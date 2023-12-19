New York, United States, December 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wind turbines are machines that convert the kinetic energy of the wind into electricity. A floating wind turbine is a submerged offshore wind turbine supported by a floating base. A wind turbine can generate electricity in water depths where a fixed foundation would be unsuitable because it is mounted on a structure. Multiple mooring cables and anchors secure the turbine to the seabed. Any water body with a depth of 60 meters or more is suitable for floating wind turbines. Furthermore, due to the constant wind flow along the shore, floating wind turbines, unlike onshore wind turbines, can generate electricity continuously.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @

The market growth for floating wind turbines is projected to be driven by the substantial increase in demand for renewable energy sources. Unlike traditional energy sources, floating wind turbines reduce carbon emissions and are cost-effective. Furthermore, the technology of floating wind turbines eliminates water depth restrictions, making it easier to select the optimal location for power generation. Additionally, floating wind turbines have a higher capacity factor than land-based wind turbines. This is the result of continuous energy production from floating wind turbines. However, installing a wind turbine can be expensive with multiple mooring lines and anchors. Additionally, wind turbines can suffer significant damage during severe storms and hurricanes.

Increase in demand for renewable energy sources and electricity consumption to drive the global floating wind turbine market

According to Straits Research, “The global floating wind turbine market size was estimated at US$5,655 million in 2021, which is projected to reach US$54,704 million, and will expand at a CAGR of 32.8% during the forecast period.” Substantial increase in demand for renewable energy sources is anticipated to boost the growth of the floating wind turbine market. Furthermore, the increasing emphasis of the government on developing cost-effective energy solutions will contribute to the expansion of the market. Furthermore, renewable energy sources, such as floating wind turbines, can be used in remote coastal areas, presenting a significant challenge to industry participants with respect to the provision of electricity through conventional power plants. Demand for floating wind turbines will be driven by the increasing interest of governments around the world in finding environmentally friendly energy sources. Carbon dioxide emissions are reduced due to electricity production by floating wind turbines, which does not use traditional fossil fuels.

In recent years, the amount of electricity consumption has increased significantly. Advances in technology have led to the production of electronic products for home and commercial use, which are dependent on the availability of electricity. Additionally, the increase in per capita disposable income, as well as the purchasing power of consumers, is a factor that contributes to the increase in sales of electronic appliances such as refrigerators, televisions, and air conditioners. Furthermore, modernization, expansion of the construction industry, development of prosperous societies, and growth of residential buildings have contributed to the increase in energy demand. Apart from the increase in the number of industrial deployments, the expansion of the commercial sector, which includes construction of schools and hospitals as well as retail and grocery stores, office buildings and other commercial establishments, has also increased the demand for electricity.

As a result of these factors, the demand for reliable and efficient power supply has increased. As a result, governments of many countries have begun to emphasize electricity generation from renewable sources, which is expected to increase the demand for floating wind turbines. As a result of the rapid economic expansion of emerging economies, it is estimated that both production and consumption of electricity will continue to increase in the coming years. As a result, it is expected that market drivers will be impacted Global market for floating wind turbines Will exhibit significant expansion during the forecast period.

Advances in structures of wind turbines to create opportunities for global floating wind turbine market

New technologies for the structure of wind turbines, such as “twisted jacket” foundations, which have fewer nodes and components, may provide a long-term solution to the problem of severe storms. The inward battened guide framework not only provides a strong and safe framework, but it also helps in reducing installation costs. Recent developments are anticipated to result in additional opportunities in the floating wind turbine market.

regional insight

Europe will capture the market with the largest share and grow at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. Intensive research and development efforts and the presence of governing bodies such as Europur, European Union and significant Spar-Boy foundation foam block manufacturers encourage growth prospects in the European market. It is anticipated that the goal of using renewable energy sources will play an essential role in the factors that drive the expansion of the need for floating wind turbines. By 2020, European countries had met their renewable energy targets. They initiated the implementation of their 2030 National Energy and Climate Plans (NECP) to meet the 32% renewable target.

Thanks to wind power many European countries will be able to efficiently and cost-effectively reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emitted by their electricity systems. They will also be able to transform their energy infrastructure. Europe’s total installed capacity is projected to reach 277 GW by 2023. In the next five years, more than 90 GW of wind power will be installed. As a result, the market for floating wind turbines is expected to grow.

main idea

On the basis of foundation, the spar-buoy foundation segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.5% and hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

On the basis of depth, the deepwater segment is expected to have the largest market share and grow at a CAGR of 32.1% during the forecast period.

Based on regional analysis, Europe will capture the market with the largest share and grow at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period.

competitive players in the market

siemens gamesa renewables

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Senvion S.A.

abb group

GE Renewable Energy

Nordex SE.

market news

In 2022, Siemens Gamesa Renewables and Doosan Enerbility signed a non-binding MoU for cooperation on large-scale offshore wind turbines.

Siemens Gamesa Renewables and Doosan Enerbility signed a non-binding MoU for cooperation on large-scale offshore wind turbines. In 2022, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind and PEC Energia signed an agreement to power the Serra das Vacas wind park in Pernambuco, Brazil.

Global Floating Wind Turbine Market: Segmentation

from the foundation

spar-buoy

semi submersible

Tension-Leg Platform (TLP) Foundation

Other

In depth

Shallow water (less than 60 meters depth)

Deep water (depth more than 60 meters)

by region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

lamia

Get detailed market segmentation @

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company that provides global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, specifically designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you’re looking at business sectors in the next city over or across continents, we understand the importance of being familiar with the customer’s purchasing power. We solve our customers’ problems by identifying and understanding the target group and generating leads with utmost accuracy. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver broad spectrum results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information about your target market, please contact us below:

phone: +1 646 480 7505 (US)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (UK)

E-mail: [email protected]

Follow us: Linkedin , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter

Source: www.globenewswire.com