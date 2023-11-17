Srinagar, November 17: SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship (SKIIE) Center kickstarts World Entrepreneurship Week on Friday “Hope“With an aim to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity among aspiring entrepreneurs and young minds.

The week-long program is designed to provide a platform for young individuals to engage with the entrepreneurial ecosystem, gain valuable insights and connect with industry experts.

Naveed Hamid, Chief Executive Officer, SKIIE Centre, briefed about the significance of Global Entrepreneurship Week at SKUAST Kashmir and the day-wise schedule of the week-long event. Director, Research and Planning and Monitoring, Professor Aaron R Naik gave an overview on the importance of skill development among students and young entrepreneurs. He said that SKUAST-K has led skill development programs across Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Deputy Commissioner and GM Industries, Pulwama, Dr. Faiyaz Ahmed Bande, Gave insight into the real characteristics of a budding entrepreneur and how to be market ready. He assured the department’s support to all startups and officials at any stage of their startup journey and appreciated the step taken by SKUAST-K.

acting vice chancellor Professor MAA Siddiqui Congratulated entrepreneurs and start-ups for becoming agents of change. He said it is important to celebrate the journey of a startup and it needs to be cherished at every level. He congratulated the team SKIIE Center led by Chief Executive Officer Naveed Hamid for organizing such a grand event and appreciated the efforts of the faculty and student startups.

Later during the technical session, startup founders Naveed Chiken, Dr. Barkat Hussain, Dr. Rafia Mushtaq and Ahmar Bashir shared their startup journey with the students with an aim to inspire young minds towards innovation and entrepreneurship.

Professor Shakeel Ahmed Mir, Coordinator IQAC Cell SKUAST-K presented the vote of thanks.

