertainment segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2023

case study analysis

Case Study 1: Magna supercharges its quality control and training processes with AR

Case Study 2: Steris helps customers reduce critical mistakes with AR

Case Study 3: Revolutionizing Technical Training in VR

Case Study 4: Streamlining Enterprise VR Training Development

AR VR Software Market Best Practices

User-centered design

Cross-platform compatibility

Interactivity and Immersion

simple use

content creation

Current and emerging business models

Subscription Service Model

freemium

Pay-per-use or pay-per-session

enterprise licensing

content market

Companies Mentioned

Adobe

Advanced Micro Devices

Amelia Virtual Care

aruvar

Increase

Autodesk

Blippar

Kalpa Reality

Google

hexagon ab

InGlobe Technologies

magical leap

Marxant Labs

meta

Microsoft

Niantic

NVIDIA

ptc

Qualcomm

scope ar

sizexr

squint

TaleSpin Reality Labs

Taktil

TeamViewer

ultraleap

Ekta Technologies

vector

vmware

waiver

joho

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Global AR VR Software Market

Source: www.globenewswire.com