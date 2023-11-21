Global and Tavian ICT, PC, Server and Smartphone Market Forecast Report 2023-2027: Future Trends in 5G Smartphone Development
Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global PC, Server and Smartphone Five-Year Forecast, 2023-2027” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.
Comprehensive research findings for the Taiwanese ICT industry outlook for the period 2023-2027 as well as the global notebook PC, desktop PC, server, smartphone industries.
Since 2019, the publisher has been dedicated to this comprehensive five-year research project, taking advantage of Taiwan’s strong relationships with ICT companies and branded clients around the world. This value pack provides a holistic view of the global ICT market and industry, making it an invaluable resource for companies looking for in-depth insights and a five-year forecast to make important decisions.
In-depth analysis of the global notebook PC, desktop PC, server and smartphone industries
Taiwanese ICT industry outlook for 2023-2027
Leveraging Taiwan’s extensive ICT network for comprehensive insights
Essential tools for making informed strategic decisions
1. Growth of the global smartphone market
2. Development of the global 5G smartphone market
3. Development of Taiwan 5G smartphone market
4. Major Development Highlights
4.1 Specifications: Mobile processors in 5G smartphones, 1H 2023
4.2 Market: Global 5G mmWave Smartphone Market
4.3 Brand: China Certification Update for 5G Smartphones 1H 2023
5. Epilogue
Main topics covered:
-
Worldwide PC (except tablets) shipment volume, 2019 – 2027
-
Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 2019 – 2027
-
Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2021 – 4Q 2023
-
Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2019 – 2023
-
Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Region, 2019 – 2023
-
Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Panel Size, 1Q 2021 – 2Q 2023
-
Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Panel Size, 1Q 2021 – 2Q 2023
-
Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Computing Platform, 1Q 2021 – 2Q 2023
-
Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Computing Platform, 1Q 2021 – 2Q 2023
-
intelligence information
-
Research scope and definitions
-
Worldwide PC (except tablets) shipment volume, 2019-2027
-
Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2021-2027
-
Worldwide Motherboard/Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2021-2027
-
Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2019-2023
-
Worldwide desktop PC shipments by customer type, 2019-2023
-
Worldwide Desktop PC Shipments by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2021 – 2Q 2023
-
intelligence information
-
Research scope and definitions
-
Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 2019-2027
-
Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 1Q21 – 4Q23
-
Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by Region, 2019 – 2023
-
Worldwide Server Shipment Share by Region, 2019 – 2023
-
Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 2019 – 2023
-
Worldwide Server Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 2019 – 2023
-
intelligence information
