Global detergent alcohol market to reach $10.1 billion by 2033

Analysts at Chemview Consulting estimate that the global detergent alcohol market is expected to be valued at $10.1 billion and will grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The growth of the detergent alcohol market is being fueled by a combination of consumer demand for eco-friendly products; regulatory pressure for environmentally responsible formulations; Pursuit of premium quality, expansion into emerging markets; innovation; and sustainability initiatives. The global detergent alcohol market is experiencing significant growth due to the ever-increasing demand for eco-friendly and high-quality cleaning products. Analysts say detergent alcohols, derived from natural sources such as palm and coconut oil, are indispensable components of personal care and household cleaning items.

As environmental awareness increases, consumers are looking for eco-friendly and biodegradable detergent products. Thus, detergent alcohols from renewable sources or with low carbon footprint will see an increase in demand.

Global Detergent Alcohol Market Forecast

The ongoing expansion of the personal care and household cleaning industries as a result of changing lifestyles and priorities in the US is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Additionally, with the growth of e-commerce platforms and simplicity of online shopping, detergent alcohol products are reaching a wider consumer base, thereby boosting market growth.

Increasing awareness about environmental sustainability and shift towards eco-friendly products in Europe is projected to drive market sales during the assessment period. Furthermore, significant industrial and manufacturing sectors in the region are driving demand for effective cleaning solutions, supporting the growth of the detergent alcohol market.

The growing concern about environmental sustainability in Japan is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancements and research in detergent alcohol production processes have improved efficiency and cost-effectiveness, making them more desirable for both manufacturers and customers, leading to market growth.

Increasing urbanization, rising population and growing middle class in China and India are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. The markets of China and India are likely to have the leading share in the global industry. With a focus on sustainable practices and the development of innovative, eco-friendly detergents, both countries are set to play a key role in shaping the global trajectory of this business.

Detergent Alcohol Market Outlook by Segmentation

On the basis of raw material, the natural detergent alcohol segment is expected to lead the detergent alcohol market share during the assessment period. This increase is mainly because the natural detergent alcohol is considered safer for human health. They are often free of harsh chemicals and allergens that can cause skin irritation or other health problems, making them an attractive option for people with sensitivities or allergies.

Additionally, regulatory bodies in many countries have banned the use of specific chemicals in detergents due to potential environmental and health concerns. As a result, there is a growing demand for natural alternatives that meet regulatory requirements.

On an application basis, the share of the household detergent segment in the detergent alcohol market during the assessment period has been pegged at 36.4%. The growth is because as the world’s population grows and urbanizes, more and more homes are emerging. This increases the demand for household detergents, especially in metropolitan areas where people have less time for manual cleaning and prefer the convenience of machine washing.

Additionally, there is a global trend of greater focus on personal and household hygiene, which supports demand for cleaning and disinfection products, including household detergents.

Companies with the largest stake

Key companies in the detergent alcohol industry landscape are Kao Corporation, Arm & Hammer Laundry, GCPL, Sasol Limited, Kuala Lumpur Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Musim Mas Holdings, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, VVF LLC, Kepong Berhad (KLK), Procter & Gamble. Emery Oleochemicals, Godrej Industries, Wilmar International Ltd., BASF, SABIC, Sasol Ltd., Shell and Univer Solutions Inc.

In August 2023, Arm & Hammer Laundry announced the launch of Power Sheets laundry detergent, the initial major detergent brand to launch in the sheet detergent category on Amazon in the US.

In May 2022, Kao Corporation, a Japanese multinational chemicals and cosmetics corporation, announced the construction of a new tertiary amine factory in Texas. The new plant, with an annual production capacity of 20,000 tonnes, is expected to begin operations in 2025. Tertiary amines will be used in fatty alcohols to make dishwashing detergent, hair conditioner and detergent, among other things.

In August 2021, Mumbai-based packaged consumer goods company GCPL launched detergents and home care products exclusively online.

Source: www.happi.com