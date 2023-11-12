Global Entrepreneur Week: Women leading the way

It’s the first day of Global Entrepreneur Week, a week dedicated to recognizing those who are paving the way for a better future with innovative business ideas.

Women in Australia are running some of the best businesses in the country and changing the game for the industry.

This week, women’s agenda We’ll be recognizing the region’s incredible talent with profiles throughout the week.

suzie bates

Suzie Bates is the founder of Boob Armour, a business that has revolutionized breast health in various aspects of everyday life – from sports, to frontline work, to business.

Suzie was the winner of the 2023 Entrepreneur of the Year Awards at the Women’s Agenda Leadership Awards, demonstrating exceptional leadership in this area. Here is his story.

Suzie Bates was the winner of the 2023 Women’s Agenda Entrepreneur of the Year award. Credit:Supplied

Can you give us a brief description of your business?

Boob Armor is a groundbreaking business venture founded by Suzie Bates, which aims to revolutionize female breast protection. This innovative venture is the product of Suzie’s own life-changing experience, which transformed her into a passionate advocate for breast health and safety. Boob Armour’s flagship product, designed by women for women, is a game-changer in the field of breast protection. These breast encapsulation impact-absorbing inserts provide a unique solution that empowers female athletes and active individuals, building confidence to engage in contact sports and physical activities. Beyond the scope of sports, boob armor extends its protective reach to a variety of industries where breast protection is paramount. From trading and mining to frontline work, defense and military roles, the product ensures that women are protected from potential risks and injuries. The core of Boob Armor’s mission is to promote breast health and safety by preventing immediate and long-term breast trauma. This innovative approach has not only influenced the world of sports, but has also permeated many professional fields, providing women with the protection they deserve.

What inspired you to start your business?

I was inspired to start Boob Armor by a deeply personal experience. In my late 40s, I suffered a sports-related breast trauma that inspired me to take action. As the mother of two active daughters, I was determined to protect them and other young female athletes from similar injuries. This life-changing event ignited my passion for breast health and safety. I saw an opportunity to create a new market in breast protection, addressing a critical need for women in sports and various professions where breast protection is essential. My unwavering commitment to promoting breast health and empowering women served as the driving force behind the creation of Boob Armour.

What challenges have you faced and how have you overcome them?

We have faced many challenges in our journey to redefine breast protection. Initially, gaining recognition for a new product in a specific market proved difficult. Overcoming skepticism and convincing sports organizations and potential users was a hurdle. Additionally, securing funding posed financial constraints. Our solution was relentless persistence, partnering with leading universities to validate the product, and securing support from prestigious sports federations and other non-sports related organizations where breast injury was possible. This strategic approach not only increased the credibility of the product but also opened doors to new markets. Overcoming these challenges paved the way for boob armor to gain acceptance and recognition in the field of female breast protection.

Do you have a vision for the future of your business?

Boob Armor’s future vision is to establish itself as a globally recognized essential for female breast protection, expanding its reach beyond sports to industries where breast protection is important. Our goal is to foster innovation, continuously enhancing product effectiveness and comfort through research collaboration. Exploration of local manufacturing options is on the horizon, with the additional goal of increasing employment opportunities in the area. In short, the future of Boob Armor is about empowering and protecting women, ensuring they can pursue their passion and profession with confidence while maintaining a strong commitment to long-term breast health.

Do you have any advice for aspiring female entrepreneurs?

For aspiring women entrepreneurs, my advice is to embrace your uniqueness and never underestimate the value of your perspective and ideas. Be resilient in the face of challenges, as obstacles are often part of the journey. Surround yourself with a supportive network of mentors and fellow entrepreneurs who can provide guidance and encouragement. Constantly educate yourself and be willing to learn from both successes and failures. The most important thing is to believe in your vision and have the confidence to pursue it with determination. Your passion and commitment can drive meaningful change and inspire others, so don’t shy away from pursuing your entrepreneurial dreams.

katrina van de ven

Katrina Van de Ven is another outstanding entrepreneur in Australia with her women-focused business, Lookbook.

With limited options for women’s clothing in sizes 14+, Katrina took matters into her own hands and has created a groundbreaking online site advocating for inclusivity in fashion.

Katrina’s entrepreneurship has been recognised, as a finalist in the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at this year’s Women’s Agenda Leadership Awards. Here is his story.

Katrina Van de Ven was a finalist for the 2023 Women’s Agenda Entrepreneur of the Year award. Credit:Supplied

Can you give us a brief description of your business?

Lookbook is the one-stop, online shopping destination for the 66% of Australian women who wear size 14. We partner with Australia’s best plus-size designers to create inclusiveness. However, Lukebook is more than clothing – we are a community and source of empowerment. Our mantra is simple: come as you are. We invite all plus size women to appear in the world for who they are. For this reason, we run regular, in-house photo shoots that include models of different sizes, ages, ethnicities and body shapes. The best part? We use everyday women rather than models in our campaigns, refuse to use any airbrushing or retouching, and vocally oppose the idea that clothes should be ‘flattering’ – to be fashionable. Stripping away the toxic and outdated narrative of what it means.

What inspired you to start your business?

Personally, I love shopping — but one day while I was scrolling through Instagram, I realized I was following hundreds of fashion accounts just to get my outfit fix. This led me to ask a simple question: ‘Why’? It turns out there are over 400 mainly independent brands designing for the plus size market in Australia alone, but due to their size and limited advertising budgets, most customers have never heard of them. As a result, 85% of plus size women feel deprived of existing shopping options. It became clear that the best way to address this disconnect was to create a one-stop shopping destination, and in early 2022 Lookbook launched as Australia’s only dedicated plus size fashion marketplace showcasing the best small, Provides easy access to plus size brands.

What challenges have you faced and how have you overcome them?

What I run into repeatedly is misinformation and limited understanding of the plus-size market. For example, I am often told by prospective investors that plus fashion is a niche market – which is completely false, as it is valued at $300 billion per year globally ($8 billion in Australia) and is strait -Size is increasing at twice the rate of fashion. market. In addition, early-stage businesses like LukeBook are sensitive to macroeconomic conditions, such as the current cost of living crisis in Australia, which has drastically cut consumer spending. This has led us to rework our financial projections and operating models to deal with the uncertainty. While this is certainly not the trajectory I had hoped for for Lukebook in 2023, I am confident that we will come out the other side stronger than ever.

Do you have a vision for the future of your business?

Ultimately, I aspire to create a world-leading shopping destination for plus-size customers, the envy of the straight-size market! In addition, we are currently diversifying our offering through the development of proprietary fit technology, and building a high-margin, made-to-order product based on what we have learned about our customers over the past 18 months. -Designing the order house line.

Do you have any advice for aspiring female entrepreneurs?

If you haven’t read Angela Duckworth’s book ‘Grit’ yet, consider it a must read! In a world where business news headlines focus on ‘unicorn’ companies and multi-million-dollar funding rounds, it can feel like there is a single, narrow definition of success in entrepreneurship and that rapid, linear growth is the norm. This could not be further from the truth. The reality is that perseverance and facing challenging times is extremely important for the long-term success of your enterprise, this is where patience comes in. My second piece of advice is that entrepreneurship is incredibly hard – I’ve never worked more time or harder in my life! So, if the idea or industry you’re pursuing doesn’t ‘set your soul on fire’, then it’s not the right opportunity for you and you’ll likely become disenchanted with it.

