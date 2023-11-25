Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2032 with 4.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global agricultural pesticides market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increasing consumer demand for safe and contamination-free food and increasing need to protect crops from pests and diseases, as agricultural pesticides play a vital role in this regard. A range of products designed to control and prevent the spread of harmful microorganisms and pests.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Allied Market Research published a report titled, “Agricultural Disinfectants Market by Type (Alcohols, Aldehydes, Hypochlorites and Halogens, Oxidizing Agents, Phenols, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, and Others), Form (Liquid, Powder, and Others), and Applications (Surface, Aerial, Water Sanitation, and Others) Based on ): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032”. According to the report, the global agricultural disinfectants market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Major Determinants of Development

The global agricultural pesticides market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increasing consumer demand for safe and contamination-free food and increasing need to protect crops from pests and diseases, as agricultural pesticides play a vital role in this regard. A range of products designed to control and prevent the spread of harmful microorganisms and pests. However, the negative impact of disinfectants hinders the market growth to some extent. Furthermore, increasing incidence of disease outbreaks among livestock provides profitable opportunities for the expansion of the agricultural disinfectants market.

Report Coverage and Details:

report coverage Description forecast period 2023-2032 base year 2022 Market size in 2022 $2.3 billion Market size in 2032 $3.5 billion CAGR 4.7% Number of pages in report 350 segments covered Types, forms, applications and areas. drivers There is an increasing need to protect crops from pests and diseases. Increasing consumer demand for safe and contamination-free food. opportunity Increase in incidence of disease spread among animals. Control Negative effects of disinfectants.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War on Agricultural Disinfectants Market

The Russia-Ukraine war has had a significant impact on the agricultural pesticides market. Both countries were major producers of key agricultural chemicals and pesticides. The conflict has disrupted supply chains, leading to shortages of essential disinfectant products and driving up prices. This has created challenges for farmers and agribusinesses, affecting their ability to maintain biosecurity and protect crops and livestock.

Additionally, geopolitical instability in the region has created uncertainty in global markets, impacting trade dynamics and potentially driving long-term shifts in the agricultural disinfectant industry as well as increasing demand for alternative products and supply sources. Is.

The phenol segment is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period

Based on type, other segments including peroxygen, formaldehyde, chlorine compounds, iodine compounds, and glutaraldehyde achieved the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global agricultural disinfectants market revenue and its Likely to remain intact. Dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that peroxygens, such as hydrogen peroxide and peracetic acid, serve as valuable agricultural disinfectants due to their broad spectrum antimicrobial properties. They are employed to clean various agricultural equipment, surfaces and water sources, effectively controlling the spread of pathogens including bacteria, viruses, fungi and algae. Peroxygens are particularly useful for disinfecting animal housing, poultry farms, and greenhouse environments, helping to prevent disease outbreaks among livestock and crops. Their eco-friendly nature, as they decompose into harmless by-products, makes them an attractive option for sustainable agriculture.

However, the phenol segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032. This can be attributed to the fact that phenols are valuable agricultural disinfectants due to their powerful antimicrobial properties. They serve as effective agents to control and prevent the spread of pathogens in various farming and horticultural settings. Phenolic compounds such as cresol and chlorophenol are commonly used to disinfect soil, equipment and farm structures, helping to eliminate harmful bacteria, fungi and viruses that can harm crops and livestock. In addition, phenol can be used in the treatment of animal wounds and as a preservative for agricultural products, extending their shelf life.

Liquid segment expected to lead testing by 2032

Based on form, the liquids segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for almost half of the global agricultural disinfectants market revenue and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that agricultural disinfectants in liquid form play a vital role in maintaining biosecurity and hygiene within the agricultural sector. They are primarily used to clean equipment, livestock housing, and transportation vehicles to prevent the spread of diseases. These disinfectants eliminate harmful pathogens, including bacteria, viruses and fungi, reducing the risk of disease spreading between crops and animals. Furthermore, they play an important role in controlling pests and parasites in agriculture. Liquid agricultural disinfectants are versatile and easy to use, making them effective in preventing contamination in food production and ensuring the overall health and productivity of livestock and crops, contributing to sustainable and safe agricultural practices.

The surface section is expected to lead testing until 2032

On the basis of application, the surface segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global agricultural disinfectants market revenue and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the fact that surface disinfection is an important component of infection control in a variety of settings, including health care facilities, food preparation areas, and homes. Several key factors contribute to the enhancement and effectiveness of surface disinfection methods. Different disinfectants, such as quaternary ammonium compounds, bleach, hydrogen peroxide, and alcohol-based solutions, have varying levels of efficacy against different pathogens. It is important to select a disinfectant that is proven to target the specific microorganisms of concern. Additionally, the contact time between the disinfectant and the surface is important.

Asia-Pacific will maintain its dominance till 2032

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global agricultural disinfectants market revenue and is expected to rule in terms of revenue during the forecast timeframe. hopefully. The agricultural pesticides market in the Asia-Pacific region has witnessed significant growth in recent years. This expansion is primarily driven by increasing demand for food security and crop protection measures. Farmers in countries such as China and India are adopting agricultural disinfectants to control the spread of diseases, improve livestock health, and maintain sanitary conditions on farms. Additionally, increasing awareness of the importance of biosecurity in agriculture has led to the adoption of disinfectant products. Government initiatives to promote sustainable farming practices and the need to increase agricultural productivity are further fueling the growth of the market.

Leading Market Players:-

lanxes

Stephen Company

Neogen Corporation

CEVA

bayer ag

Nufarm Limited

Proquimia SA

Sanosil Ltd.

Accuro Organics Ltd

Corteva

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global agricultural disinfectants market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant share in various segments. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios and strategic moves of market players to display the competitive landscape.

