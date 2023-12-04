New York, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cell culture market size is expected to grow from US$15.65 billion in 2022 to US$43.25 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7. % during the forecast period.

Get a sample PDF brochure:

Cell culture is a fundamental technique in biomedical research and biotechnology that involves the growth and maintenance of cells outside their natural environment, usually within a controlled laboratory setting. This powerful tool allows scientists to study and manipulate cells in a highly controlled and reproducible manner, providing insights into cell biology, disease mechanisms, drug development and tissue engineering. Cells from a variety of sources, including animal tissues, primary human cells or established cell lines, can be cultured in specially designed incubators with carefully controlled conditions such as temperature, humidity and nutrient supply. Researchers use a variety of culture media and techniques to support cell growth and proliferation.

Browse key industry insights from the report spanning over 200 pages with 100 market data tables and figures and charts , Global Cell Culture Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Consumables and Devices), By Application (Biopharmaceutical Production, Drug Development, Diagnostics, Tissue Culture and Engineering, Cell and Gene Therapy, Toxicity Testing, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin Americas, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

Buy the full report now:

In 2022, the market share of the consumable segment was around 52.6%

On the basis of product, the global cell culture market has been segmented into consumables and equipment. Consumables hold the largest market share in the cell culture industry due to their essential role in maintaining cell culture operations. Consumables include a wide range of products, including cell culture media, sera, reagents, and disposables such as culture dishes and flasks. These items are indispensable for maintaining cell viability, growth, and experimental reproducibility. With the continuous demand for cell culture in various applications such as drug development, disease modeling and biomanufacturing, the consumption of these essential materials remains consistently high. Additionally, the need for specialized, high-quality consumables that meet stringent regulatory standards further strengthens their dominant market position.

The diagnostics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 10.8% during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global cell culture market is segmented into biopharmaceutical production, drug development, diagnostics, tissue culture and engineering, cell and gene therapy, toxicity testing and others. The diagnostics segment in the cell culture market is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period as advancements in cell culture technologies have enabled the development of more accurate and sophisticated diagnostic assays. These tests are important for early detection of disease, personalized therapy, and monitoring of treatment efficacy, thereby increasing adoption. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases worldwide requires advanced diagnostic tools, and cell culture-based tests play an important role in understanding disease mechanisms and testing potential therapeutics. Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on precision medicine and biomarker discovery has further increased the demand for diagnostics employing cell culture, making it one of the fastest growing segments in the market.

Inquire before purchasing this research report:

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 10.9% during the projected period

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region is positioned as the fastest growing market for cell culture due to the rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry, especially in countries like China, India, and South Korea, to support drug development. There is increasing demand for cell culture technologies and biological manufacturing. The increasing focus on health care infrastructure development, research funding and collaboration with global pharmaceutical companies is promoting a favorable environment for cell culture expansion.

North America dominates the cell culture market, holding the largest market share due to a strong biopharmaceutical industry, with numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies engaged in drug discovery, development, and production. Additionally, North America has a well-established research ecosystem, including major academic institutions and government-funded research initiatives. Access to advanced technologies, highly skilled workforce and favorable regulatory environment contribute to its dominance.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global cell culture market include Sartorius AG, Danaher, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Corning Inc., Avantor, Inc., BD, Eppendorf SE, Bio-Techne, and Promo Cell GmbH. And other major vendors.

Get discount @

recent developments

In June 2022, Evonik introduced the Securex cell culture component portfolio to improve efficiency and productivity in bioprocesses for the manufacturing of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, viral vectors and therapeutic cells.

In August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its dry powder media manufacturing plant in New York to meet global demand for media products used in the production of COVID-19 vaccines and other biologics.

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global cell culture market based on the segments mentioned below:

Cell Culture Market, by Product

Cell Culture Market, by Application

biopharmaceutical production

drug development

diagnosis

Tissue Culture and Engineering

Cell and Gene Therapy

toxicity test

Other

Cell Culture Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy spain Russia rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia rest of asia pacific

South America brazil argentina rest of south america

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arab Queue South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Browse related reports

Global Surgical Mask Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Reusable Mask, Disposable Mask, Basic Surgical Mask, Anti-Fog Foam, Fluid/Splash Resistant, Others) By Type (Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyester, Cotton), Delivery By Channel (Online, Offline), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Spirometer Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product Type (Instruments, Software, Accessories and Consumables), Type (Volume Measurement, Peak Flow Meter), By Application (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), Asthma, Others), By end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, homecare settings, physician/primary care offices or clinics, other facilities) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), analysis and forecasts 2022 – 2032

Global corporate wellness market size , Share, and COVID-19 impact analysis, by services (health risk assessment, smoking cessation, fitness, weight/nutrition management, stress management, other), by delivery model (onsite, virtual), by end user (small organizations, medium-sized organizations, large organizations), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), analysis and forecast 2022 – 2032

Global microsurgery market size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product Type (Operating Microscopes, Microsurgical Instruments), by Application (Spinal & Neuro Surgery, Ophthalmology Surgery, Otolaryngology Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Others), by End-user (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Specialty Clinics, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Spherical Insights and Consulting

circular insight and consultation is a market research and consulting firm that provides actionable market research studies, quantitative forecasts and trend analysis, designed specifically for decision makers to provide forward-looking insights and assist in ROI.

Which is providing services to various industries like financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profit institutions and corporations. The company’s mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvement.

Contact:

For more information about your target market, please contact us below:

phone: ,1 303 800 4326 (US)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]

Contact:

Follow us: Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter

Source: www.globenewswire.com