The double-sided tape market size is projected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2028 from USD 11.6 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 6.7%. By resin type segment, acrylic, double-sided tape is estimated to account for the largest share. Market in 2022.

This research report provides a comprehensive analysis at multiple levels, including industry analysis covering industry trends, market ranking analysis of top players, and in-depth company profiles. Together, these components provide valuable insights into the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth market segments, areas with substantial growth potential, as well as the market’s key drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Double-sided tape is a category of pressure-sensitive tape that has an adhesive coating on both sides. These tapes typically consist of a flexible carrier or backing material with a permanently sticky adhesive layer that adheres to most substrates at room temperature with light pressure. Often, a non-stick layer such as silicone is applied over the adhesive to prevent the edges from sticking together when wound on a roll.

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region emerged as the fastest growing market for double-sided tape and is expected to maintain this growth trajectory over the forecast period. The rapid expansion is attributed to factors such as a growing middle class population and rising household incomes. Major industries driving demand for double-sided tape in the Asia Pacific region include automotive and transportation, infrastructure development, power generation, and industrial applications.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific market is known for its stability despite global economic challenges. This remains a highly attractive market for double-sided tape producers. The increasing use of double-sided tapes in sectors such as building and construction, packaging and footwear is driven by considerations related to environmental sustainability and health and safety.

Key companies covered in this report include industry leaders such as 3M (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Tesa SE (Germany), Lintec Corporation (Japan), and Avery Dennison Corporation (US).

Acrylic likely to have largest share in double-sided tape market

Acrylic resin is the largest resin type segment in the overall double-sided tape market during the wild period.

These tapes stand out in the competitive market due to their short cure time, great resistance to oxidation, a wide temperature range and ability to withstand UV rays. They also have exceptional anti-aging properties and maintain color stability over time. In particular, they achieve an ideal level of water resistance and high levels of peel, tack and shear strength by carefully balancing adhesion and cohesion.

Solvent-based, technology accounts for the largest segment of the double-sided tape market

Solvent-based technology is the largest technology segment in the overall market during the forecast period. End-use industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics and building and construction are expected to continue to dominate due to increased demand.

Difficulties are faced in adopting this technology, due to strict regulations governing the reclamation of solvents used in manufacturing, such as solane, acetone, benzene, hexane and toluene. The volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that this solvent emits cause environmental hazards.

Foam-backed, backing material accounts for the largest segment of the double-sided tape market

Foam-backed is the largest backing material segment in the overall double-sided tape market during the forecast period.

Due to its exceptional quality, its demand is increasing, especially in the building and construction, automotive, defense and aerospace industries. Due to its advantages such as high intrinsic strength, low peel stress and good flexibility, the foam-backed double-sided tape market is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Automotive, end-use industry segment accounts for the largest share of the double-sided-tape market

Automotive is the largest end-use industry segment in the overall double-sided tape market during the forecast period. In the automobile sector, double-sided tape is essential as it serves many functions for both the interior and exterior of cars.

In addition to providing abrasion resistance, wrapping cable harnesses, masking during varnishing processes, insulating slabs, and providing support during assembly operations, these tapes are used to attach numerous components to the exterior surfaces of car bodies. .

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 261 forecast period 2023 – 2028 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $11.6 billion Estimated market value by 2028 (USD). $17.2 billion compound annual growth rate 6.7% Area covered global

Premium Insights

Double-sided tape market to witness moderate growth during the forecast period

Silicone resins will be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Hot-melt to record highest growth during forecast period

Paper/Tissue to register highest CAGR during forecast period

Paper and printing will be the fastest growing end-use industry during the forecast period

Emerging economies will grow faster than developed countries during the forecast period

India will dominate the market during the forecast period

market dynamics

drivers

Increasing demand from packaging industry

Strategic use in electrical and electronics industry

Compulsion

Increase in price of raw materials

opportunity

Possible alternatives to traditional fastening products

Challenges

Impact of supply chain disruptions

Company Profile

key players

3M

Nitto Denko Corporation

from tesa

Lintec Corporation

Avery Dennison Corporation

IPG

SureTape Technologies, LLC

Scapa Group Limited

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

Nichiban Company Limited

other players

mactak

Adchem Corporation (Berry Global Inc.)

Coroplast Fritz Muller GmbH & Co. KG

CCT (Coating & Converting Technologies, LLC) – an ATP Group company

Gergonne

ecotape

Advance Tapes International

Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.

ATP Adhesive Systems AG

Toyochem Co., Ltd.

Arkema (Bostik)

Adare Productos Auto Adhesive Limited

Guangzhou Broadaya Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.

Ind Tuk, SA de CV

Saint Gobain

