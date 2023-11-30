Global $2.3 Billion Sunless Tanners Market, 2014-2021 & 2022-2030

company logo

Sunless Tanners Market

Dublin, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Sunless Tanners – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

Global Sunless Tanners Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for sunless tanners is estimated to be USD 1.5 billion in 2022, which is projected to reach a revised size of USD 2.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report includes a summary of the Sunless Tanners market analysis, covering annual sales figures from 2014 to 2030, offering a comprehensive overview of the market’s past, present and future performance.

The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Sunless Tanners market, including data on annual sales in US$ thousand and percentage CAGR from 2022 to 2030, as well as a historical review covering the years from 2014 to 2021.

Lotion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. The gels segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% for the next 8-year period.

The US market is estimated at $402.5 million, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%

Furthermore, it provides a 16-year perspective with the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023 and 2030 across various geographical regions including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and . the rest of the world

The sunless tanners market in the US is estimated to be worth US$402.5 million by 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of US$130.5 million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. Analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 4.2% and 4.4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at around 5% CAGR.

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 280 forecast period 2022 – 2030 Estimated market value in 2022 (USD). $1.5 billion Estimated market value by 2030 (USD). $2.3 billion compound annual growth rate 5.5% Area covered global

market Overview

Global Personal Care Market Reset and Trajectory – Growth Outlook from 2019 to 2025 (in%)

COVID-19 brings fundamental changes in beauty consumption patterns with new trends

Self tanning product market to improve after COVID-19 outbreak

The e-commerce wave is unlikely to offset the losses beauty products suffered due to store closures due to COVID-19.

Sunless Tanners – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share (E) in 2022

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Insignificant (E) for players worldwide in 2022

Sunless Tenors: An Introduction

Types of Sunless Tanners

Advantages and disadvantages of sunless tanners

Outlook: Desire for glowing, healthy and naturally tanned looks drives market growth

Europe leads sunless tanners market, emerging markets set to lead future growth

Concerns over skin cancer are driving demand for UV-free tanners upward

Skin cancer rates in selected countries: 2018

Promising growth of the sun care market: a significant opportunity for the sunless tanners market

Global Sun Care Market by Product Segment (2020): Value Sales Percentage Breakdown for After Sun Products, Self-Tanning Products and Sun Protection Products

Competition

a fragmented market

Recent Market Activity

Market Trends and Drivers

Advanced Formulas and Technologies Drive Growth in Sunless Tanning Market

Haze gained popularity

Innovative products and formulations support development of self-tanners

A glimpse of select formulations unveiled recently

Tanning Water: A Popular Emerging Trend

Advanced technologies emerge

Understanding the Use and Performance of Self-tanners

Features That Make a Great Self Tanner

Manufacturers focus on developing DHA-free sunless tanning products

Natural and organic materials gather steam

Select Unique Ingredients and Their Benefits in Sunless Tanners

Choose sun tanners with natural and organic ingredients

Multifunctional self-tanning products with multiple benefits are growing in popularity

Self-tanning market gets a premium makeover

Self-Tan Eraser Products: Preparing the skin for the next application of tan

Improvements in manufacturing processes and material quality solve the problems of orange tint and unpleasant odor in self-tan products

Self-Tanning Products for Sensitive Skin: Addressing the Needs of People with Skin Issues

Growing popularity of tanning among men bodes well for the sunless tanners market

Share of men using tanning products and services in the UK: 2015 vs 2019

Millennials: A Strong Demographic

Global millennial population spread by region: 2019

Millennial population as percentage (%) of total population in selected countries: 2019

How safe are self-tanning products?

Sunless Tanning Pills: An Swallowable Alternative to Fake Tan Products

Growing prominence of home remedies threatens commercial self-tan products

Social media has emerged as an important tool to increase consumer engagement and boost sales

Focus on select players(total 68 featured)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Coty, Inc.

Clinic Laboratories LLC

clarins group

Christian Dior SA

Givaudan S.A.

declare

Edgewell Personal Care Company

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

Groupe Clarins

Bali Body Private Limited

bayer consumer health

Coola LLC

Crown Laboratories, Inc.

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchhandmarkets.com/r/73bqzt

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

