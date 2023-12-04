New York, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cloud logistics market size is expected to grow from US$16.43 billion in 2022 to US$51.95 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2 Is. % during the forecast period.

Get a sample PDF brochure:

Cloud logistics refers to the use of cloud computing technology to optimize and streamline various aspects of supply chain management and logistics operations. It leverages cloud-based platforms and services to increase the efficiency, visibility, and scalability of logistics processes. This innovative approach allows organizations to seamlessly manage tasks like inventory management, order processing, transportation planning and real-time tracking through web-based applications and data analytics. Cloud logistics provides businesses with the flexibility to adapt to changing market conditions, reduce operating costs, and improve customer satisfaction by ensuring timely delivery of goods.

Browse key industry insights from the report spanning over 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures and charts , Global Cloud Logistics Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Public, Private, Hybrid and Multi), By OS Type (Native and Web-Based), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Industry (Retail, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare , Automotive, Food & Beverages, and Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2032.”

Buy the full report now:

In 2022, the public sector market share was about 24.6%

Based on type, the global cloud logistics market has been divided into public, private, hybrid and multi. The public sector’s dominance in the market can be attributed to its significant investments in cloud logistics solutions to increase the efficiency and transparency of government supply chains. Public organizations, including government agencies and defense sectors, are increasingly relying on cloud-based logistics to optimize resource allocation, reduce costs, and improve service delivery.

Web-based segment to be the largest market with over 47.5% revenue share in 2022

On the basis of OS type, the global cloud logistics market is divided into native and web-based. The dominance of the web-based operating system (OS) segment in the market can be attributed to its wide adoption across various industries. The web-based OS offers accessibility, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making it the preferred choice for businesses. It allows users to access logistics applications and data from anywhere with Internet connectivity.

The small and medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12.7% during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the global cloud logistics market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The small and medium enterprises (SME) segment is poised for growth over the projected period due to several factors. SMEs are increasingly recognizing the benefits of cloud logistics such as cost-efficiency, scalability and streamlined operations. With the evolving technology landscape and more affordable cloud solutions, SMEs are now better positioned to adopt these systems.

Retail segment to be the largest market with over 23.4% revenue share in 2022

On the basis of industry vertical, the global cloud logistics market has been segmented into retail, consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, food & beverages and others. The dominance of the retail sector in the market can be attributed to its substantial reliance on cloud logistics solutions. The retail industry has seen a significant shift towards e-commerce and omnichannel retailing, which requires efficient supply chain management. Cloud logistics provides real-time visibility, inventory optimization, and order processing capabilities, all essential to meeting customer demands and maintaining competitiveness.

Inquire before purchasing this research report:

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 12.5% ​​over the projected period

On the basis of region, the cloud logistics market is projected to witness the fastest growth in the Asia Pacific region, as the region’s rapidly growing e-commerce sector and growing digitally savvy consumers are driving demand for efficient logistics solutions. The growing manufacturing and trade activities in China, India and Southeast Asian countries require advanced logistics management, which cloud technology can provide. Additionally, the region’s growing investment in infrastructure and connectivity improvements is promoting a favorable environment for the adoption of cloud-based logistics solutions, making it a major growth market over the forecast period.

North America’s dominance in the cloud logistics market can be attributed to a mature and technologically advanced logistics industry, making it more receptive to adopting cloud-based solutions. The presence of many large enterprises and e-commerce giants, which rely heavily on efficient supply chain operations, has driven significant demand.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global cloud logistics market include Bwise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Trimble Transportation, Descartes Systems Group, CH Robinson, MetricStream, Inc., 3GTMS, CargoSmart Limited, Bluejay Solutions . and ShipBob, Inc. and other major vendors

Get discount @

recent developments

In February 2022, Oracle Corporation announced new logistics capabilities to help its customers improve supply chain efficiency and total value. These new capabilities are intended to optimize supply chain operations, resulting in increased supply chain performance and cost-effectiveness. Oracle customers can utilize these advances to achieve greater levels of operational efficiency, cost savings and improved value in managing their logistics and supply chain activities.

In November 2022, Microsoft introduced the Microsoft Supply Chain Platform, a new design approach aimed at improving supply chain agility, automation, and sustainability. This innovative platform promises to transform supply chain operations by empowering organizations to be more flexible, efficient and ecologically friendly in their logistics and supply chain practices.

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global cloud logistics market based on the segments mentioned below:

Cloud Logistics Market, By Type

Cloud Logistics Market, by OS Type

Cloud Logistics Market, by Enterprise Size

big enterprise

small and medium enterprises

Cloud Logistics Market, by Industry Vertical

retail

consumer Electronics

Health care

automotive

Food & Beverage

Other

Cloud Logistics Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy spain Russia rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia rest of asia pacific

South America brazil argentina rest of south america

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arab Queue South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Browse related reports

Global Surgical Mask Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Reusable Mask, Disposable Mask, Basic Surgical Mask, Anti-Fog Foam, Fluid/Splash Resistant, Others) By Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyester, Cotton), Delivery By Channel (Online, Offline), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Spirometer Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product Type (Instruments, Software, Accessories and Consumables), Type (Volume Measurement, Peak Flow Meter), By Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Asthma, Others), By end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, homecare settings, physician/primary care offices or clinics, other facilities) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), analysis and forecasts 2022 – 2032

Global single-cell omics market size, Share, and COVID-19 impact analysis, by type (single-cell genomics, single-cell transcriptomics), by application (oncology, neurology, others), by end-user (pharma & biotech companies, hospital laboratories, academic and Research Organizations), Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

United States C-Arms Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fixed C-Arms, Mobile C-Arms {Full Size C-Arms, Mini C-Arms}), By Application (Orthopedics & Trauma, Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Oncology, Others) by detector (flat panel detectors, image intensifiers), by end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics), and US C-Arms Market Insights Forecast to 2032

About Spherical Insights and Consulting

circular insight and consultation is a market research and consulting firm that provides actionable market research studies, quantitative forecasts and trend analysis, designed specifically for decision makers to provide forward-looking insights and assist in ROI.

Which is providing services to various industries like financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profit institutions and corporations. The company’s mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvement.

Contact:

For more information about your target market, please contact us below:

phone: ,1 303 800 4326 (US)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]

Contact:

Follow us: Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter

Source: www.globenewswire.com