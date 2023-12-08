Global Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicines Strategic

Dublin, December 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicines – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

Global electroceuticals/bioelectric medicines market to reach $26.5 billion by 2030

The global market for electroceuticals/bioelectric medicines is estimated at USD 16.4 billion in 2022, which is projected to reach a revised size of USD 26.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the analysis period 2022-2030. Cardiac pacemakers and ICDs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7% CAGR and reach US$16.7 billion by the end of the analysis period. The cochlear implant segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% for the next 8-year period.

The report on Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicines provides valuable insights into this emerging market, including the global market share of key competitors in 2022. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicines market is also discussed.

The report introduces the concept of electroceuticals/bioelectric medicine, tracing the historical perspective of the use of electrical stimulation of nerves. It outlines the different types of electroceutical devices and their major applications. Global market prospects and outlook are presented, focusing on implantable electroceutical devices, which are the leading category. The cardiac pacemaker and implantable cardioverter defibrillator segment is highlighted as a significant contributor to the global market.

Recent market activity is also discussed, providing a comprehensive view of the industry landscape.

The US market is estimated at $7.3 billion, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1%

The electroceuticals/bioelectric medicines market in the US is estimated to be worth US$7.3 billion by 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of US$2.3 billion by the year 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1%. Analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 5.4% and 6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.1%.

What’s new?

Special discussion on global economic environment and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitive percentage market shares

Market presence analysis in different geographies – strong/active/niche/insignificant

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaboration special update

Access to digital archives and trademark research platform

One year complimentary updates

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers through interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 277 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $16.4 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $26.5 billion compound annual growth rate 6.2% Area covered global

Market Trends and Drivers

Electroceutical/biomedical medicine has emerged to overcome the shortcomings of conventional treatments

Faster Treatment: A Key Benefit Driving Growth in the Electroceuticals Market

Ineffectiveness of drug therapy and side effect issues present opportunities for electroceuticals market

Disease-specific electroceuticals to increase future profits

Growing global population has increased the risk of neurological and cardiovascular diseases, boosting market prospects

Global aging population statistics for the 65+ age group in million by geographical region for the years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly population (65+ years) as % of total population by developed, least developed and least developed regions: 2019 and 2030

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and need for effective treatment supports market growth

Global annual medical cost of CVD in US$ billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Deaths from cardiovascular conditions: estimated percentage breakdown for cardiovascular disease, ischemic heart disease, stroke, and others

Leading causes of death worldwide: 2019

Cardiac Pacemaker: A Solution for Cardiac Arrhythmias

Transcatheter Cardiac Pacemakers: Benefits Fuel Market Growth

Technological Advancements to Transform the Cardiac Pacemaker Device Market

Increasing incidence of neurological disorders and need for innovative treatments to boost market growth

Annual incidence of adult-onset neurological disorders in the US

Bioelectronic medicine has emerged as an important therapy for targeted neuromodulation.

Deep brain stimulators: useful in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases

Global Alzheimer’s prevalence by age group

Diagnosed prevalence of Parkinson’s disease in selected countries

Select Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in the Market

Increasing cases of epilepsy drive demand for vagus nerve stimulation devices

Incidence of epilepsy by type worldwide: percentage breakdown for idiopathic and symptomatic epilepsy by type (2020)

Incidence of symptomatic epilepsy: percentage of incidence by type for 2020

Developments in Vagal Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices

Spinal cord injuries increase demand for spinal cord stimulation devices

TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation Device) market witnesses rapid growth

Biodegradable Devices for Nerve Recovery

Bioelectric Medicine: A Potential Treatment Approach for Crohn’s Disease

Increasing prevalence of hearing loss drives opportunities in the cochlear implant market

Global prevalence according to severity of hearing loss (%)

Vendors focus on innovations in cochlear implants

Developing economies to boost long-term prospects

Electroceutical Acupuncture: Emerging Pain Therapy

Neuropuncture – electroceutical technique to treat pain and injury

Bioelectronics technology drives progress in next generation of device therapeutics

Markets benefit from significant benefits of bioelectronics

overcoming challenges

Market opportunities are growing due to increasing research activity in bioelectric medicine

Market set to benefit from development of new bioelectronic devices

Technological advancements to boost growth prospects

Increase in health care expenditure to spur growth

World health care expenditure (in US$ trillion) for the years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Elderly health care expenditure as % of GDP in the US, Europe and Japan for 1970, 2010 and 2050

Focus on select players(total 50 featured)

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Cochlear Limited

Alleva NeuroTherapeutics S.A.

Biowave Corporation

Microport Scientific Corporation

Bioelectronics Corporation

Beijing Pins Medical Co., Ltd.

Neuronetics, Inc.

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

CEFALY-Technology

Nu Aine Company Limited

Zimmer Medical

bio induction

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Electroceuticals/Bioelectric Medicine Market

Source: www.globenewswire.com