Global Embedded Finance Market Size and Trends
BROOKLYN, New York, November 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, global embedded finance market It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The primary factors driving the growth of the market are increasing adoption of digital payment methods, increasing investment in embedded finance start-ups, and increasing penetration of smartphones and internet.
Browse 147 market data tables and 115 figures spread across 163 pages and browse the “In-depth TOC on”.Global Embedded Finance Market – Forecast to 2028,
Key Market Insights
According to Type Outlook, the embedded payments segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global embedded finance market from 2023 to 2028.
According to the end-user perspective, retail and e-commerce is expected to be the largest segment in the global embedded finance market from 2023 to 2028.
Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the market according to analysis
North America region is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period 2023-2028
Ariza, Audax, Bankable, Bancware, Cross River, Cybrid Technology Inc., Finastra, Phoenix, Fluency Pty Ltd, Flywire, Fortis Payment Systems, LLC, Lendflow, Marqita, Openpaid, Perix, plaid, Railsbank, Stripe, Inc., and Transcard Payments, among others, are some of the key players in the global embedded finance market
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2023-2028)
Embedded Banking
by type
retail banking
corporate banking
by end user
Retail & E-Commerce
Health care
logistics
Production
Travel and Entertainment
Other
By business model
embedded payments
by type
by end user
Retail & E-Commerce
Health care
logistics
Production
Travel and Entertainment
Other
By business model
embedded lending
by type
Point-of-Sale (POS) Lending
Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)
-
by end user
Retail & E-Commerce
Health care
logistics
Production
Travel and Entertainment
Other
By business model
Embedded Insurance
by type
by end user
Retail & E-Commerce
Health care
logistics
Production
Travel and Entertainment
Other
By business model
embedded investment
by type
by end user
Retail & E-Commerce
Health care
logistics
Production
Travel and Entertainment
Other
By business model
End User Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2023-2028)
Retail & E-Commerce
Health care
logistics
Production
Travel and Entertainment
Other
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
spain
Italy
Netherlands
rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
malaysia
Singapore
vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central and South America
brazil
argentina
chile
rest of csa
Middle East and Africa
Contact: Yash Jain
Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisors
email address: [email protected]
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
