Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) And this Federation of Indian Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises Today announced that both the parties have signed an MoU to work together on specific initiatives, interventions and programs for the betterment of MSMEs in the country. The focus will be on deferred payments, ease of doing business, some specific joint research projects and mediation and grievance redressal advice.

Speaking of collaboration, sir. Ketul Acharya, Executive Director, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, shared, “FISME, as a premier body representing MSMEs in the country, is ideally suited to help create a conducive ecosystem for the growth and success of MSMEs. The association has undertaken many activities and initiatives which have greatly helped MSMEs. GAME and FISME are coming together to focus on specific and key aspects that are hindering MSME growth. We are excited to work with FISME on these fronts.,

Adding this, Shri Anil Bhardwaj, General Secretary, Federation of Indian Micro and Small and Medium EnterprisesGave opinion, “Our heritage and knowledge of over five decades of working with micro, small and medium entrepreneurs, combined with the partnerships, alliances and tools of the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship provides a strong foundation to scale up MSMEs across India . Whether it’s access to finance, Delayed payment, regulatory understanding and compliance, or We intend this partnership to promote these initiatives, to bring renewable energy to the MSME base of the country.,

From Publishing scenario reports for research studies, drafting a policy paperAnd Creating programs that help micro, small and medium enterprises build a base for expansionThe The partnership will focus on increasing access to finance, scaling up existing businesses and bringing together local and national multi-entity stakeholders on a single platform,

about the game , The game intends to highlight the potential of Mass Entrepreneurship (ME) in India. Three prolific entrepreneurs, Ravi Venkatesan, Madan Padaki and Makin Maheshwari, started GAME in August 2018 as a backbone organization that aligns the ecosystem and takes action to address systemic challenges to job creation in India. Is. GAME intends to bring together a cross-section of alliances, partners, funders and other players in the ecosystem that can help propel the entrepreneurship movement across the country. Its mission is to catalyze an India-wide movement of large-scale entrepreneurship for the growth of both existing and new enterprises, resulting in the creation of 50 million new jobs by 2030, with women owning 25% of businesses. To know more please visit:

About FISME , FISME came into existence in 1995 as a federation of geographical and regional associations of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) spread across districts and states in India. It was founded as the National Alliance of Young Entrepreneurs (NAYE) in 1967 – when the Government of India launched important initiatives to promote small-scale industries. FISME primarily focuses on trade and market access issues and reforms with the dual objective of establishing an entrepreneurial and competitive environment at home and greater market access for Indian SMEs in India and abroad.

Source: www.cxotoday.com