Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023 — The "Global Cellular Routers and Gateways Market – 7th Edition" report has been added to researchandmarkets.com.

This comprehensive report provides invaluable insight into the constantly evolving world of cellular routers, gateways and modems, giving businesses a strategic edge in the rapidly evolving IoT connectivity landscape.

The Global Cellular Routers and Gateways Market – 7th Edition report offers deep insight into the latest developments in the Cellular Routers and Gateways market, offering over 115 pages of unique business information. With 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary, this report serves as a valuable resource for informed decision making.

Highlights of the report:

strong growth: A recent survey conducted among cellular IoT gateway vendors revealed that the global cellular IoT gateway market reached an important milestone in 2022, with an estimated value of approximately US$1.44 billion, an increase of 19% compared to the previous year. Shows a substantial percentage increase. promising projections: Forecasting the future, the report projects a remarkable growth trajectory for cellular IoT gateways, with shipments increasing from 5.6 million units in 2022 to an estimated 9.5 million units by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9 percent. is projected to increase. regional insight: The US emerged as the leading regional market, contributing about US$721 million to the revenue. The European and Asia-Pacific regions followed with US$366 million and US$302 million, respectively. The report predicts a strong CAGR of 12.1 percent over the next five years, leading to the market reaching an estimated US$2.5 billion in 2027. market leader: The report identifies Ericsson-owned Cradlepoint as the market leader with estimated US$360 million annual revenue from IoT gateway sales. Sierra Wireless, which has been part of Semtech since early 2023, claimed the second-largest position, claiming US$132 million in annual revenue. Diverse Vendor Scenario: Apart from the top players, other important cellular routers and gateway vendors making their mark in the industry include Teltnica Networks, Cisco, Digi International, Hongdian, Peplink, InHand Networks, Four-Faith, and HMS Networks. 5G era acceleration: As the industry enters the 5G era, the cost per GB is expected to decline, making 5G connectivity a more attractive option compared to fixed broadband. This change is set to expand the market for cellular routers, gateways and modems. comprehensive insight: The report provides a wealth of information, including insights from 30 executive interviews, an overview of the M2M/IoT hardware value chain, detailed market analysis and trends, profiles of 31 cellular IoT gateway vendors and 13 module vendors, certification requirements for cellular devices. , Price Comparison, and Market Forecast to 2027.

Key Report Features:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies

Summary of M2M/IoT Hardware Value Chain

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Updated Profile of 31 Cellular IoT Gateway Vendors and 13 Module Vendors

Overview of Required Certifications for Cellular Devices

Price Comparison between Cellular Router and Gateway Vendors

Market Forecasts to 2027

Main topics covered:

IoT networking and communications

Router, Gateway and Modem

Incorporating cellular technology into products and systems

Cellular IoT from 2G to 5G

Market Analysis and Forecasting

Embedded Cellular IoT Module Vendor Market Share

Cellular IoT Module Market Analysis and Forecast

Cellular Routers and Gateways Market and Vendor Market Share

Cellular Routers and Gateways Market Analysis and Forecast

market trends

Transportation is the largest cellular router end market

Preparations to accelerate 5G router shipments

Enterprises adopt 5G/LTE solutions for flexible connectivity

Enterprise routers are offered as premium options for FWA services

Private Cellular Networks to Expand Addressable Market for Cellular Routers

Vendors move to employ vertical integration strategies in attractive sectors

Modular devices enable flexibility and upgradeability

Cellular router providers to experience strong revenue growth in 2022-2023

The cellular router and gateway industry continues its consolidation journey

Company Profile and Strategies

axis

ADLINK TECHNOLOGY

Advantech

BEC Technologies

belden

Casa Systems

cisco

Cradlepoint (Ericsson)

Digi International

Eurotech

Four-trust communication technology

HMS Network

hongdian

inhand network

INSYS Microelectronics

Lantronix

MC Technologies

milesight

moxa

multitech

Option (crescent)

peplink

Qqlink Wireless Solutions

Red

red Lion

robustel

Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus

Systec Corporation

Teltonica Network

webdyn

Westermo (Appendian)

China Mobile IoT

fibrocom

Gosunkan Richlink

Meiji Smart Technology

Murata

neove

Nordic Semiconductor

quectel

Rolling Wireless (Fibocom)

Sierra Wireless (Semtec)

Sunsi AIoT (Simcom and Longsung)

Telit Cinterian

u-blox

