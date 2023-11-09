Dublin, November 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Audience Analytics – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global market for audience analytics is estimated at US$4.5 billion in 2022, which is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the analysis period 2022-2030.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$5.5 billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing recovery post-pandemic, growth in the services sector has been adjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The US market is estimated at $1.3 billion, while China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7%

The audience analytics market in the US is estimated to be worth US$1.3 billion by 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 billion by the year 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7%. Analysis period 2022 to 2030. Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 9.4% and 8.7%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.1%.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) –

3DiVi Inc.

Adobe Systems, Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Analyticoval

brandchat

brandwatch

Cadrian

comScore, Inc.

crimson hexagon

Cxense ASA

flytext

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Lotame Solutions, Inc.

NetBase Solutions, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Quividi SAS

SAS Institute, Inc.

Sitecorp BV

socialbakers

storyfit

Telmar Group Inc.

Unifi Software Inc.

Verimatrix, Inc.

Verto Analytics Inc.

What’s new?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; Easing zero-COVID policy in China and ‘bumpy’ reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; And the threat of recession.

Global Competitiveness and Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

Market presence in different geographies – strong/active/niche/insignificant

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaboration special update

Access to digital archives and research platform

One year complimentary updates

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 183 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $4.5 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $10 billion compound annual growth rate 10.5% Area covered global

Main topics covered:

I. modus operandi

Second. executive Summary

1. Market Overview

powerful market insights

world market trajectory

Audience Analytics Market: An Introduction

Audience Analytics – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share (E) in 2022

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Insignificant (E) for players worldwide in 2022

Impact of Covid-19 and growing global recession

2. Focus on select players

3. Market Trends and Drivers

The need to attract increased social media activity and qualitative data analysis focuses on audience analysis

Social media penetration worldwide: Number of active social media network users as % of total country population for 2019

Leading social networking apps worldwide: Percentage share mix of combined minutes of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat in select countries

Popular social media networks in the world: Ranked by number of millions of active users as of April 2019

Most popular online platforms in the US: Percentage of US adults who use online platforms or messaging apps for select social media networks

Most Popular Social Media Platforms: Number of monthly active users in millions on social media platforms for the years 2017 and 2018

With changes in social media, marketers need to change strategies to engage users

Audience analytics helps service providers improve user experience

Monitoring audience analytics: One of the strategies for businesses to reach the right target audience

Audience Analytics Promises to Transform the Media and Entertainment Industry

Better Customer Intelligence: A Key Benefit of Audience Analytics for Enterprises

Growing importance of digital signage with audience analytics for smart cities

Audience analytics is important for content creators

Google continues to transform the audience analytics marketplace

Instagram analytics helps in increasing followers and engagement levels

Product Overview

audience analysis

audience analytics

4. Global Market Perspective

Third. market analysis

IV. Competition

