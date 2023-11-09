DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Data Analytics Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2023-2028” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

research and markets logo

The global data analytics outsourcing market has witnessed substantial growth, reaching a market size of US$8.5 billion in 2022. Analysts expect significant expansion in the coming years, with the market projected to reach US$44.9 billion by 2028, a remarkable compound annual performance. Growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5% during the period 2023-2028.

Data analytics outsourcing involves the use of third-party applications and organizations for data analysis. These services are helpful in deriving actionable insights from the vast amounts of data generated through artificial intelligence (AI), robotics process automation (RPA), connected devices, and big data repositories.

Insights are generated through analysis of data patterns using various data science, data visualization and statistical research tools, which ultimately increases operational efficiency and revenue. Outsourcing data analytics services provides organizations with advanced flexibility and access to the latest tools and services for their data needs. As a result, these services find wide applications in various industries including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), automotive, healthcare, retail, manufacturing and IT and telecom.

Key Market Trends:

The market growth is primarily driven by rapid digitalization and increasing adoption of cloud-computing services across the globe. Third-party data analytics organizations customize and personalize integration interfaces to enhance business operations and cost-efficiency. Furthermore, increasing demand for specialized analytical instruments contributes to the growth of the market. Various technological advancements, such as integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and adoption of data-driven decision making practices, act as growth catalysts. Data generated by social media platforms is interpreted by data analytics service providers and used by organizations to understand user behavior and market trends. Other factors including significant growth in online retail and adoption of predictive data analytics systems are expected to drive the market.

Major market segments:

The comprehensive report provides insights into key trends within each sub-segment of the global data analytics outsourcing market, offering forecasts at the global, regional and country level for the period 2023-2028. The market is classified on the basis of type, application, component and scope.

Breakup by type:

descriptive

predictive

As per rule

Breakup by app:

Division by component:

Breakup by Vertical:

retail

automotive

Production

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Other

Division by region:

North America

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Other

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy spain Russia Other

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

competitive landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry includes key players such as Accenture PLC, Capgemini Services SAS, Fractal Analytics Inc., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Mu Sigma Inc., ElectrifyAI LLC, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Triange Incorporated, Wipro Limited, and ZS Associates Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

How has the global data analytics outsourcing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global data analytics outsourcing market? What are the key regional markets? What is the market segmentation based on type? What is the market segmentation based on application? What is the market segmentation based on component? What is market segmentation based on vertical? What are the different stages in the value chain of an industry? What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry? What is the structure of the global data analytics outsourcing market and who are the key players? What is the degree of competition in the industry?

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2c3pz

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

Call +1-917-300-0470 for EST office hours

Call toll free for US/CAN +1-800-526-8630

Call +353-1-416-8900 for GMT office hours

US Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside US): +353-1-481-1716

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Decision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-data-analytics-outsourcing-market-surges-to-8-5-billion-in-2022–set-for-remarkable-31 -5-cagr-growth-throw-2028–301982339.html

Source Research and Markets

Source