The global market for Fiber to the Ax is estimated to be USD 16.4 billion in 2022, which is projected to reach a revised size of USD 31.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the analysis period 2022-2030 . FTTH/P/B, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$14.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. The growth in FTTA segment is estimated to be 8.5% CAGR for the next 8 year period.

The US market is estimated at $3.1 billion, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%

The Fiber to X market in the US is estimated at US$3.1 billion by 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of US$9.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7%. Analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 6.7% and 6.8%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.5%.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 564 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $16.4 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $31.3 billion compound annual growth rate 8.4% Area covered global

market Overview

The growing next generation Internet economy provides a strong foundation for the rise and penetration of FTTH

Data-hungry world will need greater internet speed: Top 10 countries with fastest internet speed (in Mbps) by 2022

Growing Number of Internet Users Leading the World to the Networking Age: Number of Internet Users Worldwide for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 (in Million)

Focus on last mile telecommunications increases interest in Fiber to X architecture as a last mile networking solution

global economic update

Shaken by war, global oil prices rose and inflation pressures increased: global average annual Brent crude oil prices for 2017 to 2022 (in US dollars per barrel)

War-induced commodity price surges and broad-based price pressures mark the return of global inflation in 2022: Global inflation rates from 2019 to 2024 (in%)

Following the pandemic, global economic uncertainty increased amid supply chain disruptions exacerbated by war, inflation, political tensions and China’s slowdown: World economic growth projections for 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 (real GDP, annual % change)

Competition

Fiber to the X – Percentage Market Share of Global Key Competitors in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Insignificant (E) for players worldwide in 2022

Fiber to the X (FTTX): Definition, Scope, Benefits and Importance

Recent Market Activity

innovation

Market Trends and Drivers

5G will drive interest and deployment of fiber to the X. Here’s how and why

FTTx testing rising to prominence

Demand for ultra-high-bit Internet access drives demand for FTTX

The permanent return of web and videoconferencing after the pandemic to strengthen the indispensability of FTTx

The spectacular rise of video conferencing is an indication of how indispensable “fibre” has become in everyday life: Global opportunities for video conferencing for the years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028 (in US$ billion)

The pandemic is rapidly driving ecommerce growth, amplifying the role of the Internet and its enabling fiber optic technology

Strong growth in e-commerce to drive FTTx adoption: Global B2C e-commerce sales to reach US$ trillion from 2019 to 2025

Strong outlook for telemedicine bodes well for FTTB/H connections

Growing demand for telehealth services expands the addressable market opportunity for FTTx in enabling reliable telemedicine communications: Global opportunity for telemedicine for the years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 (in US$ billion)

The rise of on-demand streaming makes FTTH connections indispensable for modern digital homes

The growing popularity of video-on-demand provides a platform for the rise of FTTH connections: Global opportunities for video-on-demand (in US$ billion) for the years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

The rise of hybrid work models as the new normal post-pandemic to preserve the value of reliable broadband connections in homes

Returning to the office! What are our preferences?: % of employees preferring different types of work arrangements

The changing future of learning and education increases dependence on last mile internet connectivity.

Plan for more robust connectivity in the coming era of e-learning to boost opportunities for FTTH: Global opportunities for e-learning for the years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028 (in US$ billion)

The growth in Internet gaming has catalyzed the role of “fiber” in providing the best gaming experience

The growing number of avid gamers around the world increases the need for reliable FTTH/B connections: Global number of active gamers (in billions) years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

The rise of smart homes, home automation and increased adoption of home security systems have made FTTH more indispensable than ever

As smart homes become a mainstream reality, increasing bandwidth requirements highlight the importance of FTTH connections: Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country for the Year 2022

Increasing investment in factory automation to promote the development of FTTB/P connections

FTTB/P connections to witness unconventional growth as factory automation initiatives, reliance on strong last mile Internet connectivity increase: Global breakdown of investments in manufacturing IoT (in US$ billion) for the years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

FTTX will benefit from increased focus shed on broadband network readiness amid rise of metaverse

Rapidly evolving Metaverse ecosystem highlights broadband readiness with FTTx: Global spend on Metaverse for the years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 (in US$ million)

Smart, safe cities need fiber. In this way smart cities will increase the demand for fiber connectivity.

Revived spending on smart city projects provides a goldmine of opportunities for expanding fiber optic internet: Global smart city spending for the years 2021, 2024 and 2027 (in US$ billion)

The increasing use of VPN in the corporate sector is increasing the demand for FTTx architecture.

The increasing use of VPNs means that a greater number of people and businesses will need more reliable and stronger internet connections: Global penetration of VPNs for the years 2020, 2022 and 2024 (presented as % of internet users)

Rise of digitally transformed enterprises in the post-Covid period to enhance the role of the Internet in enterprise networking

Strong Internet connectivity is at the heart of software defined enterprises, connected enterprises and enterprise IIoT: Global opportunities for enterprise networking for the years 2021, 2023 and 2025 (in US$ billion)

Expanding IoT ecosystem and cloud computing create explosive growth opportunities for fiber optics

IoT ecosystem exploding

Global M2M/IoT connections for the years 2019, 2021, 2023 (in billions)

Moving to the cloud is a matter of survival for companies in the 21st century

As enterprises move to the cloud, the importance of strong internet connections has come into the spotlight: Global market for cloud computing services for the years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027 (in US$ billion)

Here’s why fiber optics is important for IoT and cloud computing

Increasing investments in smart farming and increasing use of IoT in agriculture have increased the need for reliable, high-speed broadband connectivity

Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for Fiber to Farm Connectivity: Worldwide Global Smart Agriculture Market for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030 (in US$ Billion)

