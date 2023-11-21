company logo

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global PC, Server and Smartphone Five-Year Forecast, 2023-2027” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

Comprehensive research findings for the Taiwanese ICT industry outlook for the period 2023-2027 as well as the global notebook PC, desktop PC, server, smartphone industries.

Since 2019, the publisher has been dedicated to this comprehensive five-year research project, taking advantage of Taiwan’s strong relationships with ICT companies and branded clients around the world. This value pack provides a holistic view of the global ICT market and industry, making it an invaluable resource for companies looking for in-depth insights and a five-year forecast to make important decisions.

key features

In-depth analysis of the global notebook PC, desktop PC, server and smartphone industries

Taiwanese ICT industry outlook for 2023-2027

Leveraging Taiwan’s extensive ICT network for comprehensive insights

Essential tools for making informed strategic decisions

1. Growth of the global smartphone market

2. Development of the global 5G smartphone market

3. Development of Taiwan 5G smartphone market

4. Major Development Highlights

4.1 Specifications: Mobile processors in 5G smartphones, 1H 2023

4.2 Market: Global 5G mmWave Smartphone Market

4.3 Brand: China Certification Update for 5G Smartphones 1H 2023

5. Epilogue

Main topics covered:

Worldwide PC (except tablets) shipment volume, 2019 – 2027

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 2019 – 2027

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume, 1Q 2021 – 4Q 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2019 – 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Region, 2019 – 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Panel Size, 1Q 2021 – 2Q 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Panel Size, 1Q 2021 – 2Q 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Volume by Computing Platform, 1Q 2021 – 2Q 2023

Worldwide Notebook PC Shipment Share by Computing Platform, 1Q 2021 – 2Q 2023

intelligence information

Research scope and definitions

Worldwide PC (except tablets) shipment volume, 2019-2027

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume, 2021-2027

Worldwide Motherboard/Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume Ratio, 2021-2027

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipment Volume by Region, 2019-2023

Worldwide desktop PC shipments by customer type, 2019-2023

Worldwide Desktop PC Shipments by CPU Connector Type, 1Q 2021 – 2Q 2023

intelligence information

Research scope and definitions

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 2019-2027

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume, 1Q21 – 4Q23

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by Region, 2019 – 2023

Worldwide Server Shipment Share by Region, 2019 – 2023

Worldwide Server Shipment Volume by CPU Architecture, 2019 – 2023

Worldwide Server Shipment Share by CPU Architecture, 2019 – 2023

intelligence information

A selection of companies mentioned in this report are included

amd

Apple

Asus

AT&T

AWS

bell

Bharti Airtel

Ditch

Deutsche Telekom

Google

Respect

hpe

huawei

intel

IQOO

KDDI

luxshare precision

mediatek

meizu

Microsoft

motorola

ntt docomo

Nuoio

NVIDIA

Opposition

optus

orange

Poco

Qualcomm

Reliance Jio

rogers

SAMSUNG

SMIC

softbank

Sony

supermicro

techno mobile

Telefónica

Telstra

telus

tim

T Mobile

Unisoc

Verizon

Vivo

VODAFONE

Xiaomi

ZTE

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ezsa6w

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Contact: Contact: researchandmarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For EST office hours call 1-917-300-0470 For the US/Toll Free call 1-800-526- 8630 GMT For office hours call +353-1-416-8900

Source