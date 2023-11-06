NEWARK, Del., Nov. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global countertop market is expected to increase in value US$1,22,395.22 million in 2023 US$1,97,478.28 million By 2033. This projected growth is expected to be driven by an average CAGR of 4.9% into the countertop market over the next decade.

Growth in residential projects is expected to drive sales of kitchen sink countertops. Additionally, the growing trend of decorating kitchens and bathrooms in developed and emerging economies due to rising disposable income contributes to the total sales of countertops. Additionally, the increasing preference for multiple bathrooms and spacious kitchens will drive the demand for countertops.

Kitchen sink countertops are increasingly in demand to boost the aesthetic appeal of the space. Furthermore, increasing development of various residential projects across the globe is expected to increase the demand for countertops. Furthermore, the advent of various cutting-edge countertop materials like quartz is expected to be one of the major factors driving the demand of this market as the product is considered to be highly durable, non-porous, and strongest.

Recent technological advancements in the construction sector have increased the demand for modern countertops that can fit low-height furniture and shelves. The deployment of latest technologies such as advanced equipment, robots, 3D printing, etc. to boost the efficiency of product offerings across the globe is expected to accelerate the market growth.

,Key players are expected to focus on the non-residential sector during the forecast period. Additionally, they are expected to focus their attention on high-growth countries such as Canada, Italy, New Zealand, Australia and ASEAN countries for the next ten years., Future Market Insights, Inc. says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President.

Key Findings from the Countertop Market Report

In the North American countertop market, the United States is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8%, while Canada is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% through 2033.

In Europe, the high-growth countertop markets are Spain, Italy and France, which are expected to register CAGR of 5.6%, 5.5% and 5.3%, respectively, during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years. New Zealand, Australia, ASEAN and India are projected to grow at CAGR of 6%, 5.8% and 5.7% respectively till 2033.

Based on material type, the market share of granite segment is estimated to be 28.6% in 2023.

Based on end-use category, the non-residential sector is projected to accumulate a value share of 72.3% in 2023.

Strategies adopted by leading players to get ahead in market competition

Major players in the market are increasing their product offerings and service quality to expand their customer base. Active manufacturers are launching countertop solutions with a wide range of styles, patterns and product lines. Additionally, they are partnering with distributors and dealers in different areas to increase the sales of countertops. Players are also introducing inorganic marketing strategies such as collaborations, mergers and acquisitions and joint ventures to gain an edge in market competition.

The following developments are shaping the market for countertops

Caesarstone revealed a new eco-friendly countertop at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in Orlando, United States in February 2022.

Cambria USA introduced four different colors to its product line for worktops in January 2022, including gold, platinum, cobalt and bronze. The product has innovative designs and has been developed to meet the demand of remodeling and home renovation activities.

In December 2021, Cambria USA began operations at a new manufacturing facility in Minnesota, United States. The new unit has been developed to increase the production capacity of the new countertop.

Wilsonart LLC entered into a partnership with United States-based Rugby ABP in November 2022, providing surface and construction products. The main objective behind this partnership is to increase the product portfolio of countertop products as well as supply these products to various locations.

Profile of Major Companies

Caesarstone Limited

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Pokarna Limited

EI DuPont de Nemours and Company

Cosentino Group

silestone

akg group

vicostone

Cambria

Arrow Granite Industries Limited

Asian Granito India Limited

countertop market segmentation

By content type:

granite

solid surfaces

Laminates

Engineered Quartz

marble

Other

By end-use industries:

residential

non residential

By construction activity:

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific except Japan

Middle East and Africa

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President of Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered over 1500 client assignments primarily in the automotive, chemical, industrial equipment, oil & gas and service industries.

His core competencies revolve around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping and market feasibility analysis. His expertise extends well beyond analytics, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and specific market segments, making investment/divestiture decisions and market entry decisions.

Nikhil has an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a graduation in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has written several publications and been quoted in magazines such as EMS Now, EPR Magazine and EE Times.

