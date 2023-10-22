By Leigh Thomas

PARIS (Reuters) – Governments should open a new front in the international crackdown on tax avoidance with a global minimum tax on billionaires that could raise $250 billion a year, the EU tax observatory said on Monday.

If levied, the amount would be equivalent to just 2% of the roughly $13 trillion in wealth owned by 2,700 billionaires globally, said the research group conducted at the Paris School of Economics.

The group said in its 2024 Global Tax Evasion Report that the effective personal tax of billionaires is currently generally much lower than that paid by other taxpayers with ordinary incomes because they move their wealth into shell companies to avoid income tax. Can deposited.

“In our view, it is difficult to justify because it risks undermining the stability of tax systems and the social acceptability of taxation,” Observatory director Gabriel Zucman told journalists.

The Observatory estimates personal taxes for billionaires to be closer to 0.5% in the United States and less than zero in otherwise high-tax France.

Rising wealth inequality in some countries is leading to calls for the richest citizens to shoulder a higher tax burden as public finances struggle to cope with a growing population, huge climate change financing needs and legacy Covid debt.

US President Joe Biden’s 2024 budget included a plan for a 25% minimum tax on the richest 0.01%, but the proposal has since fallen through lawmakers’ backlash in Washington due to threats of a government shutdown and a looming funding deadline.

Although a coordinated international effort to tax billionaires may take years, the Observatory found it successful on all counts except eliminating bank secrecy and reducing opportunities for multinationals to shift profits to low-tax countries. Gave examples of the success of governments.

The Observatory estimates that the introduction of automatic sharing of account information in 2018 has reduced the amount of assets held in offshore tax havens by three times.

The 2021 agreement between 140 countries will limit the scope for multinationals to reduce taxes by booking profits in low-tax countries by setting a global 15% cap on corporate taxation from next year.

“Something that many people thought would be impossible, we now know can actually be done,” Zucman said. “The logical next step is to apply that logic to billionaires, not just multinationals.”

Zucman said that in the absence of broad international pressure for minimum taxes on billionaires, a “coalition of willing countries” could take a unilateral approach.

The report said that although the end of banking secrecy and the corporate minimum tax have ended decades of competition between countries on tax rates, many opportunities remain to reduce tax bills.

For example, the wealthy are increasingly parking wealth in real estate rather than offshore accounts, while companies can take advantage of loopholes in the minimum 15% corporate tax.

Meanwhile, governments are increasingly competing for investment through subsidies, even though this is less damaging to their tax bases than simply competing on low tax rates, the Observatory said.

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com