Global Cellular Routers and Gateways Market Report 2023: 5G era drives growth
Dublin, Nov. 24, 2023
This comprehensive report provides invaluable insight into the constantly evolving world of cellular routers, gateways and modems, giving businesses a strategic edge in the rapidly evolving IoT connectivity landscape.
The Global Cellular Routers and Gateways Market – 7th Edition report offers deep insight into the latest developments in the Cellular Routers and Gateways market, offering over 115 pages of unique business information. With 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary, this report serves as a valuable resource for informed decision making.
Highlights of the report:
strong growth: A recent survey conducted among cellular IoT gateway vendors revealed that the global cellular IoT gateway market reached an important milestone in 2022, with an estimated value of approximately US$1.44 billion, an increase of 19% compared to the previous year. Shows a substantial percentage increase.
promising projections: Forecasting the future, the report projects a remarkable growth trajectory for cellular IoT gateways, with shipments increasing from 5.6 million units in 2022 to an estimated 9.5 million units by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9 percent. is projected to increase.
regional insight: The US emerged as the leading regional market, contributing about US$721 million to the revenue. The European and Asia-Pacific regions followed with US$366 million and US$302 million, respectively. The report predicts a strong CAGR of 12.1 percent over the next five years, leading to the market reaching an estimated US$2.5 billion in 2027.
market leader: The report identifies Ericsson-owned Cradlepoint as the market leader with estimated US$360 million annual revenue from IoT gateway sales. Sierra Wireless, which has been part of Semtech since early 2023, claimed the second-largest position, claiming US$132 million in annual revenue.
Diverse Vendor Scenario: Apart from the top players, other important cellular routers and gateway vendors making their mark in the industry include Teltnica Networks, Cisco, Digi International, Hongdian, Peplink, InHand Networks, Four-Faith, and HMS Networks.
5G era acceleration: As the industry enters the 5G era, the cost per GB is expected to decline, making 5G connectivity a more attractive option compared to fixed broadband. This change is set to expand the market for cellular routers, gateways and modems.
comprehensive insight: The report provides a wealth of information, including insights from 30 executive interviews, an overview of the M2M/IoT hardware value chain, detailed market analysis and trends, profiles of 31 cellular IoT gateway vendors and 13 module vendors, certification requirements for cellular devices. , Price Comparison, and Market Forecast to 2027.
Key Report Features:
Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies
Summary of M2M/IoT Hardware Value Chain
In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments
Updated Profile of 31 Cellular IoT Gateway Vendors and 13 Module Vendors
Overview of Required Certifications for Cellular Devices
Price Comparison between Cellular Router and Gateway Vendors
Market Forecasts to 2027
Main topics covered:
IoT networking and communications
Router, Gateway and Modem
Incorporating cellular technology into products and systems
Cellular IoT from 2G to 5G
Market Analysis and Forecasting
Embedded Cellular IoT Module Vendor Market Share
Cellular IoT Module Market Analysis and Forecast
Cellular Routers and Gateways Market and Vendor Market Share
Cellular Routers and Gateways Market Analysis and Forecast
market trends
Transportation is the largest cellular router end market
Preparations to accelerate 5G router shipments
Enterprises adopt 5G/LTE solutions for flexible connectivity
Enterprise routers are offered as premium options for FWA services
Private Cellular Networks to Expand Addressable Market for Cellular Routers
Vendors move to employ vertical integration strategies in attractive sectors
Modular devices enable flexibility and upgradeability
Cellular router providers to experience strong revenue growth in 2022-2023
The cellular router and gateway industry continues its consolidation journey
Company Profile and Strategies
axis
ADLINK TECHNOLOGY
Advantech
BEC Technologies
belden
Casa Systems
cisco
Cradlepoint (Ericsson)
Digi International
Eurotech
Four-trust communication technology
HMS Network
hongdian
inhand network
INSYS Microelectronics
Lantronix
MC Technologies
milesight
moxa
multitech
Option (crescent)
peplink
Qqlink Wireless Solutions
Red
red Lion
robustel
Sagemcom Dr. Neuhaus
Systec Corporation
Teltonica Network
webdyn
Westermo (Appendian)
China Mobile IoT
fibrocom
Gosunkan Richlink
Meiji Smart Technology
Murata
neove
Nordic Semiconductor
quectel
Rolling Wireless (Fibocom)
Sierra Wireless (Semtec)
Sunsi AIoT (Simcom and Longsung)
Telit Cinterian
u-blox
For more information on this report visit https://www.researchhandmarkets.com/r/cjnpnf
