October 21, 2023
Global economy: the heat is beginning to be felt


ipopba

Due to rising rates, oil prices and the US dollar, there is a risk of economic recession increasing, due to which the global outlook looks troubled. Despite recent economic resilience, headwinds are brewing, and investors should actively position their portfolios toward high-quality and defensive assets ahead of the upcoming recession.

Sources: Federal Reserve, ICE Futures Europe, CME Group, Bloomberg, Principal Asset Management. Data till September 30, 2023.

Source: seekingalpha.com

