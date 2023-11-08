Global asset managers see China as a long-term bet

A Chinese yuan banknote is visible in this illustration taken on January 30, 2023. Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration/File Photo Get licensing rights

HONG KONG, Nov 8 (Reuters) – Top executives from global asset managers spoke about China at an event in Hong Kong on Wednesday, advocating for long-term investment opportunities in an economy struggling to recover from the disruption caused by the pandemic. Went.

While many multinationals are working to spread risk away from China amid ongoing tensions with the West, the country’s importance to the global market is undeniable, he said at the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit.

Mark Widman, head of BlackRock’s (BLK.N) global client business, told the summit that future investment in China is likely to be driven more by capital markets as individuals diversify savings away from property and fixed deposits.

“Those are big opportunities for us,” Widman said. “Longer term, (China) has to become part of the global investment portfolio.”

Dozens of international officials attended the event, which opened on Tuesday, against the backdrop of an economic slowdown in China, where a massive property sector debt crisis has crippled some of its biggest companies and spooked investors.

Reflecting continuing tensions with the West, China recorded its first quarterly loss in foreign direct investment, while the European Chamber of Commerce criticized the recent trade fair as more of a “political showdown” than a business event.

Still, the economy grew faster than analysts expected in the third quarter, improving the chances of meeting the government’s growth target of about 5% for 2023 after authorities introduced a series of support measures.

“If you pay attention to where policies are going, you’ll have a better opportunity to benefit from investments in those areas,” Capital Group CEO Mike Gitlin said at the summit.

Similar comments highlighting investment opportunities came from other executives including Hillhouse founder and Chairman Lei Zhang, Fidelity International CEO Anne Richards and Invesco (IVZ.N) Chairman and CEO Andrew Schlossberg.

Peng Zhao, CEO of Citadel Securities, described China as a driver of growth and innovation and said it was “surprising” to think otherwise.

He also said Citadel has doubled its headcount in Hong Kong in the face of pandemic-induced challenges, taking advantage of the city’s talent pool and its connectivity to other markets.

Zhang Yichen, CEO of Trustor Capital, said multinationals want to reduce investment in China but do not want to exit.

At a Singapore forum on Wednesday, HSBC Group (HSBA.L) CEO Noel Quinn said his bank had seen a 70% surge in business from Chinese clients looking to diversify outside mainland China.

Quinn said at a Hong Kong event on Tuesday that the flow of money from mainland China to Hong Kong has increased 3 to 4 times this year.

Reporting by Ken Wu, Zi Yu and Summer Jen; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Christopher Cushing

