Miguel Pacheco to support regional expansion drive and develop innovative global trade finance tools

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Open Minerals Limited, the Abu Dhabi-based critical minerals commodity digital trader and market intelligence house, announces the appointment of Miguel Pacheco as its new Chief Financial Officer. Happy to do.

Miguel Pacheco, CFO of Open Minerals

As part of Open Minerals Limited’s mid- and long-term growth and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) roadmap, the addition of Mr. Pacheco to the taskforce aims to boost the firm’s strong performance reputation in the Middle East, where he will be responsible for financial health. Will guide. of the business, and become a prudent board, risk mitigator and strategist.

Boris Ikher, Global CEO of Open Minerals, said: “I would like to welcome Miguel to his new role in our young and thriving business, as we pursue our second phase of regional growth and expansion, as well as reporting and Further strengthening compliance standards.” In our specialized Critical Minerals business. “And as the world’s economies continue to grow amid volatility, and global trade headwinds impacting our GCC region, the need for a CFO with the evolving skills and mindset like Miguel is invaluable.”

Mr Aicher adds, “We will be attending and partnering with the highly anticipated Future Minerals Forum in Saudi Arabia in January, where we look forward to discussing our planned endeavor in the Kingdom, and our innovative business with our industry peers. We look forward to our in-depth meetings with officials, regulators and global thought-leaders to address the critical minerals and base metals landscape, particularly with a continued focus on green transition steps and sustainable best practices. Will remain.”

Miguel has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance in challenging advisory and consulting roles for large multinationals, as well as in strategic corporate development positions within complex international organizations with aggressive growth strategies. Before joining Open Minerals, he was Chief Executive Officer at TF Cargos, and held senior positions at several leading commodity companies and large multinationals, including Trafigura, Mercuria Energy Trading SA, Hartree Partners and EY. Miguel holds an MBA (Finance, Accounting and Entrepreneurship) from the Wharton School.

About Open Minerals:

After securing funding from Mubadala Investment Company, among others, Open Minerals accelerated its growth plans last year by opening offices in Abu Dhabi and Shanghai, where the company expects to double its headcount in the coming year . Currently headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Open Minerals has a global presence with offices in Latin America, UAE, China, the US, Asia and Europe. Open Minerals is a physical commodities trader powered by technology and market intelligence, enabling profitable and efficient trading of raw material commodities. Founded in 2016 by a team of ex-Glencore traders based in Baar, Switzerland – the Open Minerals platform engages more than 900 metals and mining companies from 40 countries.

