Global economy: the heat is beginning to be felt

Due to rising rates, oil prices and the US dollar, there is a risk of economic recession increasing, due to which the global outlook looks troubled. Despite recent economic resilience, headwinds are brewing, and investors should actively position their portfolios toward high-quality and defensive assets ahead of the upcoming recession.

Post-pandemic recovery is being tested by collecting global storm clouds. China’s economic story has disappointed as the property sector continues to outweigh consumption. Active and meaningful policy support is needed if China’s economy is to achieve its 5% growth target. Europe is moving towards stagnation, weakened by China’s economic struggle and the ECB’s monetary tightening. And while US growth has exceeded expectations, growth is poised to slow, due to consumption headwinds.

The combination of rising interest rates, rising oil prices and a strengthening US dollar has created a worrying situation. Bond vigilantes have reacted to the “longer high” narrative and fiscal deficit concerns, while supply cuts and geopolitical tensions in the oil market have weighed on prices. Additionally, the Fed’s more accommodative stance compared to other central banks has boosted the value of the US dollar.

Previous bond bear markets have ended in financial turmoil. And when this is combined with rising oil prices and a strengthening US dollar, the risk of becoming a casualty of the global financial system increases. If bond yields continue to rise, something will eventually break.

Although there are some positives in the global economy, such as Japan’s recovery from prolonged sluggish growth and India’s impressive growth trajectory, the global economic outlook remains weak and sensitive to rises in bond yields, oil and the US dollar. Moves upward. As tensions rise, investors should position portfolios for protection.

