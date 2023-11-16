Global Entrepreneurship Week is a beacon of hope for business-minded BCM youth – GO! & express

Global Entrepreneurship Week comes to East London for the first time from 13-16 November.

It started in Mdantsane and continued to Duncan Village and Southernwood, Komani and Konse.

The East London edition is being hosted by local entrepreneur Yolisa Ndhlovu in partnership with The Traveling Circus and the Eastern Cape Development Corporation. This initiative aims to empower budding entrepreneurs and help them scale their small business ideas.

Local businesses and organizations including Bamba’ Ingomso, Harry’s Printers, SEDA, Gehring Engineering and the SA Arts and Culture Forum have partnered with Ndhlovu on the project.

The initiative has been successful in over 200 countries by fostering essential dialogues and facilitating the growth of small businesses.

“So far we have had a good reception.

“Entrepreneurs have spoken about the need for support and the need to be within a community that supports them. Some people need support and guidance on how to build a business, marketing and finance.

“This is where NGOs came in. He shared his skills so that youth can grow up with business development skills. It was a very meaningful session. People are very welcoming to Global Entrepreneurship Week and the idea of ​​creating a community of entrepreneurs,” Ndlovu said.

Ndhlovu expressed the need for this type of initiative for the youth of BCM because of how difficult it can be for small businesses to adapt to the tough economy.

“The unemployment rate in the Eastern Cape is very high, so we need to find ways to engage youth, especially those who own businesses or are interested in starting businesses.

The entrepreneurial journey can be a lonely road so we need to create business communities to support youth entrepreneurship. We also need existing small businesses and corporates to support youth entrepreneurship and businesses in townships and rural areas for market access and growth,” Ndlovu said.

To make it accessible to more young people and promote easier access to business opportunities for all, Ndhlovu opted for a road show rather than a one-stop event.

“The long-term goal of our initiative is to create an active entrepreneurial ecosystem within communities so that we can do business with each other. It then aims to support businesses through existing channels such as development agencies to gain market access in other provinces of the country.

“The ultimate goal is to connect entrepreneurs with businesses and support them to build sustainable and profitable businesses,” Ndhlovu said.

Source: www.goexpress.co.za