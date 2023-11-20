Dublin, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Digital Dose Inhaler Market Analysis and Forecast for 2023-2033: Market by Product; by Type; by Application; and by Region” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The digital dose inhaler industry, valued at $13.85 billion in 2023, is poised to grow to $104.3 billion by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.15%.

This unprecedented growth has been attributed to a combination of factors, including the increase in chronic respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD, the increasing risk of respiratory disorders in an aging population, and increased technological advancements in respiratory devices. Furthermore, the market is encouraged by the increasing trend of innovative product launches. For example, the launch of Tiogiva in the UK in June 2021 by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a bioequivalent alternative to tiotropium bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI) for COPD treatment, reflects the innovative trajectory of the market.

Segment Insights:

By Product: Driven by technological advancements and the launch of products like Berry Global’s RS01 in December 2020, the dry powder inhalers segment is expected to lead the market in 2022. The metered dose inhalers segment is also expected to grow rapidly due to increase in healthcare spending and technological innovations.

Driven by technological advancements and the launch of products like Berry Global’s RS01 in December 2020, the dry powder inhalers segment is expected to lead the market in 2022. The metered dose inhalers segment is also expected to grow rapidly due to increase in healthcare spending and technological innovations. by type: Branded inhalers to dominate the market in 2022 due to new respiratory drug development and increasing demand for branded drug inhalation. However, the generic segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, driven by increasing awareness of the benefits of generic medicine and demand for cost-effective medicines.

Branded inhalers to dominate the market in 2022 due to new respiratory drug development and increasing demand for branded drug inhalation. However, the generic segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR, driven by increasing awareness of the benefits of generic medicine and demand for cost-effective medicines. By Application: COPD was the largest revenue contributor in 2022, with asthma projected to have the fastest growth in the coming years. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.’s launch of digital inhalers in the United States in September 2022 exemplifies the dynamic growth of this segment.

North America is expected to remain the leader in revenue share due to consistent product launches and increasing awareness of advanced respiratory devices. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow faster due to rising health care expenditure and growing population.

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the digital dose inhaler market from 2022 to 2033, including applications and regional analysis across metered dose inhalers, dry powder inhalers, generic and branded products, asthma, COPD and others.

key players:

The report includes comprehensive profiles of key companies:

AstraZeneca Plc

BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Sensirian AG

Propeller Health

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

3m company

Opco Health Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Philips Respironics

Mundipharma Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

Novartis International AG

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 145 forecast period 2022 – 2033 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $13.85 billion Estimated market value by 2033 (USD). $104.3 billion compound annual growth rate 20.1% Area covered global

The “Global Digital Dose Inhaler Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023-2033” report is an essential resource for stakeholders in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market dynamics, key drivers and future opportunities in the digital dosage inhaler industry.

For more information on this report visit here

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Global digital dosage inhaler market

Source: www.globenewswire.com