A few days ago, we reported that green and socially responsible investing, aka ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing, has slowed dramatically amid multi-year highs in oil and gas prices. ESG assets in the United States have declined by 50% compared to 2020 levels, a worrying trend given the troubling climate reports. Back in March, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published a report claiming that financial flows into global climate solutions are 3-6 times below the levels needed to meet the world’s climate targets by 2030.

But a recent climate report shows it’s not all doom and gloom. Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) reports that the total value of major compliant carbon markets is expected to exceed $800 billion in the current year, despite a decline in trading volumes of 5% y/y amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Good for growth. The increase reflects increases in allowance prices from reforms to take advantage of carbon markets, which have been impacted by concerns over energy affordability and security.

But, what are carbon markets and how do they work?

Carbon markets are trading systems in which carbon credits are bought and sold. Companies or individuals can use carbon markets to offset their greenhouse gas emissions by purchasing carbon credits from entities that remove or reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Broadly speaking, there are two types of carbon markets: compliant and voluntary. Compliance markets are created as a result of any national, regional and/or international policy or regulatory requirement. Voluntary carbon market refers to the trading of carbon credits on a voluntary basis. One type of compliance market is the Emissions Trading System (ETS) which works on a “cap-and-trade” principle, with regulated businesses – or countries in the case of the EU’s ETS – issued emissions/pollution permits, or allowances, by governments. Let’s go. (which adds up to a total maximum or maximum amount). Those polluting in excess of their permitted emissions are required to purchase permits from others with permits available for sale (i.e., trading). The European Union launched the world’s first international ETS in 2005. Since then, several more national and subnational ETS have been designed and are operational or under development. RELATED: Middle East producers cautious about raising prices in tight market

In 2021, China launched the world’s largest ETS in terms of regulated emissions, estimated to cover about one-seventh of global carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. A new report says that despite facing many challenges in the new market, China’s ETS is largely meeting its goals.

The EU remains the world’s largest carbon market in terms of both volume and value of trade. However, its dominance is waning with the bloc claiming 75% of the global carbon market’s futures and auction volume in the current year, or about 8 billion allowances, down from about 90% in 2017. The UK carbon market is also lagging behind. In August Citi warned that UK carbon permit prices could fall by almost 50% due to the UK government’s “lack of political ambition” to reform the country’s emissions trading system. According to Citi, the credits could fall to £22 ($28) per metric tonne, which is the auction reserve price for the UK carbon market. The cost of credit has already fallen 42% to £40.50 in the current year, almost half the level of similar contracts in the EU market.

The cost of Britain’s pollution entitlements fell to a two-year low after the government revealed its plans to reform the country’s emissions market. The latest proposals tighten the rights cap by about 30% by 2030, but also release about 54 million allowances from 2024 to 2027 to slow the pace of supply reductions, effectively freezing the industry. It will become cheaper to emit CO2. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has committed to granting hundreds of new oil and gas production licenses in the North Sea amid growing concerns among his Conservative party that green policies will hurt domestic finances.

Source: BNEF

Carbon offsets may not work

Although widely used by developed economies, the efficacy of carbon offsets as a means of controlling climate change is increasingly being called into question.

Scientists, activists and concerned citizens have highlighted how companies are now using carbon offsets as a free pass for climate inaction. The types of carbon offset projects implemented are diverse, ranging from forestry sequestration projects to energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. The world needs to reduce annual emissions by 29-32 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) by 2030 to have a chance of staying below 1.5°C. This is ~5 times the current commitments of companies, organizations and governments. We need to reduce our GHG emissions by 45% over the next decade if we are to prevent catastrophic planetary changes.

The sad truth is that trees planted today cannot grow fast enough to come close to achieving this goal, and most carbon offset projects would never curb emissions growth if coal power plants and gasoline vehicles remained so effective. Will get.

UNEP warns that the biggest risk posed by carbon credits is that they promote complacency. According to UN Environment climate expert Niklas Hegelberg:

“UN Environment supports carbon offsets as a temporary measure until 2030, and a tool to accelerate climate action. However, it is not a silver bullet, and the danger is that it could lead to complacency. The October 2018 report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change made it clear that if we have any hope of curbing global warming we must move away from carbon for good: by electric travel, by adopting renewable energy , eat less meat and waste less food.

Renewable energy credits or RECs have been suggested as a better alternative to carbon offsets. While a carbon offset represents an action that effectively sequesters carbon, a REC is like a property deed that represents a portion of a renewable energy source, such as a solar or wind farm.

By purchasing RECs and connecting it with electricity from the grid, companies and organizations directly support the development of renewable energy infrastructure. RECs provide access to alternative energy sources in areas that do not have the capacity to produce their own renewable energy.

By Alex Kimani for OilPrice.com

Source: oilprice.com