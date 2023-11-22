New York, United States, Nov. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global copper clad laminates market size is expected to grow from US$18.26 billion in 2022 to US$30.8 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR). 5.37% during the estimated period. Growing acceptance of copper clad laminates in various applications such as computers, communication systems, consumer devices, vehicle electronics, health care equipment, defense technology and others in many industries including automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial and others over the forecast period. The demand for copper clad laminates market is expected to increase during.

Copper clad laminate, abbreviated as CCL, is a form of substrate used to make printed circuit boards, being the most common and widely used. Copper clad laminate, on the other hand, is a type of material that is soaked in resin and reinforced with electronic glass fiber or another type of reinforcing material before being covered with copper on one or both surfaces. In the market, there are two types of copper-clad laminates: rigid copper laminate and flexible copper laminate. Furthermore, these copper-clad laminates are used in a wide range of end-use applications such as conventional electronic circuit boards, high-speed communication applications (4G-LTE, 5G base station/radar applications), automotive-ADAS radar applications Is done widely. , and avionic-radar applications. The continued growth of printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturing, electronic assembly, semiconductor production and electronic machine accessories is one of the primary drivers fueling the growth of the global copper clad laminates market during the forecast period. Furthermore, because copper clad laminates are used to make automation systems, the rise in emerging infrastructure initiatives such as smart cities and home automation systems increases the demand for copper clad laminates market.

Global Copper Clad Laminates Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Rigid, Flexible), By Material Type (Glass Fiber, Paper Base, Composite Materials, Others), By Resin Type (Epoxy, Phenolic, Polyimide, Others), by end-use (computers, communication systems, consumer devices, vehicle electronics, health care equipment, defense technology, others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The flexible segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global copper clad laminates market has been divided into rigid and flexible. Among them, the flexible segment has the highest revenue share of 78.6% in the projection period. Flexible copper-clad laminates are available in single-layer or double-layer formats, with the substrate layer being either PI film or polyester film. These lightweight, thin and multifunctional flexible copper laminates are excellent for use in many electronic products such as cell phones, digital cameras, automotive GPS and laptops.

The epoxy segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of resin type, the global copper clad laminates market has been segmented into epoxy, phenolic, polyamide and others. Of these, the epoxy segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth during the forecast period. Epoxy resin has excellent moisture and temperature resistance, mechanical durability and dielectric properties, and can be used to insulate parts of electrical machines, engines, generators, electrical appliances and equipment for a wide range of moist conditions.

The vehicle electronics segment had the largest revenue share at over 41.3% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end use, the global copper clad laminates market is segmented into computers, communication systems, consumer appliances, vehicle electronics, health care equipment, defense technology and others. Among these, the vehicle electronics segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share of 41.3% over the forecast period. The market for cutting-edge automotive and public transportation safety, as well as automated driving systems such as collision avoidance and brake assist, blind spot detection, and lane departure signaling, among other features, is contributing to the growing popularity of copper. -clad laminates within the predicted time frame.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with more than 53.7% market share over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is one of the world’s largest electronics market centers in terms of both manufacturing and supply chain. Additionally, 5G connectivity in the background and increasing demand for electric vehicles will boost the copper clad laminates market for a variety of diverse applications during the forecast timeframe. North America, on the other hand, is projected to expand the fastest during the forecast period. The increasing demand for electronic devices such as cell phones, tablets and laptop computers has boosted the copper clad laminate industry in North America.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global copper clad laminates market include Panasonic Corporation, Taiwan Union Technology Corporation, Rogers Corporation, Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, Shenghai Technology Co., Ltd., Chang Chun Plastics, Current Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Nan. Yes Plastics Corporation, Hitachi Chemical, Isola Group, AGC Inc., Grace Electron, Risho Kogyo Co., Ltd., Doosan Corporation, Shandong Jinbao Electric Co., Ltd., and many others.

recent developments

On August 2023, South Korean company Doosan Group is claimed to be supplying copper-clad laminates (CCL), the main material for AI accelerators, to Nvidia. To keep up with the rapidly growing AI field, the corporation has recently increased its investment in the CCL business.

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country level from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has divided the global Copper Clad Laminates market based on the below segments:

Copper Clad Laminates Market, Types Analysis

Copper Clad Laminates Market, Material Type Analysis

glass fiber

paper base

compound material

Other

Copper Clad Laminates Market, Resin Type Analysis

epoxy

phenolic

polyimide

Other

Copper Clad Laminates Market, End-Use Analysis

Computer

Communication Systems

consumer appliances

vehicle electronics

health care equipment

defense technology

Other

Copper Clad Laminates Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy spain Russia rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia rest of asia pacific

South America brazil argentina rest of south america

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arab Queue South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Source: www.globenewswire.com