New York, United States, Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global cardiac pacemaker market size will grow from US$5.12 billion in 2022 to US$7.73 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2. % during the forecast period.

Get a sample PDF brochure:

A cardiac pacemaker is a medical device designed to regulate and normalize the heartbeat in individuals with an irregular or slow heart rate, also known as an arrhythmia. It consists of a small electronic device that is implanted under the skin, usually in the chest area, with thin wires or leads that are connected to the heart. The pacemaker continuously monitors the electrical activity of the heart and, when necessary, sends electrical impulses to stimulate the heart muscle, ensuring a steady and proper heart rate. This technique is important in managing conditions such as bradycardia (slow heart rate) or heart block, which can cause fatigue, dizziness or even be life-threatening.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and report figures and charts. , Global Cardiac Pacemaker Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Implantable Pacemakers, Single Chamber, Dual Chamber, Biventricular Chamber and External Pacemakers), By Type (MRI Compatible Pacemakers and Conventional Pacemakers), By Application (Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, Heart Block, Long QT Syndrome, Congestive Heart Failure), and others), by end use (hospitals and cardiac centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others), by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), analysis and forecast 2022 – 2032,

Buy the full report now:

In 2022, market share of implantable pacemaker segment to be around 60.2%

On the basis of product, the global cardiac pacemaker market has been segmented into implantable pacemaker, single chamber, dual chamber, biventricular chamber and external pacemaker. The implanted pacemaker segment dominates the market primarily as implanted pacemakers are the most common and widely used type of cardiac pacemakers. They provide long-term treatment solutions for patients with various heart rhythm disorders, ensuring continuous heart rate regulation.

Traditional pacemaker segment to be the largest market with over 47.3% revenue share in 2022

On the basis of type, the global cardiac pacemaker market has been segmented into MRI-compatible pacemakers and conventional pacemakers. The traditional pacemaker segment dominates the market as they have been in use for decades and are well established in clinical practice. They provide basic motor functions to effectively manage various heart rhythm disorders. While new technologies such as lead-free and MRI-compatible pacemakers are emerging, traditional pacemakers remain widely adopted due to their proven reliability, cost-effectiveness, and familiarity among health care professionals, contributing to their dominance in the market. Are.

Arrhythmia segment to be the largest market with over 35.8% revenue share in 2022

Based on application, the global cardiac pacemaker market has been segmented into arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, heart block, long QT syndrome, congestive heart failure and others. The arrhythmia segment dominates the cardiac pacemaker market as pacemakers are primarily used to treat arrhythmias, which are irregular heart rhythms. Since arrhythmias are a common and diverse group of cardiac disorders that affect millions of people worldwide, the demand for pacemakers to manage and regulate these conditions remains consistently high.

Hospitals and cardiac centers segment to be the largest market with over 66.2% revenue share in 2022

On the basis of end use, the global cardiac pacemaker market has been segmented into hospitals and cardiac centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital and cardiac center segment holds the largest market share in the cardiac pacemaker industry as these healthcare facilities serve as the primary locations for cardiac pacemaker implantation and related procedures. Hospitals and heart centers provide the specialized expertise, medical equipment and infrastructure needed to diagnose and treat heart rhythm disorders.

Inquire before purchasing this research report:

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the cardiac pacemaker market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the huge and aging population in Asia-Pacific, leading to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Increase in healthcare investments, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and improved access to advanced medical technologies contribute to the growth of the market.

North America’s dominance in the global cardiac pacemaker market can be attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a significant aging population, leading to a higher prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. Furthermore, strong research and development activities, technological innovation and favorable reimbursement policies in North America promote sustained growth in the cardiac pacemaker industry.

competitive analysis:

The report provides proper analysis of the key organizations/companies involved in the global market primarily based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis along with comparative assessment based on their product offering, business overview, geographical presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share and SWOT analysis. The report also provides a detailed analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, including product developments, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances and others. This allows evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global cardiac pacemaker market include OSIPKA Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, Asahi Kasei Group Co., Medtronic, Biotronic SE & Co. KG, Microport Scientific Corporation, Medico SRL, Shree Pacetronics Ltd., Abbott, OSCOR Inc. ., Lepu Medical Technology Co. Ltd. and others.

Get discount @

recent developments

In February 2022, Abbott made history by implanting the first dual-chamber leadless pacemaker in a patient as part of its flagship clinical research initiative, AVEIR DR i2i. The landmark study’s first worldwide implantation of Abbott’s successful Aviar dual-chamber leadless pacemaker represents a significant leap forward in leadless pacing technology.

In June 2021, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd unveiled Micra AV, a compact, completely self-contained pacemaker that uses a minimally invasive approach to provide new pacing technology to patients with atrioventricular (AV) blockage . This device is the first pacemaker that detects atrial activity even when there is no lead or other device in the upper chamber of the heart.

market segment

The study estimates revenues at the global, regional and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has divided the global cardiac pacemaker market based on the below mentioned segments:

Cardiac Pacemaker Market, By Product Type

implantable pacemaker

single cell

double chamber

biventricular chamber

external pacemaker

Cardiac Pacemaker Market, By Type

MRI Compatible Pacemaker

traditional pacemaker

Cardiac Pacemaker Market, by Application

arrhythmia

irregular heartbeat

heart block

long qt syndrome

congestive heart failure

Other

Cardiac Pacemaker Market, by End Use

Hospital and Heart Center

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Other

Cardiac Pacemaker Market, Regional Analysis

North America

Europe Germany UK France Italy spain Russia rest of Europe

Asia Calm China Japan India South Korea Australia rest of asia pacific

South America brazil argentina rest of south america

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arab Queue South Africa Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Browse related reports

South Korea dental equipment market size Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Type (Dental Laser Equipment, Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Software and Imaging, Mechanical Systems, Others), by Procedure Type (Restorative, Periodontal, Endodontic, Orthodontic, Others), Final By User (Hospital, Clinic, Other) and South Korea Dental Devices Market Insights Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market Size Share, and COVID-19 impact analysis, by drug production (1st generation, 2nd generation, 3rd generation), by delivery channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies), by route of administration (oral, intravenous), and by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global Hospital Acquired Infection Diagnostics Market Size Share, and COVID-19 impact analysis, by test (interventional diagnostic tests, molecular diagnostic assays, immunoassays, mass spectrometry), by product (reagents, analyzers), by infection type (urinary tract infection (UTI), surgical site infections, respiratory infections, and others), by end-user (hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Global healthcare supply chain management market size Share, and COVID-19 impact analysis, by component (software, hardware, services), by delivery mode (on-premises, cloud-based), by end-user (healthcare providers, health care manufacturers, others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Spherical Insights and Consulting

circular insight and consultation is a market research and consulting firm that provides actionable market research studies, quantitative forecasts and trend analysis, designed specifically for decision makers to provide forward-looking insights and assist in ROI.

Which is providing services to various industries like financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profit institutions and corporations. The company’s mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvement.

Contact:

For more information about your target market, please contact us below:

phone: ,1 303 800 4326 (US)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

E-mail: [email protected], [email protected]

Contact:

Follow us: Linkedin , Facebook , Twitter

Source: www.globenewswire.com