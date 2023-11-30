Global $2.3 Billion Sunless Tanners Market, 2014-2021 & 2022-2030
Sunless Tanners Market
Dublin, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Sunless Tanners – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.
Global Sunless Tanners Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for sunless tanners is estimated to be USD 1.5 billion in 2022, which is projected to reach a revised size of USD 2.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report includes a summary of the Sunless Tanners market analysis, covering annual sales figures from 2014 to 2030, offering a comprehensive overview of the market’s past, present and future performance.
The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the Sunless Tanners market, including data on annual sales in US$ thousand and percentage CAGR from 2022 to 2030, as well as a historical review covering the years from 2014 to 2021.
Lotion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. The gels segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% for the next 8-year period.
The US market is estimated at $402.5 million, while China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6%
Furthermore, it provides a 16-year perspective with the percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023 and 2030 across various geographical regions including the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and . the rest of the world
The sunless tanners market in the US is estimated to be worth US$402.5 million by 2022. China, the world’s second largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of US$130.5 million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6%. Analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Other notable geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each of which is projected to grow by 4.2% and 4.4%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is projected to grow at around 5% CAGR.
market Overview
-
Global Personal Care Market Reset and Trajectory – Growth Outlook from 2019 to 2025 (in%)
-
COVID-19 brings fundamental changes in beauty consumption patterns with new trends
-
Self tanning product market to improve after COVID-19 outbreak
-
The e-commerce wave is unlikely to offset the losses beauty products suffered due to store closures due to COVID-19.
-
Sunless Tanners – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share (E) in 2022
-
Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Insignificant (E) for players worldwide in 2022
-
Sunless Tenors: An Introduction
-
Types of Sunless Tanners
-
Advantages and disadvantages of sunless tanners
-
Outlook: Desire for glowing, healthy and naturally tanned looks drives market growth
-
Europe leads sunless tanners market, emerging markets set to lead future growth
-
Concerns over skin cancer are driving demand for UV-free tanners upward
-
Skin cancer rates in selected countries: 2018
-
Promising growth of the sun care market: a significant opportunity for the sunless tanners market
-
Global Sun Care Market by Product Segment (2020): Value Sales Percentage Breakdown for After Sun Products, Self-Tanning Products and Sun Protection Products
-
Competition
-
a fragmented market
-
Recent Market Activity
Market Trends and Drivers
-
Advanced Formulas and Technologies Drive Growth in Sunless Tanning Market
-
Haze gained popularity
-
Innovative products and formulations support development of self-tanners
-
A glimpse of select formulations unveiled recently
-
Tanning Water: A Popular Emerging Trend
-
Advanced technologies emerge
-
Understanding the Use and Performance of Self-tanners
-
Features That Make a Great Self Tanner
-
Manufacturers focus on developing DHA-free sunless tanning products
-
Natural and organic materials gather steam
-
Select Unique Ingredients and Their Benefits in Sunless Tanners
-
Choose sun tanners with natural and organic ingredients
-
Multifunctional self-tanning products with multiple benefits are growing in popularity
-
Self-tanning market gets a premium makeover
-
Self-Tan Eraser Products: Preparing the skin for the next application of tan
-
Improvements in manufacturing processes and material quality solve the problems of orange tint and unpleasant odor in self-tan products
-
Self-Tanning Products for Sensitive Skin: Addressing the Needs of People with Skin Issues
-
Growing popularity of tanning among men bodes well for the sunless tanners market
-
Share of men using tanning products and services in the UK: 2015 vs 2019
-
Millennials: A Strong Demographic
-
Global millennial population spread by region: 2019
-
Millennial population as percentage (%) of total population in selected countries: 2019
-
How safe are self-tanning products?
-
Sunless Tanning Pills: An Swallowable Alternative to Fake Tan Products
-
Growing prominence of home remedies threatens commercial self-tan products
-
Social media has emerged as an important tool to increase consumer engagement and boost sales
Focus on select players(total 68 featured)
-
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
-
Beiersdorf AG
-
Coty, Inc.
-
Clinic Laboratories LLC
-
clarins group
-
Christian Dior SA
-
Givaudan S.A.
-
declare
-
Edgewell Personal Care Company
-
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC
-
Groupe Clarins
-
Bali Body Private Limited
-
bayer consumer health
-
Coola LLC
-
Crown Laboratories, Inc.
For more information on this report visit https://www.researchhandmarkets.com/r/73bqzt
