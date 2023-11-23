Global energy watchdog says companies are still investing too much in fossil fuels

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), fossil fuel companies are investing twice as much in oil and gas if the world hopes to limit rising global temperatures to prevent climate disaster.

The world’s energy watchdog said the region still has “minimal” engagement with the global clean energy transition, and continues to contribute only 1% of clean energy investment globally.

In a special report ahead of the Cop28 climate talks starting on November 30 in Dubai, the agency called on the oil and gas industry to show commitment to tackling pollution by balancing its investments in clean energy and fossil fuels.

The IEA’s executive director, Fatih Birol, said the industry faces “a moment of truth” in which it must “take a deep decision” about its role.

“As the world continues to grapple with the impacts of the worsening climate crisis, continuing business as usual is neither socially nor environmentally responsible,” he said.

The IEA said fossil fuel demand would fall 45% from current levels by 2050 if governments meet their national energy and climate promises. If climate policies are accelerated to meet the goal of limiting global warming to within 1.5C of pre-industrial levels, fossil fuel use will decline by more than 75% by 2050.

Birol said public outrage against the fossil fuel industry is likely to grow as the connection between extreme weather events and carbon emissions becomes better understood.

“This is a very important development. The more we see these extreme weather events, the harder it will be for the industry to justify failure to act. “Many people claim they want to be part of the fight against climate change but now is the time to show it,” he said.

According to Birol, oil and gas companies spend about 2.5% of their capital on clean energy technologies such as renewables and electric vehicle charging, while 97.5% are spent on traditional business areas.

He said the split on clean energy should be at least 50%, and companies should also take action to cut emissions from their fossil fuel production.

According to the IEA, oil and gas companies have recorded annual revenues of around $3.5tn (£2.8tn) over the past five years. The agency said about half of this was paid to governments, and 40% went back into investments, with about 10% returned to shareholders or used to repay debt.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com