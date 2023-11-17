Dublin, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Precision medicine market by type (inhibitors, monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapy, antiviral, antiretroviral), indication (oncology, rare disease, hematology, infectious), by end user (hospital and Clinic, Home Care) and Regions – Global Forecast to 2028” has been added to the report. researchandmarkets.com gift.

The precision medicine market is expected to grow from US$ 29.1 billion in 2023 to US$ 50.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the precision medicine market include increasing initiatives related to genomic research and increasing number of regulatory approvals for personalized therapeutics. Furthermore, increasing demand for cell and gene therapy is an opportunity area for this market.

The precision medicine market has been segmented on the basis of type, indication, end user and region.

By type, monoclonal antibodies segment is the second largest segment of the precision medicine market

Based on type, the precision medicine market is classified into inhibitor drugs, monoclonal, cell and gene therapy, antiviral and antiretroviral drugs, and other therapeutic products. In 2022, monoclonal antibodies are expected to have the highest growth rate due to factors such as the benefits offered by monoclonal antibodies compared to conventional drugs. These advantages have led the clinical pipeline to focus primarily on monoclonal antibodies.

According to end user, the hospitals and clinics segment has the largest share in the precision medicine market.

On the basis of end user, the precision medicine market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and home care settings. In 2022, the hospitals and clinics segment had the largest share in the precision medicine market. The growth in this market segment can be attributed to the availability of services such as genetic testing, diagnosis and counseling in hospital setups. Furthermore, hospitals have easy access to therapeutic products that are made available to patients who choose precision medicine methods.

North America: largest share of precision medicine market

North America accounts for the largest share in the precision medicine market. The North America region’s large share can be attributed to key factors, such as the presence of technologically advanced infrastructure offering precision medicine in health care settings, and easy access to advanced therapeutics among others. Furthermore, the region has a well-established healthcare system that supports the growth of this market.

Europe: the fastest growing region in the precision medicine market.

The European precision medicine market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to one of the major factors which includes the growing initiatives for precision medicine advancement along with the presence of some key players in the market. Some examples of these players include F. These include Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), AstraZeneca (UK), and GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK).

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 234 forecast period 2023 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $29.1 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $50.2 billion compound annual growth rate 11.5% Area covered global

Main topics covered:

executive Summary

Precision Medicine Market, By Type, 2023 vs. 2028 (million US dollars)

Market, by indication, 2023 vs. 2028

Market, by end-user, 2023 vs. 2028

Geographic snapshot of the market

Premium Insights

Precision Medicine Market Overview – Increasing Regulatory Approvals for Precision Medicines to Drive Market Growth

North America: Market, By Type and Country – Blocker Drugs Segment Accounts for Largest Market Share in North America (2022)

Market, by indication – Oncology segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Precision Medicine Industry: Geographic Growth Opportunities – Germany to record highest growth rate during forecast period

market dynamics

drivers

Increasing focus on genomic research

Increase in genetic testing and companion diagnostics

Increasing regulatory approval for personalized therapeutics

Compulsion

High cost of therapeutic development

opportunity

Increasing demand for cell and gene therapy

Challenges

Challenges associated with adopting precision medicine

Company Profile:

AbbVie Inc.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

from argenx

AstraZeneca

Bluebird Bio, Inc.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

bristol myers squibb

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Horizon Therapeutics PLC

Immunocore Limited

Insight Corporation

johnson and johnson

Macrogenics, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

Seagen, Inc.

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (part of Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Trevena, Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

