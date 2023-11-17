Global eSports market size and share to cross $11.94

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global eSports market is projected to be valued at US$11.94 billion by 2030, growing rapidly by 27.6% over the next seven years, according to Vantage Market Research.

The growth of the eSports market is influenced by factors such as increase in live streaming of games, significant investments, expanding audience reach, engagement activities and better infrastructure for league tournaments.

The report provides insights on the following points

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information about the market offered by major players. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about attractive emerging markets and analyzes penetration into mature segments of the markets. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments and investments. Market Trends: Provides a comprehensive understanding of the cumulative impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and hyperinflation. Competitive Assessment and Intelligence: Provides detailed assessment of the market share, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape and manufacturing capabilities of key players. Product Development and Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities and important product developments.

The increasing commercialization in the industry has created profitable opportunities for influencers, gamers, event organizers, and game developers, thereby benefiting the market. The growing popularity of gaming tournaments, sponsorships, streaming revenues and impressive international prize pools has led the millennial generation to view eSports as a viable professional career option.

Factors affecting the development of the global e-sports industry

The development of technology has a huge impact on the development of the eSports industry. Better graphics, faster internet speeds, and advanced streaming platforms have made it easier for players to participate and for spectators to watch eSports events.

With a broader viewer base, eSports tournaments can attract more sponsors and generate higher revenues.

The growing popularity and acceptance of competitive gaming has led to the growth of the eSports industry. Esports events are now recognized as legitimate sporting competitions, attracting investment from traditional sporting organizations and sponsors.

As eSports continues to gain popularity, interest from investors and sponsors is increasing. Companies are increasingly recognizing the demographic appeal of eSports and are investing in teams, tournaments, and sponsorships to reach audiences of millennials and beyond.

The strong community and fan engagement around eSports helps drive its growth. Active participation on social media, fan events and online forums creates a sense of belonging and excitement. This engagement increases viewership and support, further fueling the growth of the industry.

main idea

Based on application segment, the platform category is expected to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, based on device type segment, the smartphone category will maintain its dominant position during the forecast period.

In 2022, the market was ruled by North America with a revenue share of 32.6%.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant market growth during the forecast period.

major trends

One of the top market trends in the eSports market is increasing viewership. Esports has seen a surge in viewership, with millions of fans watching professional gaming tournaments and leagues.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are another notable trend. Esports offers unique opportunities for sponsorship and advertising, allowing brands to reach highly engaged and targeted audiences. Brands invest heavily in partnerships with Esports teams, events, and leagues.

Major players in the report area:

Gameloft SE (France)

Kabam (Canada)

Nintendo (Japan)

Gfinity (UK)

CJ Corporation (South Korea)

Faceit (UK)

Activision Blizzard Inc. (US)

Modern Times Group (Sweden)

Nvidia Corporation (US)

Electronic Arts (US)

Key Strategies in the Global Esports Market

Companies strategically partner with eSports teams, leagues or events to increase brand visibility and reach their target audience, including through logo placement, product collaborations or product placement within the eSports ecosystem.

Companies develop products designed specifically for gamers and eSports enthusiasts, ranging from gaming accessories, equipment and apparel to game-related content, such as live streaming platforms or gaming communities.

Organizations host their own eSports tournaments, attracting both professional teams and amateur players. Through it, companies showcase their brand, build brand loyalty, and generate revenue through ticket sales, merchandise, and sponsorship opportunities.

Seeing the growing interest in eSports, companies are venturing into the education sector by offering eSports programs and training courses. This includes coaching sessions, workshops or online tutorials to help aspiring gamers improve their skills and attract future talent.

Recent Developments in the Global Esports Market

In September 2023, Electronic Arts launched its initial eSports football game, “FC 24”, without the famous FIFA branding. The company believes that this new title will continue the success of its popular franchise and serve as a protective measure.

In March 2023, Syracuse University in the United States announced that it will soon launch a new degree program dedicated to electronic games. The institute hopes to provide new expertise for upcoming devices and trends through this course.

In February 2023, NVIDIA and Microsoft announced a decade-long collaboration to make Xbox PC games available on the NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming platform with more than 25 million members in more than 100 countries. Under the agreement, gamers will have the ability to stream Xbox PC titles from GeForce Now to a variety of devices, including smartphones, PCs, macOS, Chromebooks, and more.

In October 2022, International sportswear brand Nike launches its first advertisement on an eSports platform.

global export market segmentation

by application

by streaming type

by device type

smart fone

smart TV

Desktop/Laptop/Tablet

gaming console

by revenue stream

media rights

game publisher fee

sponsorship

digital advertising

tickets and merchandise

by region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

highlights from segments

application analysis

The most significant market revenue is expected to come from the platform segment in 2022.

Gaming platforms are rapidly improving in terms of power and capability, allowing them to support complex and visually impressive eSports games as hardware and software technologies advance. As a result, it attracts both players and spectators, resulting in the expansion of the market.

Streaming Type Analysis

During the estimated time frame, the live segment is projected to hold a large market share.

The increasing emphasis on fan engagement is expected to increase the need for live electronic sporting events. Additionally, the increasing number of smartphone users is likely to increase the demand for live eSports tournaments.

device type analysis

Smartphone category to generate highest revenue in 2022.

Smartphone usage is increasing rapidly in developing countries due to increasing personal income, affordability in terms of cost, diverse low-cost options with useful features and other factors. As a result, this has increased the demand for Internet video and mobile games.

Revenue Stream Analysis

The sponsorship segment is projected to witness maximum growth during the forecast period.

With increasing viewership, eSports platforms are targeted by sponsorship teams aiming to enhance their brand image.

Browse market data tables and figures spanning 187 pages and in-depth TOC on the Esports Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

regional analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2022. Within North America, the United States played a dominant role, due to its extensive number of online gamers.

The eSports industry in this country is positively influenced by the large amounts of money spent by customers, the widespread popularity of gaming, and the presence of a relatively young and open-minded population.

Also, early adoption of cutting-edge technologies by the sector is expected to open up ample scope for market expansion.

Scope of Report:

report properties Description Market size in 2022 US$1.7 billion Revenue forecast till 2030 11.94 billion US dollars CAGR 27.6% from 2023 to 2030 base year 2022 forecast year from 2023 to 2030 key players Gameloft SE, Kabam, Nintendo, Gfinity, CJ Corporation, FaceIT, Activision Blizzard Inc., Modern Times Group, Nvidia Corporation, Electronic Arts customization options Customized purchasing options are available to meet any research need. Explore customized shopping options

