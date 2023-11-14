Glencore wins Teck coal unit, paving the way for its own divestment

(Bloomberg) — Glencore Plc will buy a majority stake in Teck Resources Ltd.’s coal business, ending months of mining industry saga and setting the stage for the commodities giant’s exit from the coal business.

The two companies have spent much of the year in a bitter public battle after Teck rejected Glencore’s unsolicited $23 billion offer to create two new metals- and coal-focused companies. Glencore’s offer, while unsuccessful, was enough to disrupt Teck’s earlier plans to spin off its coal business.

For Glencore and its relatively new chief executive, Gary Nagle, the deal represents a defining moment for the company that will pave the way for an exit from its highly profitable but polluting thermal coal business and give it the energy needed for the energy transition. Will concentrate on metals. Nagle said Glencore intends to spin off the combined coal operations into a new company listed on the New York Stock Exchange within two years of the acquisition closing.

“I don’t think it’s a second award,” Nagle said on a conference call. “We have done a great job acquiring an excellent property.”

For Teck, the deal finally ends its struggle to find a solution for its mines producing steel-making coal after years of studying various options, while also getting the cash needed to finance its metals business. Protects.

Tech shares rose 2.7% as of 9:37 a.m. in Toronto, while Glencore rose 4% in London.

In the deal announced on Tuesday, Glencore will pay $6.93 billion for a 77% stake in Teck’s business, while steelmakers Nippon Steel Corp and Posco, which currently hold minority stakes in Teck coal mines, will keep the remaining stake. Glencore said it also expected to pay $250 million to $300 million to secure shareholder loans made by Teck for the coal business. The Glencore deal, which requires Canadian government approval, represents an enterprise value of $9 billion for Teck’s coal business.

The fight over tech has highlighted the challenges faced by miners with large coal operations – the business is a big profit driver for both companies, but many investors are becoming reluctant to have exposure to the polluting fossil fuel.

Before the Tech proposal went public, Glencore had previously said it would continue to run its mines until they were exhausted, even as many of its rivals pulled out of the thermal coal business. Assuming Glencore’s plan to divest the business goes ahead, its remaining operations – like Teck – will focus on metals like copper and zinc.

Glencore’s successful coal bid is an ironic end to a bitter saga, when Teck and its controlling shareholder, Norman Keevil, pointedly attacked the Swiss company’s track record of rejecting earlier takeover offers. Teck said Tuesday the deal will ensure “continued socially and environmentally responsible steelmaking coal operations and increased profits for Canada.”

Nippon Steel, which currently owns 2.5% of some of Teck’s coal assets, will change ownership and inject additional cash to take a 20% stake in the business, while Posco Teck will convert its ownership stake in the mines to a 3% stake. . The business.

Teck, which will no longer have any exposure to the coal business, said it would use the proceeds to repay debt, build new metal mines and return some to shareholders.

“We were able to achieve what we viewed as the best value for this transaction as well as a clear separation,” said Teck CEO Jonathan Price. “The valuation of this transaction was clearly superior.”

The deal caps a difficult year for the Canadian miner. As well as the tough takeover battle with Glencore, it has also faced declining costs at its major new copper mine in Chile, which was originally the main attraction for Glencore. The company now must reassure shareholders that it can use the proceeds from coal sales to build new copper mines on time and on budget.

The Glencore deal will not require a vote by Teck’s shareholders, unlike an earlier spinoff plan, which was abandoned after failing to win enough support.

The separation of the coal business could also make it a target for some of the tech industry’s biggest names, who are eager to add more investment into copper. Teck said on Tuesday that Glencore had agreed to a two-year pause from the time of closing, which would prevent it from making further unsolicited takeover bids.

The deal would need to be approved by the Canadian government, which is increasingly focused on protecting the country’s natural resources. The fight over Glencore’s initial takeover proposal attracted the attention of federal and territorial government officials.

(The shares in the sixth paragraph have been updated. The company name in the earlier version has been corrected.)

