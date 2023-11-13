Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Global Customer Experience (CX) Outsourced Market (2023 Edition) – Analysis by Service Channel, End-User, Region, Country: Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2029” added to report. Has gone researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global customer experience (CX) outsourcing market is expected to generate US$173.68 billion by the end of 2029, up from US$90.87 billion in 2022. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the global customer experience (CX) outsourcing market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~10%.

The global Customer Experience (CX) Outsource market has been analyzed for the historical period of 2019-2022, projected year to 2023 and forecast period of 2024-2029. The report analyzes the market in the Americas (United States, Canada, Brazil, Rest of America), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India), Middle East and Africa . ,

The CX outsourcing industry is experiencing significant growth, thanks to leading companies adapting to changing requirements. In today’s consumer-centric market, the demand for outsourced CX services continues to grow, with customer experience (CX) gaining prominence in corporate strategies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of comprehensive CX and flexible contact center operations. Companies have recognized that prioritizing CX is essential to meeting customer expectations and ensuring business resiliency.

Technological advancements are driving change in the customer experience (CX) outsourcing market. From artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to cloud-based solutions, CX outsourcing providers are leveraging technology to redefine customer support services.

In particular, the integration of AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants has emerged as a significant development. These intelligent devices are able to respond to customer queries instantly, improving response times and customer satisfaction. Chatbots handle routine inquiries, allowing human agents to focus on more complex interactions, increasing efficiency and creating cost savings.

Technological innovations, including AI, automation, big data analytics and cloud solutions, are reshaping the way businesses approach customer support services. As CX outsourcing providers adopt these advancements, they are poised to deliver exceptional, personalized customer experiences, solidifying their role as a critical component of modern business strategies.

Scope of Report:

The report analyzes the global customer experience (CX) outsourcing market by value (US$ billion).

The report presents the analysis of the global customer experience (CX) outsourcing market for the historical period 2019-2022, projected year 2023 and forecast period 2024-2029.

The report analyzes the global customer experience (CX) outsourcing market by service channel (voice/call center outsourced, social media/chat/web outsourced, e-mail outsourced, others (face-to-face, SMS/mobile, etc.).

The report analyzes the global customer experience (CX) outsourcing market by end-user (BFSI, retail & e-commerce, travel/hospitality & cargo, healthcare, others (automotive, energy & utilities, media, government, technology, insurance, telecom) , video games, etc.).

The key insights of the report are presented through the framework of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market is presented by region, service channel and end-user.

The report also analyzes key opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product developments.

Report Attribute Description number of pages 230 forecast period 2023 – 2029 Estimated market value in 2023 90.87 billion Estimated market value by 2029 173.68 billion compound annual growth rate 9.8% Area covered global

strategic recommendations

Managing the workforce in a B2B CX environment

Selecting the Appropriate Outsourcing Model for B2B

