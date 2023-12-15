Dublin, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Commercial Refrigeration Market by Product Type, Refrigerant Type, Application (Food Service, Food & Beverage Production, Food & Beverage Retail), End Use (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Hotels & Restaurants, Bakery), and Regions – Global Forecast to 2028” has been added to the report researchandmarkets.com gift.

The commercial refrigeration market is projected to grow from US$45.6 billion in 2023 to US$62.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8%. The commercial refrigeration market is witnessing growth across various sectors. Asia Pacific and North America are the major markets due to high demand for commercial refrigeration systems in the food and beverage sector and rising levels of disposable income.

By product type, the refrigerator and freezer segment accounted for the second largest share in the commercial refrigeration market in 2022.

The refrigerator and freezer segment held the second largest share in 2022. New technologies and regulations are leading to the development of advanced commercial refrigeration systems that are more efficient and have much less environmental impact. Accordingly, the demand for self-contained commercial refrigeration systems is increasing rapidly. These refrigerators and freezers have systems that connect the entire structure, such as the condenser and evaporator, into a single unit.

By refrigerant type, hydrocarbon segment is expected to account for the second largest share in the commercial refrigeration market in 2022.

Hydrocarbon refrigerants are known for their natural and non-toxic nature which has minimal impact on ozone depletion and global warming compared to many synthetic refrigerants. Their low operating discharge pressure reduces the work done by the compressor, reducing wear and tear. These factors further increase the demand for hydrocarbon refrigerants in the commercial refrigeration market.

By application, the food and beverage retail segment accounted for the second largest share in the commercial refrigeration market in 2022.

In food and beverage retailing, commercial refrigeration plays a vital role in ensuring the quality, safety and attractive presentation of perishable goods. In this application industry, proper refrigeration is fundamental to maintaining product freshness, complying with food safety regulations, and creating an attractive shopping environment. These factors further increase the demand for food and beverage retail commercial refrigeration systems.

By end-use, the hotel and restaurant segment was expected to have the second largest share in the commercial refrigeration market in 2022.

Commercial refrigerators and freezers are key requirements for restaurants and hotels to provide an effective and controlled environment. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing affluence of the middle class population in emerging countries such as India and China as well as rapid urbanization, which has led to an increase in demand for convenience foods.

Asia Pacific to hold largest share of commercial refrigeration market in 2022

Asia Pacific was the largest consumer of commercial refrigeration worldwide in 2022 in value terms. The sector is experiencing significant growth and development driven by various factors such as urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, increase in food consumption and expansion of retail and food service industries. Additionally, the increasing population and infrastructure development in the region has increased the use of refrigeration systems for various applications such as supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores.

The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing demand for cold chain logistics), restrictions (stringent regulations against the use of fluorocarbon refrigerants), opportunities (potential demand for carbon dioxide/ammonia cascade refrigeration systems), and challenges (few purification companies) are expected to influence the growth of the commercial refrigeration market. Have been.

(increasing demand for cold chain logistics), restrictions (stringent regulations against the use of fluorocarbon refrigerants), opportunities (potential demand for carbon dioxide/ammonia cascade refrigeration systems), and challenges (few purification companies) are expected to influence the growth of the commercial refrigeration market. Have been. Product Development/Innovation : Detailed information on upcoming technologies, R&D activities in the commercial refrigeration market.

: Detailed information on upcoming technologies, R&D activities in the commercial refrigeration market. market development : Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – The report analyzes the commercial refrigeration market across various regions.

: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – The report analyzes the commercial refrigeration market across various regions. market diversification : Detailed information about new product types, different refrigerant types, untapped geographies, recent developments and investments in the commercial refrigeration market.

: Detailed information about new product types, different refrigerant types, untapped geographies, recent developments and investments in the commercial refrigeration market. competitive assessment: An in-depth assessment of the market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of major players such as Daikin, Johnson Controls, Carrier, Dover and Baltimore Aircoil Company in the commercial refrigeration market.

market dynamics

drivers

Improvement in consumer lifestyle and development of food industry.

Increasing demand for cold chain logistics

Technological Advancements in Refrigeration Industry

High demand for frozen and processed foods worldwide

Compulsion

Strict rules against use of fluorocarbon refrigerants

opportunity

Potential demand for carbon dioxide/ammonia cascade refrigeration systems

Efficient refrigeration system with natural refrigerants

Challenges

some purification companies

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 235 forecast period 2023 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $45.6 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $62.7 billion compound annual growth rate 5.8% Area covered global

Main topics covered:

executive Summary

Commercial Refrigeration Market Snapshot: 2023 Vs. 2028

Transport refrigeration to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Fluorocarbon segment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

Food services segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Supermarket and hypermarket segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

South America to register highest CAGR during forecast period

Premium Insights

Attractive opportunities for players in the commercial refrigeration market – Increasing demand for frozen and processed foods boosts the commercial refrigeration market

Commercial Refrigeration Market, by Region – Asia-Pacific to lead the market during the forecast period

Commercial Refrigeration Market, By Refrigerant Type – Fluorocarbon Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2023

Commercial Refrigeration Market, By Product Type – Refrigerated Display Case Segment to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Commercial Refrigeration Market, by Application – Food Service Segment to Account for Largest Market Share in 2022

Commercial Refrigeration Market, by End Use – Supermarket and Hypermarket Segment to Register Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

Company Profile

baltimore aircoil

blue Star

the carrier

Canadian Curtis Refrigeration

Daikin

Dover

De Rigo Refrigeration

Fogal

frigo block

green and cool

husman

imbara

johnson control

KMW

maekawa

M&M Carnot

Norlake

Runte

SCM Frigo

Truth

Weissman

Voltas

Western Refrigeration Pvt.

void area

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Global Commercial Refrigerator Market

Source: www.globenewswire.com