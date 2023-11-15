Dublin, November 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Flour Global Market Report 2023” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

The global flour market is expected to grow from $96.51 billion in 2022 to $102.99 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The flour market is expected to reach $125.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has, in the short term, hampered prospects for a global economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic. The war resulted in economic sanctions being imposed on many countries, significant increases in commodity prices, and disruption of supply chains. These factors have led to inflationary pressures affecting a wide range of goods and services, impacting many global markets.

The report offers comprehensive statistics on the flour market, including global market size, regional market share within the flour industry, key competitors with their respective shares in the flour market, detailed segments within the flour market, prevailing market trends, growth opportunities. Are included. And additional data needed to prosper in the flour industry. This research report on Flour Market provides a complete perspective offering an in-depth analysis of both present and future scenarios within the industry.

The anticipated increase in consumption of bakery products is set to drive the future growth of the flour market. Bakery products, often made from flour or grains, are adapting to changing consumer preferences, such as lower fat content and increased nutritional value. Demand for these bakery items, which are known for their high calorie and nutritional content, is increasing, especially giving a boost to the cookies and crackers market.

For example, according to data from Euromonitor International in October 2022 published on the official website of the Government of Canada, retail sales of baked goods in the US reached $67.9 billion in 2021 and are projected to reach $75.8 billion by 2026. Consumption of bakery products is an important driver of flour market growth.

Product innovation has emerged as a major trend in the flour market, with major companies in the industry focusing on developing new products. A case example is Ulrich & Short, a UK-based clean-label, additive-free ingredient maker, which in June 2021 introduced a new functional flour containing a unique ingredient called Fazenda™ Nutrigel. This functional flour exhibits remarkable ability to enhance viscosity, texture and structural characteristics in gluten-free bakery applications. Nutrigel finds utility in both sweet and savory bakery applications, ranging from breads and baked goods to cakes, muffins and gluten-free batters and coatings.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific positioned as the largest region in flour market. Countries covered in the flour market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and United States.

