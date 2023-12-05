Dublin, December 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Aerospace Additive Manufacturing – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

Global Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market to Reach $3.5 Billion by 2030

The global market for aerospace additive manufacturing is estimated to be valued at US$ 932.5 million in 2022, which is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 3.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during the analysis period 2022-2030.

Metal alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19% CAGR and reach US$2.3 billion by the end of the analysis period. The rubber segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% for the next 8-year period.

The report discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the aviation industry, highlighting a decline in the performance of global airlines in 2020 compared to 2019. It also explores how additive manufacturing is emerging as a solution to help the troubled aviation industry recover. The post-Covid-19 era. The competitive landscape of the Additive Manufacturing market is presented, with players classified based on their market presence, which includes strong, active, niche and insignificant competitors.

The document provides an introduction to additive manufacturing as a transformative technology and its applications in the aerospace industry. It outlines the benefits of additive manufacturing for aerospace manufacturing and examines the various technologies used in aerospace additive manufacturing. The report highlights key applications of 3D printing in the aerospace sector and highlights the differences between additive manufacturing and subtractive processes.

The prospects and outlook of the global aerospace additive manufacturing market were discussed, with a focus on aircraft manufacturing as the leading sector. It says developed economies are at the forefront of growth in the aerospace additive manufacturing market and highlights the growing interest among aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in additive manufacturing.

The report includes insights into the competitive landscape of the aerospace additive manufacturing market, including the percentage market share of key competitors in 2022. It also discusses recent market activity and strategic alliances between companies driving innovations in the aerospace additive manufacturing sector.

The US market is estimated at $312.7 million, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7%.

The aerospace additive manufacturing market in the US is estimated at US$312.7 million by 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of US$ 417.7 million by the year 2030 with a CAGR of 19.7%. Analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 16% and 16.9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 17.4%.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 327 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $932.5 million Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $3500 million compound annual growth rate 18.0% Area covered global

Market Trends and Drivers

AM technology’s role in lightweight and complex parts and components in the aerospace industry drives the market

The many benefits of using additive manufacturing drive technology to produce spare parts for the aerospace industry.

Air passenger traffic and demand for modern aircraft present long-term growth opportunities for the market

Global commercial aircraft fleet projections: fleet details by region for 2019 and 2039 (in units)

Global airline industry: number of scheduled passengers flown for 2010-2020 (in million)

The business and general aviation segment is poised to lead future growth in the additive manufacturing market

Number of general aviation aircraft produced worldwide for the years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019

Global general aviation market: revenue share (in%) by aircraft type for 2019.

The growing role of additive manufacturing in commercial aircraft MRO

Increasing use of 3D printing in aircraft interiors to boost market potential

Global aircraft cabin interior market size for the years 2020, 2023 and 2026 (in US$ billion)

Additive manufacturing has the potential to transform the defense industry

As drone use increases, AM technology has emerged to make drones accessible and affordable

Global market of military drones for the years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024 (in billion US dollars)

Additive manufacturing gained prominence in satellite manufacturing

Wire arch additive manufacturing offers low buy-to-fly ratios

H-WAAM technology facilitates 3D printing of large metal parts

FDM Technology: Tremendous Benefits Drive Use in Aerospace Industry

Metal printing materials to outperform plastic materials

Metal Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace Industry Poised for Inevitable Recovery

3D printed plastic additives are gaining popularity in the commercial aviation sector

Use of Additive Metal Manufacturing in the Replacement Market

Increasing R&D focus on print materials

Graphene: a material with immense potential

Technology Innovation to Boost Market Potential

Russian scientists strengthen 3D-printed aerospace parts using carbon nanofibers

In-house additive manufacturing provides benefits to aerospace companies

Challenges facing the aerospace additive manufacturing market

Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market

