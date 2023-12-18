Global Carsharing Telematics Market Report (6th Edition)
Global carsharing subscriptions are projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9 percent, from 123.4 million at the end of 2022 to 269.4 million by 2027. The report explains all segments including station-based and free floating public carsharing as well as corporate carsharing.
The Carsharing Telematics Market report analyzes the latest developments of this market worldwide, including a comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain covering 68 carsharing initiatives from 35 carsharing platform vendors and expert CSOs and car OEMs. This strategic research report includes 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.
Telematics systems and smartphones are major enablers of carsharing services. In-car hardware technologies for carsharing services include an on-board computer, telematics devices, and RFID readers to capture trip data, enable fleet management, and provide access to the car through an RFID smartcard or smartphone app. A vehicle user terminal with a keypad and display can also be installed to provide visual messages and guidance to the driver, as well as allowing management of reservations from within the vehicle. The software platform comprises complete IT systems that can support all the operational activities of a CSO ranging from management of in-vehicle equipment, fleet management, booking management, billing as well as operations supervision through dashboards and data analytics. Leading vendors of hardware and software platforms include Inverse, Convadis, Continental, OCTO Telematics, Humax, Vulog, RideCell, Optimum Automotive Group, Mobility Tech Green, Targa Telematics, and Glide.io. Many carsharing technology vendors also target emerging corporate
The carsharing market is currently in a growth phase that is expected to continue in the coming years. The COVID-19 pandemic only temporarily affected the market which has recovered at full speed over the years. The report estimates the total number of carsharing members worldwide to reach 123.4 million at the end of 2022. At the same time, the total carsharing fleet had reached approximately 575,000 vehicles. The report estimates that carsharing memberships will grow to approximately 269.4 million globally by the end of 2027 and the total carsharing fleet will reach approximately 979,000 cars.
The corporate carsharing telematics market is estimated to reach 110,000 vehicles at the end of 2022 and is projected to reach approximately 221,000 vehicles in 2027. Europe and Asia-Pacific represent the majority of all carsharing programs and active members from an international perspective. Leading markets include Germany, Italy, Poland, Netherlands, France, South Korea, China and Japan.
Major Market Trends
- Carsharing is becoming increasingly integrated with other mobility services
- Bringing together the carsharing and public transportation ecosystem
- Relationships with cities are becoming more important for CSOs
- Electric cars are a natural fit for car sharing
- Carsharing operators build broad ecosystem of partners
- Free floating carsharing services are on the rise
- Hybrid station-based and free floating models look promising
- Autonomous cars are expected to change the playing field for carsharing
- Carsharing has become a popular means to reduce corporate mobility costs.
- Carsharing operators introduce new pricing models
- Last mile carsharing add-on services emerging in Europe
- Shared mobility operators are increasingly providing similar services.
- COVID-19 only temporarily affected most carsharing operators
- Carsharing operators are increasingly focused on profitability
- Moving vehicles between different services improves utilization rates
Highlights of the report:
- Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies
- New data on carsharing fleets and members around the world
- Comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain
- In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments
- Detailed profiles of 35 carsharing platform vendors and their offerings
- Case studies of 68 carsharing initiatives from expert CSOs, car rental companies and car OEMs
- Market forecast by region up to 2027
Main characteristics:
|Report Attribute
|Description
|number of pages
|150
|forecast period
|2022 – 2027
|Estimated market value in 2022
|123.4 million
|Estimated market value by 2027
|269.4 million
|compound annual growth rate
|16.9%
|Area covered
|global
Main topics covered:
executive Summary
1. Cars and Personal Mobility Services
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Car-based mobility services
1.4 Carsharing services around the world
1.5 Car Telematics Infrastructure
2. Car OEM Mobility Services Initiative
2.1 Ford’s mobility projects and services
2.2 Hyundai Motor Group Carsharing and Mobility Program
2.3 Nissan Carsharing Services
2.4 Stellantis
2.5 Carsharing initiatives of Renault Group
2.6 Toyota Mobility Service Platform and Kinto Services
2.7 Volkswagen Group Mobility Concepts
2.8 Volvo On Demand
3. Carsharing Organization
4. Technology Vendor
5. Market Forecast and Trends
5.1 Carsharing Market Forecast
5.2 Mergers and acquisitions in the carsharing telematics sector
5.3 Market Trends
