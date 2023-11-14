(Reuters) – Electric-vehicle sales continue to remain strong globally, with record monthly sales in October despite the end of subsidies in China, according to market research firm Rho Motion.

China ended an 11-year subsidy scheme for EV purchases in 2022, but some local authorities continue to offer aid or tax breaks to attract investment as well as subsidies for consumers.

EV sales in China, the world’s largest auto market, rose 29% year-on-year in September. The global EV market saw a growth of 34% in the same period.

According to Rho Motion, China is entering the last two months of the year which are seasonally high for vehicle sales.

The market research firm said, “What’s notable about the October data is that EV demand in China is reaching record highs despite subsidy cuts… 2023 set to be another banner year for China in terms of EV sales It is going to happen.”

According to RHO Motion, EV sales rose 26% in European markets where subsidy cuts hit demand, as seen in Germany, where commercial subsidies were eliminated in September.

“This (subsidy) is an important factor in the German market as around two-thirds of passenger car registrations are commercial,” the market research firm said.

Tesla, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen have warned higher interest rates and a weak market in the region are putting off customers.

EV sales in North America have grown 78% so far this year.

“The North American market remains strong in 2023, with Tesla still taking the lion’s share of demand as legacy automakers have ambitions to increase production,” Ro Motion said.

Still, Tesla’s market share fell to the lowest level on record at nearly 50% during the third quarter despite the price cuts, according to a report from dealer services firm Cox Automotive in October.

(Reporting by Arshiya Bajwa in Bengaluru and Paul Leinert in Detroit; Editing by Shaunak Dasgupta)

Source: finance.yahoo.com