WESTFORD, USA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a SkyQuest report, global aircraft interface device market Recent years have seen significant growth, primarily driven by the growing need for advanced connectivity and data management solutions in the aviation sector. AID has played a vital role in modern aircraft operations by facilitating secure and efficient data exchange between various avionics systems and external interfaces to the aircraft.

The growing emphasis on connected aircraft solutions is a major driving force in the global aircraft interface devices market. Airlines and operators in the aviation industry are increasingly recognizing the transformative potential of advanced connectivity solutions.

Property Description Market size in 2022 US$246.03 million 2030 price projection US$382.14 billion CAGR 5.65% forecast period 2023-2030 segments covered aircraft type

connectivity

end user Area covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Honeywell International Inc.

Thales Group

Collins Aerospace

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Astronomy Corporation

Teledyne Controls LLC

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

garmin limited

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Universal Avionics Systems Corporation

Advantech Company Limited

Leonardo Spa

Viasat, Inc.

meggitt plc

Sita

Avidyne Corporation

Avionica, LLC

freeflight system

Shadin Avionics

DAC International, Inc.

The helicopter segment has witnessed significant growth due to increased adoption of advanced avionics systems.

The helicopter segment in the global aircraft interface device market is poised for steady growth due to the increasing use of advanced avionics systems. Helicopters are increasingly integrating state-of-the-art avionics to enhance safety and operational efficiency. These advanced systems provide a wide range of capabilities including real-time data monitoring, precise navigation and improved communications, all of which are critical to ensuring the safety of both passengers and crew.

The North America market holds significant dominance in the global aircraft interface devices market, which is driven by a combination of compelling factors. The region boasts the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, establishing it as a hub of aviation innovation and technology. This concentration of industry leaders fosters collaboration and facilitates the integration of cutting-edge AID solutions into aircraft systems.

Wireless segment will dominate the market due to increasing range of applications

The wireless segment has emerged as the dominant player in the global aircraft interface device market, garnering a substantial market share of 58.8% of the total market size in 2022. Wireless connectivity refers to establishing seamless data communication and exchange between AIDs and various other aircraft systems. Without the need for physical cables or wires.

The global aircraft interface device market is witnessing growth in the Asia Pacific region. One of the key drivers is the growing air passenger traffic across the region, resulting from a growing middle-class population and growing travel demand.

A comprehensive analysis of the major global Aircraft Interface Devices market players has been recently conducted. The report covers various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report examines the market share of top segments and offers a detailed geographical analysis. Finally, the report highlights the key players in the industry and their efforts to develop innovative solutions to meet the growing demand.

In 2023, Air India and Airbus unveiled a significant agreement during a virtual event, marking a notable milestone in their collaboration. The deal was considered particularly significant, given the backdrop of a landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing. This cooperative agreement symbolizes a successful partnership to create new employment opportunities, promote economic growth and strengthen relationships within the industry in both countries. In 2023, UAE-based company Heliotech made an exciting announcement regarding the design and development of a number of. Products from the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft sector. The company plans to showcase these innovative products tailored for the non-civilian market at the exhibition held at the SDF stand within the Tawazun Council Pavilion.

