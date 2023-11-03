Global Embedded Finance Market Size and Trends

global market estimates

Ariza, Audax, Bankable, Bancware, Cross River, Cybrid Technology Inc., Finastra, Phoenix, Fluency Pty Ltd, Flywire, Fortis Payment Systems, LLC, Lendflow, Marqita, Openpaid, Perix, plaid, Railsbank, Stripe, Inc., and Transcard Payments, among others, are some of the major players in the global embedded finance market.

BROOKLYN, New York, November 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, global embedded finance market It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The primary factors driving the growth of the market are increasing adoption of digital payment methods, increasing investment in embedded finance start-ups, and increasing penetration of smartphones and internet.

Browse 147 market data tables and 115 figures spread across 163 pages

Key Market Insights

According to Type Outlook, the embedded payments segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global embedded finance market from 2023 to 2028.

According to the end-user perspective, retail and e-commerce is expected to be the largest segment in the global embedded finance market from 2023 to 2028.

Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the market according to analysis

North America region is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period 2023-2028

Request for a sample copy of the report@

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2023-2028)

Embedded Banking by type retail banking corporate banking by end user Retail & E-Commerce Health care logistics Production Travel and Entertainment Other By business model

embedded payments by type by end user Retail & E-Commerce Health care logistics Production Travel and Entertainment Other By business model

embedded lending by type Point-of-Sale (POS) Lending Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) by end user Retail & E-Commerce Health care logistics Production Travel and Entertainment Other By business model

Embedded Insurance by type by end user Retail & E-Commerce Health care logistics Production Travel and Entertainment Other By business model

embedded investment by type by end user Retail & E-Commerce Health care logistics Production Travel and Entertainment Other By business model



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2023-2028)

Retail & E-Commerce

Health care

logistics

Production

Travel and Entertainment

Other

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

spain

Italy

Netherlands

rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

malaysia

Singapore

vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

brazil

argentina

chile

rest of csa

Middle East and Africa

Attachment

