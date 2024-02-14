Glenlivet Distillery uses NFTs and AI to market $43,000 whiskey

Last updated: February 13, 2024 15:48 EST | read 1 minute

Source: Pixabay

Scotland-based distillery The Glenlivet is using NFTs and AI in its marketing strategy to sell whiskey from its 50-year-old collection. Glenlivet announced on Monday that it plans to sell 12 bottles from its whiskey collection, which has been matured at the Speyside distillery in Scotland since 1974.

Discover Glenlivet: The Twelve Elements. An extraordinary 50 year old whiskey that pays homage to the twelve essential elements of Glenlivet Single Malt. Coming soon – available exclusively at Whiskey Exchange Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/wwSBf7or5q – The Glenlivet (@TheGlenlivet) 12 February 2024

Glenlivet, NFT and AI

The alcohol distributor used AI to create individual labels for each bottle in the collection, and will use a blockchain-based marketplace to facilitate traceability and establish provenance to ensure transparency in the sales of these spirits.

Each bottle will cost approximately $43,000. As per the announcement, the products will be sold on February 21.

Transactions will be conducted on the Whiskey Exchange Cabinet, which uses NFTs and blockchain technology to generate digital certificates that establish the authenticity and ownership of each whiskey bottle sold.

Glenlivet’s cask expert Kevin Balmforth said the collection represents a glimpse of the future of luxury goods.

Balmforth said, “As we celebrate 200 years of The Glenlivet, this ultra-rare collection takes a look towards the future and offers whiskey lovers around the world an entry into the evolution of luxury investing “

In a previous interview with The Drinks Business, Whiskey Exchange CEO Nicolas Oudinot mentioned the influx of projects in the market centered around NFTs. He highlighted his company’s unique approach – selling rare whiskey bottles while using technology to support their efforts.



Blockchain + Alcohol

This is not the first time blockchain has collaborated with the alcohol industry.

In July 2019, beer brewery BrewDog expanded its crowdfunding initiative to allow investors to buy shares using crypto.

In 2022, Munich-based MetaBrewSociety offered voting rights on business decisions for physical breweries through the use of NFTs and DAOs. The company introduced “beer share” certificates, which grant varying levels of governance rights to the Munich-based brewery.

Source: cryptonews.com