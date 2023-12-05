Global AI Alliance aims to accelerate responsible and transparent AI innovation

The newly formed AI alliance was led by IBM and Meta and includes more than 50 members from business, academia, government, and advocacy.

IBM and META have partnered with more than 50 other organizations to create the Global AI Alliance, which will focus on fostering an open community and enabling developers and researchers to accelerate responsible innovation in AI. This will be done while ensuring scientific rigor, trust, safety, security, diversity and economic competitiveness, according to a blog post about the announcement published today.

“The AI ​​Alliance wants AI technologies to be used responsibly and for good” and in a way that is transparent and widely accessible, said Anthony Annunziata, director of AI open innovation at IBM Research, in an email interview with TechRepublic. .

How the AI ​​Alliance will benefit tech leaders and businesses

Annunziata said AI Alliance members are planning to launch or scale up projects that address objectives that will benefit businesses and technology leaders in the following ways:

To deploy benchmarks, tools, and other resources to enable responsible AI development and use of AI globally.

Foster a vibrant AI hardware accelerator ecosystem.

Develop benchmarks to evaluate standards for open model releases and model deployment in applications.

Responsibly leading an open-based model ecosystem that reflects diverse modalities to address global challenges such as climate and education.

“Along with innovation around AI technology, the AI ​​Alliance also aims to provide educational content, supporting the academic community and researchers, so that future generations can contribute to AI model and tool development projects,” Annunziata said. “The educational content will also contribute to the public discussion through policymakers who must consider the benefits, risks, solutions, and precise regulation for AI.”

Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, was quoted in the blog as saying that the company believes, “It’s better when AI is developed openly – more people can benefit.” can create innovative products and work on safety.” According to Clegg, the fact that the alliance is bringing companies, developers and researchers together to share tools and knowledge will help everyone make progress and build responsibly – even if models are not shared openly. Have gone.

Open source, collaboration and governance could benefit from AI alliances

In an email interview with TechRepublic, Ion Stoica, co-founder, executive chairman and president of AI applications platform Anyscale, said their partnership builds on prior successful collaborations with several members of the AI ​​Alliance, including founder IBM and Meta.

Stoica said he is interested in the impact of the coalition on open source in AI. “We believe that developing open source models is the best way to accelerate innovation, increase economic impact, reduce economic inequality, and achieve AI security,” he said. “Open source will enable us to develop models that can be inspected and certified by public and transparent processes, unlike proprietary models.”

Furthermore, the open source model means that anyone can use or modify the source code. This means it will benefit any organization that leverages AI, especially smaller businesses with fewer resources than tech giants.

Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, agreed, saying the alliance was “another mile in the process of providing the openly shareable software, data, and other assets needed for the development of transparent, advanced, and trustworthy AI.” Represents “Ka Stone”. Blog. “Open collaborative processes and open governance are essential to these efforts.”

The foundation will provide “a neutral home for the essential elements of the AI ​​ecosystem,” Zemlin said.

Stoica said his experiences have shown him that collaboration between different groups is key to advancing new technologies in a fair and equitable manner. “AI alliances can be a powerful enabler for such collaboration across the AI ​​ecosystem.”

How will the AI ​​Alliance work?

Annunziata said that in the coming months, the AI ​​Alliance will form member working groups to advance the above project areas. Members will also form a Governing Board and Technical Oversight Committee to establish project standards and guidelines.

According to the blog, in addition to bringing together developers, scientists, academics, students and business leaders focused on AI, the AI ​​Alliance plans to participate in existing government, non-profit and civil society initiatives focused on important work in the AI ​​field. Is.

Organizations involved in AI alliance

Some of the organizations in the AI ​​Alliance include:

AMD.

Any scale.

Dartmouth College.

Dell.

Hugging face.

Intel.

Imperial College London.

National Science Foundation.

University of Notre Dame.

service now.

Sony Group.

Sustainability AI

Yale University.

University of Tokyo.

Source: www.techrepublic.com