November 3, 2023
Global Embedded Finance Market Size and Trends


Ariza, Audax, Bankable, Bancware, Cross River, Cybrid Technology Inc., Finastra, Phoenix, Fluency Pty Ltd, Flywire, Fortis Payment Systems, LLC, Lendflow, Marqita, Openpaid, Perix, plaid, Railsbank, Stripe, Inc., and Transcard Payments, among others, are some of the major players in the global embedded finance market.

BROOKLYN, New York, November 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, global embedded finance market It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The primary factors driving the growth of the market are increasing adoption of digital payment methods, increasing investment in embedded finance start-ups, and increasing penetration of smartphones and internet.

Browse 147 market data tables and 115 figures spread across 163 pages and browse the “In-depth TOC on”.Global Embedded Finance Market – Forecast to 2028,

Key Market Insights

  • According to Type Outlook, the embedded payments segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global embedded finance market from 2023 to 2028.

  • According to the end-user perspective, retail and e-commerce is expected to be the largest segment in the global embedded finance market from 2023 to 2028.

  • Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the market according to analysis

  • North America region is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period 2023-2028

Request for a sample copy of the report@ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/embedded-finance-market-4244

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2023-2028)

  • Embedded Banking

    • by type

      • retail banking

      • corporate banking

    • by end user

      • Retail & E-Commerce

      • Health care

      • logistics

      • Production

      • Travel and Entertainment

      • Other

    • By business model

  • embedded payments

    • by type

    • by end user

      • Retail & E-Commerce

      • Health care

      • logistics

      • Production

      • Travel and Entertainment

      • Other

    • By business model

  • embedded lending

    • by type

      • Point-of-Sale (POS) Lending

      • Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)

    • by end user

      • Retail & E-Commerce

      • Health care

      • logistics

      • Production

      • Travel and Entertainment

      • Other

    • By business model

  • Embedded Insurance

    • by type

    • by end user

      • Retail & E-Commerce

      • Health care

      • logistics

      • Production

      • Travel and Entertainment

      • Other

    • By business model

  • embedded investment

    • by type

    • by end user

      • Retail & E-Commerce

      • Health care

      • logistics

      • Production

      • Travel and Entertainment

      • Other

    • By business model

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2023-2028)

  • Retail & E-Commerce

  • Health care

  • logistics

  • Production

  • Travel and Entertainment

  • Other

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

  • Germany

  • UK

  • France

  • spain

  • Italy

  • Netherlands

  • rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Thailand

  • Indonesia

  • malaysia

  • Singapore

  • vietnam

  • Rest of APAC

Central and South America

  • brazil

  • argentina

  • chile

  • rest of csa

Middle East and Africa

Contact: Yash Jain

Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisors

email address: [email protected]

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment

