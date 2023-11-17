Global Balanced Fund Market to Reach $25,499.0 Billion by 2031 with 16.8% CAGR: Says Allied Market Research

Allied Analytics LLP

The global balanced fund market is gaining momentum as balanced funds have low overall ER (expense ratio) and enable investors to withdraw money frequently without disturbing the asset allocation.

WILMINGTON, Delaware, November 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Allied Market Research published a report titled, “balanced fund market By Investor Type (Institutional and Individual) and Distribution Channel (Banks, Financial Advisors/Brokers, Direct Sellers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031,

According to the report, the global balanced fund market was valued at $5,545.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $25,499.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Report Coverage and Details:

forecast period 2022 – 2031 base year 2021 Market size in 2022 $5,545.9 billion Market size in 2026 $25,499.0 billion CAGR 16.8% segments covered Investor types and distribution channels, and sectors drivers Increase in the number of first time investors Balanced funds can be a great investment vehicle for first-time equity investors. exacerbation of chronic diseases opportunity Tax efficiency associated with balanced funds Stable and consistent returns provided by Balanced Funds Compulsion less control over decision making

Factors Affecting Market Growth:

The global balanced fund market is gaining momentum as balanced funds have low overall ER (expense ratio) and enable investors to withdraw money frequently without disturbing the asset allocation. However, investors are unable to employ a bond laddering strategy, which involves purchasing bonds with different maturity dates to optimize cash flows and principal payments to suit their financial circumstances. This factor hinders the growth of the market to some extent. Nevertheless, the increase in the number of new investors, who do not have much knowledge about investing in the equity sector and are generally higher risk appetite, will provide abundant growth opportunities in the coming years.

to the institutional section maintain Its dominance till 2031

Based on investor type, the institutional segment gained the highest market share in 2021, contributing about three-quarters of the total market revenue and is projected to continue on this path through 2031. This is because institutional investors have the specialized knowledge and resources to thoroughly analyze a wide range of investment options that individual investors do not have. The individual segment, on the other hand, will cite the fastest growth with a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast timeframe due to the increase in the use of digital and mobile investment platforms as investors look for advanced sources of income in underdeveloped countries.

Financial Advisor/Broker Segment maintain Its dominant share by 2031

In terms of distribution channel, the financial advisors/brokers segment captured nearly half of the global balanced funds market revenue in 2021 and is projected to remain at the forefront during the forecast timeframe. The growth of this segment is driven by increased investment in balanced funds through brokers. On the other hand, due to increased awareness about the mutual fund concept among individuals, the direct segment is projected to exhibit the fastest growth with 19.7% during the forecast period.

North America will continue to dominate throughout the forecast set time limit

Regional analysis in the report indicates that North America as a whole was the largest market in 2021, contributing almost half of the total market share. The market in the region is expanding rapidly due to the initiatives of major market players to promote start-ups. On the other hand, due to increasing awareness among consumers as active savers and increased percentage of their income being spent on savings, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 21.4% by 2031.

Major Market Players:

main advantages For stakeholders

This report provides quantitative analysis of the dynamics of balanced fund market segments, current trends, projections, and balanced fund industry analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the current balanced fund market opportunity.

The market research is presented with information related to key drivers, constraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the ability of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer networks.

In-depth analysis of balanced fund industry segmentation helps determine existing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the current position of balanced fund market players.

The report includes analysis of regional as well as global balanced funds market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Major segments of the balanced fund market:

by distribution channel,

By investor type,

by region,

Answer America (America, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

lamia (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

