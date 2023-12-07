Global Call Center Business Analysis Report 2023-2030: Digital First Emerges as Primary Strategy
Dublin, December 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Call Centers – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.
Global call center market to reach $494.7 billion by 2030
The global market for call centers is estimated at USD 314.5 billion in the year 2022, which is projected to reach a revised size of USD 494.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the analysis period 2022-2030. In-house, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a CAGR of 5.7% and reach US$369.8 billion by the end of the analysis period. The outsourced segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% for the next 8-year period.
The call center industry has been undergoing significant changes in recent years, driven by a variety of factors including technology changes and expanding applications. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the contact center industry, leading to a massive shift toward advanced technologies and workforce-related changes.
The market outlook for call centers in 2023 is influenced by these emerging dynamics. Economic factors also play a role in shaping the trajectory of the industry. In terms of market share, there are major competitors in the global call center industry, each with varying degrees of competitive presence, classified as strong, active, niche or insignificant.
Call centers are important components of customer service and communication strategies for businesses. They can be classified on the basis of ownership, operation and nature of services offered. Various end-use markets depend on call centers for their operations.
The call center industry has seen an increase in the adoption of technology to improve operational efficiency and service quality. Developing markets, especially offshore call centers, are driving growth in the industry. Demand for call center outsourcing services is increasing, although in-house call centers still dominate.
Recent market activity reflects ongoing developments and trends in the call center industry, as well as competition among world brands in this sector. Overall, the industry continues to adapt to changing customer and market demands while taking advantage of technological advancements.
The US market is estimated at $110.6 billion, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%
The call center market in the US is estimated to be worth US$110.6 billion by 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of US$11.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. Analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 4.1% and 4.6%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at around 5% CAGR.
Market Trends and Drivers
-
Pandemic pushes companies to take advantage of innovative technologies
-
Digital first emerges as primary strategy among call centers
-
Companies focus on addressing the evolving customer experience
-
A series of emerging strategies for future-proofing call center operations
-
Automation as Trending Pillar Set for Call Shots in the Contact Center Industry
-
The bright side of contact center automation
-
How AI is rethinking contact centers in a rapidly changing landscape
-
Call centers increase investment in conversational AI
-
Cloud Communications Continues to Reshape the Call Center Market
-
The age of self-service is leading the rise of AI in call centers
-
Omnichannel Engagement as the Latest Buzzword for Unified Customer Experience
-
IVR remains stable, makes a stronger pitch with AI
-
Integration of social media with call center operations opens up new possibilities
-
Self-service gains attention as customer’s technology of choice
-
Data Analytics has emerged as a major call center market trend
-
Integrating CRM with Big Data Analytics brings significant benefits
-
Advanced analytics technology is changing the game for call centers
-
Increase in adoption of recall technology in call centers
-
Companies target multi-skilled employees
-
From cost centers to profit centers – call centers move beyond service and support functions to embrace sales and marketing capabilities
-
Virtual Agent Model has emerged as a new profitable approach
-
Hosted or virtual call centers are on the rise
-
Call Recording and Monitoring: A Proven Channel for Quality Improvement
-
Average call length remains a key quantification metric
-
Call abandonment rates bring greater operational transparency
-
Call abandonment rates by call center size
-
CRM: An Endeavor for Call Centers
-
CRM Technologies launches development of multimedia call centers
-
CRM comes to the rescue in multilingual interactions
-
From CRM to ERM: Multichannel centers are on the rise
-
Call center applications have diversified to include mobile apps
-
Banking and Finance: The Biggest Market for Call Centers
-
Insurance companies are leading in call center technology absorption
-
AI-powered call centers transform patient experience in the healthcare industry
-
AI-powered call centers promote seamless customer service in the telecom industry
-
Strong rise of e-commerce and m-commerce to support market growth
-
Global B2C e-commerce sales in US$ trillion from 2019 to 2025
-
The pandemic is accelerating ecommerce growth.
-
Against the backdrop of strong online sales and competition, ecommerce call centers have focused on AI-based capabilities
For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vudbrt
