Dublin, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Automotive Smart Display Market Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report by Display Size (Under 5”, 5”-10”, Over 10”), Display Technology “By Application (Digital Instrument Cluster, Center Stack), by Region, and by Segment Forecast, 2023-2030” has been added to the report. researchandmarkets.com gift.

As reported in the latest market analysis, the global automotive smart display market is on track to reach US$20.07 billion by 2030 with a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The key factors driving this remarkable growth include the increasing demand for advanced safety features, automotive and cockpit electronics, and the increasing popularity of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles. Changing purchasing behavior of consumers, increasing demand for better in-vehicle experiences and thriving luxury, premium and high-end car segments across the globe are also contributing to the growth in demand for automotive smart displays.

The increase in demand for vehicle navigation and connectivity systems in the automotive sector has catalyzed the use of automotive visualization technology. Visualization technology has played a significant role in advancing cockpit technology, resulting in the integration of interactive and smart displays into vehicles from renowned automakers such as Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi and BMW. Additionally, automotive display suppliers are witnessing an increase in demand for in-vehicle infotainment and display solutions, leading to further market growth.

For example, in June 2022, AB Volvo acquired video game and software developer Epic Games, Inc. partnered with Volvo to provide state-of-the-art visualization technology in Volvo’s fully electric vehicles, providing infotainment systems with faster speed and better graphics quality than previous models. Promote market growth.

The adoption of autonomous vehicles is going to be a major growth driver for the market, as connected cars provide an advanced platform for smart displays by enabling real-time internet connectivity and connectivity to other devices. Furthermore, the increasing use of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in connected cars is driving the demand for high-quality automotive smart displays. ADAS features such as lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and collision avoidance systems rely on clear and concise displays to provide important information to drivers.

Many major players are taking steps to promote automated driving, further driving the trend of automotive smart displays. For example, in January 2023, Continental AG partnered with edge artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor company Ambarella, Inc. to develop advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving solutions aimed at advancing autonomous mobility in the automotive market. Announced its partnership with.

Highlights of Automotive Smart Display Market Report:

Big shows pave the way: Displays larger than 10 inches are expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the proliferation of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles and widespread adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). TFT-LCD dominance: In terms of display technology, the TFT-LCD segment is expected to dominate the market in 2022 and is projected to generate revenues of over USD 6 billion by the end of the forecast period. The growth of electric vehicles and government initiatives are expected to increase the demand for TFT-LCD displays in the future. center stack display priority: Center stack display segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2022. Technological advancements in self-driving and connected cars are projected to increase demand for center stack displays in vehicles. Asia Pacific is leading: In 2022, Asia Pacific market achieved the largest market share globally. This growth can be attributed to the increasing production and sales of passenger vehicles in the region. Additionally, the development of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and augmented reality is boosting the market expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

Report Attribute Description number of pages 110 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $11.39 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $20.07 billion compound annual growth rate 7.7% Area covered global

