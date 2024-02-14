Global Electric Cargo Bike Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2032 at 11.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Analytics LLP

Increase in demand for electric cargo bikes to reduce traffic congestion, rise in e-commerce and last mile delivery, and increase in sustainability and environmental awareness to reduce carbon emissions are driving the growth of the global electric cargo bike market. .

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Electric Cargo Bike Market by Type (Front Loader, Long Tail), Application (Personal Use, Delivery & Courier, Waste & Municipal Services, and Others), and Range (Less than 50 km, and More than 50 km): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”.

According to the report, global electric cargo bike market size It was valued at $2,385.5 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $7,228.2 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Major Determinants of Development

The global electric cargo bike market has experienced significant growth and transformation driven by increasing sustainability and environmental awareness to reduce carbon emissions, increase in demand for electric cargo bikes to reduce traffic congestion, and e-commerce and Driven by growth in last mile delivery. However, lack of infrastructure and challenges related to charging and high initial cost restrain the market growth. Furthermore, favorable government initiatives and regulatory support and technological advancements present new opportunities in the coming years.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 $2.3 billion Market size in 2032 $7.2 billion CAGR 11.7% Number of pages in report 218 segments covered Types, Applications, Limits and Areas. drivers Increase in demand for electric cargo bikes to reduce traffic congestion. Increase sustainability and environmental awareness to reduce carbon emissions. The rise of e-commerce and last mile delivery. opportunity Favorable government initiatives and regulatory support. technological advancements. Compulsion Lack of infrastructure and charging challenges. High initial cost.

Front loader segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on type, the front loader segment held the highest market share in 2022, and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period, due to the increase in integration of advanced features such as adaptive power assistance, an anti-theft system, etc. An alarm, bike geolocation, real-time navigation, weather forecast, and others. However, the longtail segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032, due to its affordable and eco-friendly nature. It is also considered an alternative to conventional cars and SUVs. This, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of this segment in the market.

Major Developments in the Electric Cargo Bike Industry:

Leading companies are carrying out strategic maneuvers such as acquisitions, agreements, expansions, partnerships, contracts and product launches to strengthen their market position.

In July 2023, Xtracycle Cargo Bikes introduced an off-road electric cargo bike capable of carrying three passengers. Its extended rear rack serves dual purpose as both a cargo platform and child carrier. In June 2023, Tern launched the upgraded HSD compact cargo bike, with advanced capabilities and smart functionalities compared to the previous model. The new version includes the advanced Bosch Smart System. In May 2023, a strategic partnership was signed between Pon, its subsidiary Urban Arrow and Zumo. The collaboration aims to broaden Zumo’s hardware offerings on its platform to meet the growing needs of the urban logistics delivery sector. The diverse vehicle types include the Urban Arrow e-cargo bikes, such as the Cargo L and XL Cargo Line Rohloff. In February 2023, Aventon Bikes unveiled the Abound electric cargo bike, featuring a 750-watt motor, a range of accessories, and a strong weight capacity of 440 pounds (199.5 kg), priced at $2,199.

Personal use segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the personal use segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period, as it is the market for seats or compartments specially designed to carry children safely. Equipped with, additional customizable components are provided. Various manufacturers. However, the delivery and courier segment is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2032 due to its demand among businesses aiming to optimize their operations and increase customer value by using electric cargo bikes for deliveries. Extra time has to be allotted. Cargo bikes eliminate dependence on third-party logistics firms and reduce the challenges associated with package loss, damage, refunds and high packaging expenses.

The segment of less than 50 km will maintain its leading position during the forecast period

Based on range, the segment of less than 50 kilometers had the largest share in 2022 and will maintain its leadership position during the forecast period, due to the ability to carry children or other passengers as a practical alternative to car travel to school. Estimated to be maintained. And other journeys. However, the segment above 50 km is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032, as growing recognition of environmental concerns and the need to reduce carbon emissions drive individuals and businesses to adopt green transportation options. Hope to encourage. , electric cargo bike , which produce no tailpipe emissions, are increasingly being used in the transportation sector. Furthermore, the expansion of e-commerce and digital retail has increased the demand for effective last-mile delivery solutions, which is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific will maintain its dominance till 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. The rise in awareness about air pollution and climate change has driven governments and consumers in the Asia-Pacific region to adopt cleaner transportation options such as electric cargo bikes, which is expected to boost market growth in the region. However, LAMEA is projected to achieve the highest CAGR of 14.4% from 2023 to 2032, as the growth of the electric cargo bike market in the LAMEA region is influenced by a combination of factors including economic conditions, urbanization, environmental concerns, technological advancements, etc. , and government policies. Many cities in the LAMEA region experience significant traffic congestion and limited parking space.

Key Features of the Report:

The comprehensive study covers North America, Lamia, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It provides a micro-regional and segment analysis of each country, drawing values ​​in millions of dollars for the projected period from 2023 to 2032.

Employing a robust methodology, the research integrates top-tier data, expert opinion, in-depth analysis and critical independent perspectives. This approach has been carefully designed to offer a holistic perspective of global markets, empowering stakeholders to make informed decisions in line with their ambitious growth objectives.

The research thoroughly examined more than 3,700 product catalogues, annual reports, industry statements and corresponding materials obtained from key industry participants. This detailed review was conducted to gain deeper insights and increase understanding of the market dynamics.

Leading Market Players:-

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global electric cargo bike market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant share in various segments. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios and strategic moves of market players to display the competitive landscape.

