Global carsharing subscriptions are projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9 percent, from 123.4 million at the end of 2022 to 269.4 million by 2027. The report explains all segments including station-based and free floating public carsharing as well as corporate carsharing.

The Carsharing Telematics Market report analyzes the latest developments of this market worldwide, including a comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain covering 68 carsharing initiatives from 35 carsharing platform vendors and expert CSOs and car OEMs. This strategic research report includes 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Telematics systems and smartphones are major enablers of carsharing services. In-car hardware technologies for carsharing services include an on-board computer, telematics devices, and RFID readers to capture trip data, enable fleet management, and provide access to the car through an RFID smartcard or smartphone app. A vehicle user terminal with a keypad and display can also be installed to provide visual messages and guidance to the driver, as well as allowing management of reservations from within the vehicle. The software platform comprises complete IT systems that can support all the operational activities of a CSO ranging from management of in-vehicle equipment, fleet management, booking management, billing as well as operations supervision through dashboards and data analytics. Leading vendors of hardware and software platforms include Inverse, Convadis, Continental, OCTO Telematics, Humax, Vulog, RideCell, Optimum Automotive Group, Mobility Tech Green, Targa Telematics, and Glide.io. Many carsharing technology vendors also target emerging corporate

Public carsharing fleet to reach 575,000 vehicles worldwide by 2022 Carsharing market aims to increase corporate car pool availability and reduce mobility costs.

The carsharing market is currently in a growth phase that is expected to continue in the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic only temporarily affected the market which has recovered at full speed over the years. The report estimates the total number of carsharing members worldwide to reach 123.4 million at the end of 2022. At the same time, the total carsharing fleet had reached approximately 575,000 vehicles. The report estimates that carsharing memberships will grow to approximately 269.4 million globally by the end of 2027 and the total carsharing fleet will reach approximately 979,000 cars.

The corporate carsharing telematics market is estimated to reach 110,000 vehicles at the end of 2022 and is projected to reach approximately 221,000 vehicles in 2027. Europe and Asia-Pacific represent the majority of all carsharing programs and active members from an international perspective. Leading markets include Germany, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, France, South Korea, China and Japan.

number of pages 150 forecast period 2022 – 2027 Estimated market value in 2022 123.4 million Estimated market value by 2027 269.4 million compound annual growth rate 16.9% Area covered global

