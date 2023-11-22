50% Off Your Black Friday Options 101

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Global Market Report 2023” has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global depyrogenated sterile empty vials market is expected to grow from $3.32 billion in 2022 to $3.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The depyrogenated sterile empty vials market is expected to grow to $4.40 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Technological advancements have emerged as a major trend that is gaining popularity in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market. Major companies operating in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market are focusing on incorporating advanced technologies in depyrogenated sterile empty vials for better quality and to maintain their position in the market.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe is expected to boost the growth of the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market. Depyrogenated sterile vials are used for the storage of injectable drugs involved in the treatment of infectious diseases. Additionally, depyrogenated sterile empty vials are also used for the collection of laboratory samples. For example, in March 2022, according to the Key Facts for 2022 published by the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations agency responsible for international public health, it is estimated that there will be 1.3 to 4.0 million cases of cholera each year. 21,000 to 143,000 global deaths as a result of cholera. At the end of 2021, an estimated 38.4 million individuals were living with HIV. Additionally, an estimated 241 million malaria cases were reported globally in 2020. Therefore, increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe will drive the growth of the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market.

The depyrogenated sterile empty vials market consists of Type I borosilicate glass and molded and tabular glass depyrogenated sterile empty vials.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdown, competitive landscape, market share, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the historical and forecasted market growth of the market based on geography.

The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The Market Size section reports the market size ($b) which covers both the historical growth of the market and the forecast of its growth.

Forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently influencing the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian-Ukraine war impacts various macroeconomic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and subsequently impacts global markets.

The impact of high inflation in many countries and the resulting increase in interest rates.

The continuing but diminishing impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.

Market segmentation breaks the market into sub-markets.

The regional and country analysis section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and market size by geography and compares their historical and forecasted growth. It covers the evolution trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, major developed countries and major emerging markets.

The Competitive Landscape chapter details the competitive nature of the market, market share and leading companies. The key financial deals that have shaped the market in recent years have been identified.

The Trends and Strategies section analyzes the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

scope of report

Markets covered:

By Product: 2 ml; 5 ml; 10 ml; 20 ml; >20 ml

2 ml; 5 ml; 10 ml; 20 ml; >20 ml by packaging : glass; plastic

: glass; plastic By end user: Clinical Labs; Compounding Labs; pharmaceutical companies; Contract Manufacturing Organizations; distributor

Country: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; usa

Area: Asia Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

time series: Five-year historical and ten-year forecast.

data: Ratio of market size and growth of related markets, ratio of GDP, per capita expenditure.

Data Partition: Country and regional historical and forecast data, competitors’ market shares, market segments.

Company Profile:

APG Pharma

Corning Inc.

DWK Life Sciences

Dnipro Pharmapackaging

Scott

thermo fisher scientific

Gerresheimer AG

Radfarm Scientist

stevanato group

SGD Pharma

VWR International LLC

Merck KGaA

SiO2 Materials Science

Sigma Aldrich

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchhandmarkets.com/r/rtq9bo

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-depyrogenated-sterile-empty-vials-market-forecast-report-2023-2027-by-product-2-ml-5-ml10- ml-20-ml-20-ml-by-packaging-glass-plastic-and-by-end-user-301995218.html

Source Research and Markets

Source: www.benzinga.com