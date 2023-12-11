New York, United States, December 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global electronic design automation software market size is expected to grow from US$10.75 billion in 2022 to US$24.53 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR). of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Electronic design automation (EDA) software plays a vital role in the creation and optimization of electronic circuits and systems. EDA software includes a range of tools and applications that facilitate the design, analysis, and testing of integrated circuits, printed circuit boards, and other electronic components. These software solutions enable engineers and designers to streamline the entire electronic design process from schematic capture and simulation to layout and manufacturing. EDA software often includes tools for circuit simulation, PCB layout, logic design, and verification, which help reduce errors, improve efficiency, and accelerate time-to-market for electronic products.

Global Electronic Design Automation Software Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By product (computer-aided engineering (CAE), IC physical design and verification, printed circuit boards and multi-chip modules (PCBs and MCMs), semiconductor intellectual property (SIP), and services), by deployment (cloud and on-premises), by application (microprocessors and controllers, memory management unit (MMU), and others), and by end-use (aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, and others), by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

In 2022, the market share of computer-aided engineering segment was around 29.4%

On the basis of product, the global electronic design automation software market is segmented into computer-aided engineering (CAE), IC physical design and verification, printed circuit boards and multi-chip modules (PCB and MCM), semiconductor intellectual property (SIP). Is. ), and services. The computer-aided engineering (CAE) segment has consistently maintained the largest market share in the field of engineering software due to its important role in product development and design optimization. CAE tools enable engineers and designers to simulate and analyze complex physical behaviors of products, from structural integrity and thermal performance to fluid dynamics and electromagnetic interactions.

The cloud segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of around 8.7% during the forecast period

On the basis of deployment, the global electronic design automation software market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. The cloud segment is expected to experience high growth in the field of software and technology during the forecast period due to several attractive reasons, the increasing adoption of cloud computing across industries provides a scalable and cost-effective platform for software deployment and usage. The cloud provides advanced access and collaboration, allowing users to access software and data from anywhere, promoting remote work and global teamwork. Cloud-based solutions often receive regular updates and maintenance, ensuring that users have access to the latest features and security enhancements.

Microprocessors and controllers segment held the largest market with over 65.2% revenue share in 2022

Based on application type, the global electronic design automation software market is segmented into microprocessor and controller, memory management unit (MMU), and others. The microprocessor and controller segment has consistently maintained the largest market share in the semiconductor industry due to its fundamental role in powering electronic devices. Microprocessors and controllers are the brains behind a vast range of products, from smartphones and computers to automotive systems and IoT devices. Their vital role in modern electronics leads to extensive research, development, and integration efforts, increasing the demand for electronic design automation (EDA) software.

Consumer electronics segment to be the largest market with over 38.5% revenue share in 2022

On the basis of end use, the global electronic design automation software market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, industrial, consumer electronics, and others. The consumer electronics segment has consistently maintained the largest market share in the electronic products industry due to its widespread adoption by consumers. The category covers a wide range of devices including smartphones, laptops, tablets, televisions and smart home gadgets, which are an integral part of modern life.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 8.9% during the projected period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth in the electronic design automation (EDA) software market during the forecast period due to several compelling reasons. The region is witnessing growth in electronics manufacturing and design activities due to rapid economic growth and increasing consumer demand for electronic products. The presence of a growing semiconductor industry in countries such as China, Taiwan, and South Korea is driving the adoption of EDA software for chip design and manufacturing.

North America has consistently held the largest market share in the electronic design automation (EDA) software market due to the dynamic technology ecosystem, numerous semiconductor companies, electronic manufacturers, and research institutes. These organizations increase the demand for EDA software to design cutting-edge electronic products and semiconductor chips.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global electronic design automation software market include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Aldec, Inc., Altair Engineering Inc., Keysight Technologies, Altium LLC, Autodesk, Inc., ANSYS, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Are included. , eInfochips, EMA Design Automation, Inc., Microsemi, Synopsys, Inc., Silvaco, Inc., The Mathworks, Inc., Vensa Technologies, Zuken. And others.

recent developments

In June 2022, Keysight Technologies has released new RF and microwave design and simulation tools. In the microwave and RF industries, this design and simulation software can quickly address complex designs and high frequencies.

In March 2023, Synopsis.ai is an AI-powered, full-stack electronic design automation (EDA) package launched by Synopsys for semiconductor manufacturers. The integrated AI-powered engine supports chip manufacturers in reducing manufacturing costs and increasing engineering efficiency without compromising silicon quality, thereby driving the expansion of the electronic design automation (EDA) software industry.

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global electronic design automation software market based on the segments mentioned below:

Electronic Design Automation Software Market, by Product

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

IC physical design and verification

Printed Circuit Boards and Multi-Chip Modules (PCB and MCM)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

Services

Electronic Design Automation Software Market, by Deployment

Electronic Design Automation Software Market, by Application

microprocessor and controller

Memory Management Unit (MMU)

Other

Electronic Design Automation Software Market, by End Use

Aerospace and Defense

automotive

Health care

industrial

consumer Electronics

Other

Electronic Design Automation Software Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy spain Russia rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia rest of asia pacific

South America brazil argentina rest of south america

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arab Queue South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



