The children’s apparel market is driven by the rise in sustainable and ethical fashion, rise in gender-neutral clothing, and young consumers’ focus on comfort and functionality. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in the apparel and fashion industry have changed the dynamics and made it easier for both customers and organizers to organize the market smoothly.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report titled “children’s clothing market By product type (apparel, footwear and accessories), end user (boys and girls), and distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, online stores, specialty stores and brand outlets): global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2023-2032 , according to the report, The global children’s apparel market was valued at $194.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $286.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Major Determinants of Development

The growth of the children’s apparel industry is mainly driven by several factors. The market expansion of the children’s apparel industry is significantly boosted by the fashion and apparel sector. Additionally, the children’s apparel market saw a shift toward gender-neutral or unisex clothing. Parents were challenging traditional gender norms and looking for clothing options that were versatile and inclusive. Brands offering a wide range of colours, styles and designs suitable for all children regardless of gender were gaining popularity. Additionally, comfortable and functional designs were gaining prominence in children’s wear. Parents were looking for clothes that would allow their children to move around freely and comfortably. To suit the practical needs of parents, fabrics with stretch, adjustable features and easy-care properties were becoming popular.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2022–2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 194.1 billion Market size in 2032 $286.9 billion CAGR 4.1 % Number of pages in report 290 segments covered Product type, end user, distribution channel and region.. drivers increasing demographic trends Change in fashion and style preferences impact of economic factors opportunity Incorporation of innovative materials as an opportunity in the children’s apparel market Compulsion high price sensitivity Size and Fit Challenges

Apparel segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on product type, the apparel segment achieved the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the children’s apparel market revenue and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This category includes outerwear such as coats and jackets, dresses for special occasions, tops such as shirts and sweaters and bottoms such as skirts and trousers. The demand for eco-friendly materials and ethical manufacturing practices has driven the popularity of sustainability and ethical fashion. Digital transformation has transformed the market as e-commerce and online shopping continues to grow. Character licensing is still a thriving industry, and the availability of inclusive and gender-neutral clothing is expanding. The rise in popularity of fast fashion has met the needs of parents who are looking for stylish yet reasonably priced items for their children.

Boys remain fragmented to maintain their leadership position during forecast period

On the basis of end user, the boys’ segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the revenue of the children’s apparel market and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Despite the growing awareness of sustainability and eco-friendly clothing options among environmentally conscious consumers, the trend of leisure apparel prioritizing comfort and adaptability remains popular. Character licensing has continued to attract younger audiences, and the advent of gender-neutral fashion has made possible a wider variety of clothing options. Teenage boys are fond of streetwear and urban looks like sneakers and graphic tees. Variables driving growth include increased discretionary spending, overseas expansion prospects, importance of Internet retail expansion and cyclical need for apparel.

Supermarket and hypermarket segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

On the basis of distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the children’s apparel market revenue and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Supermarkets and hypermarkets play a major role in the children’s clothing sector as they stock a wide range of children’s clothing. This includes offering a wide range of kid-friendly clothing, supporting private label manufacturers who offer affordable but high-quality options, supporting seasonal sales and sustainability, and enhancing their online presence to attract customers. Are. Increasing customer happiness and retention can be accomplished by introducing reward systems, providing personalized services and a pleasant in-store environment, and promoting inclusivity and diversity in fashion choices. Furthermore, having licenses and relationships with well-known children’s clothing companies has given the designers of children’s clothing collections an advantage in creating distinctive and attractive styles. In this tough industry, retailers have used data analytics to increase sales and gain a deeper understanding of consumer preferences.

Asia-Pacific segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the children’s apparel market revenue and is projected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. When it comes to the children’s clothing market, Asia-Pacific is one of the largest and fastest growing regions. Rising disposable income has allowed families to invest more in fashionable, high-end children’s clothing. The need for children’s clothing is directly driven by the region’s young and growing population, which presents opportunities for retailers and manufacturers. The rapid trend of urbanization has changed the lifestyle preferences of people and has created a distinct market for children’s clothing with urban motifs. The demand for branded children’s apparel has increased due to increasing brand awareness, which has been made possible by digital media and the influence of both domestic and foreign children’s clothing companies.

Leading Market Players:-

H&M Group

Ralph Lauren Corporation

dolce and gabbana senior

Marks & Spencer PLC

Industria de Diseno Textile, SA

Gap Inc.

walt disney company

The Children’s Place, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc.

Carter, Inc.

The report analyzes government regulations, policies and patents to provide information about current market trends and suggest future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the factors influencing market growth.

