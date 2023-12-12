New York, United States, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global contactless payments market size is set to grow from US$38.55 billion in 2022 to US$162.56 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.71%. . % during the estimated period. To allow customer payments more quickly, digital payment systems are being used more frequently, which is concerning in detail. Innovative hardware, cutting-edge software and smart services are part of contactless payments like debit cards, credit cards, smart cards, Near-Field Communication (NFC), digital wallets, which enhance traditional payment methods and produce intelligent transactions.

Contactless payments can be made with debit cards, credit cards, near-field communication (NFC), smart cards, digital wallets or QR (quick response) codes. By entering their unique PIN, users can use contactless payments to make faster purchases. Among other industries, BFSI, retail, IT and telecom, transit, hotels and government regularly transact using contactless payments. Contactless payment provides instant and fast money transfer. With contactless payments, customers can now shop more quickly and easily, especially for small items. Customers choose to tap their card or mobile device rather than carrying cash or painstakingly typing in their PIN number. Contactless payments are often more secure than traditional payment methods because they use state-of-the-art encryption technology to protect sensitive financial data. This helps reduce the possibility of fraud and other security issues, thereby benefiting customers. NFC-enabled gadgets are more expensive than other types of readers. If an industry is willing to invest in new readers or POS terminals that support contactless technology, it will have to spend a large amount of money to adopt, purchase, and maintain the linked devices, among other things. Even though large and well-established companies have successfully adopted this technology, smaller enterprises may find it difficult to maintain their existing businesses and increase sales when implementing it.

Covid-19 impact

During the projection period, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact in accelerating the market growth. Contactless payment solutions are becoming more popular as people become more aware of them. Following the pandemic, demand for contactless payment solutions is increasing, opening up the possibility of contactless payment adoption. Additionally, many suppliers are incorporating contactless payments into their daily operations to provide customers with a secure way to pay.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and report figures and charts. , Global Contactless Payments Market Size, share and COVID-19 impact analysis, by type (smartphone-based payments, card-based payments, others), by application (retail, transportation, healthcare, hospitality, others), by technology (radio frequency identification ( RFID), Near Field Communication, Host Card Emulation, Others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

The smartphone-based payments segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

The global contactless payments market is divided into two types of transactions: card-based transactions and smart phone-based transactions. With the largest revenue share of 30-40% during the anticipated period, the smart phone-based payments sector is leading the industry. The increasing use of cellphones for payment purposes by youth across the globe is expected to provide new opportunities for the industry. The ability to use digital wallets on smartphones to make contactless payments for everyday tasks and activities has increased smartphone usage. The market is also expected to grow as a result of wearable innovations such as payment rings and bands for contactless payments. Additionally, contactless cards are being accepted by more and more stores around the world. Additionally, by allowing card payments for instant transactions, merchant outlets are focusing on reducing end-user lineups.

The retail sector is expected to witness significant CAGR growth during the forecast period.

The global contactless payments market is divided into four categories based on applications: retail, transit, healthcare and hospitality. Among them, the retail sector is expected to experience significant CAGR growth. The retail industry dominated the market in 2021 and generated approximately 59.0% of the global revenue. The growth of this market segment can be attributed to the rise in “tap-and-go” transactions worldwide. The hospitality sector is now using self-service kiosks, which allow customers to pay for goods without contacting hotel staff. Additionally, due to the various benefits provided by payment solutions – such as great customer satisfaction and fast, secure transactions – hotels and motels are turning to them.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), This segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global contactless payments market during the forecast period.

The global contactless payments market is divided into three categories based on technology: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Near Field Communication, and Host Card Emulation. The radio frequency identification (RFID) sector is estimated to contribute to the worldwide contactless payments market during the forecast period. Customers are concerned about the security of contactless payments due to the constant fear of fraud. Businesses are attempting to address these issues by providing secure payment methods that are validated by passcodes.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is the leader in the industry, with a market share of more than 30% during the forecast period. In North America, significant investment is being made in the creation of technologically cutting-edge contactless payment methods such as NFC and RFID. However, Europe is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Wearable devices for payments are still growing in popularity in Europe as consumers quickly and easily integrate them into their daily routines. For example, a wearable device with Near-Field Communication (NFC) capabilities, such as a smartwatch, bracelet, or other accessory. Wearable devices that are both ‘active’ and ‘passive’ exist.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global contactless payments market include Mastercard, Thales, Visa Inc., PayU, Amazon.com, Inc., Giesecke & Deviant GmbH, Apple Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., American Express Company, Alibaba.com, Verifone and others. Are.

recent developments

in september 2022: Paycor HCM, Inc., employees could access earned wages and payment card information using Paycor Wallet, which was provided by a company that provides human capital management software.

in september 2022: PayPal, Inc. created the PayPal app, a new all-in-one program that provides better financial services to its users. The new PayPal app offers a single dashboard for all user accounts, a wallet page to manage payment methods, and other banking tools to enhance the customer experience.

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country level from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global contactless payments market based on the segments mentioned below:

Contactless Payment Market, Types Analysis

Smartphone-Based Payments

card based payment

Other

Contactless payment marketplace, applications Analysis

retail

transportation

Health care

hospitality

Other

contactless payment technology Analysis

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Near Field Communication

host card emulation

Other

Contactless Payments Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy spain Russia rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia rest of asia pacific

South America brazil argentina rest of south america

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arab Queue South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



