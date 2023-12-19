Glaucoma treatment market is set to grow at 4.3% CAGR to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2031. Transparency Market Research, Inc.

transparency market research

Increasing research and innovation in various treatment options will increase the demand for glaucoma treatment.

WILMINGTON, Delaware, United States, December 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. , Glaucoma treatment market to be valued at US$6.3 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 4.3% is estimated from 2023 to 2031, which will reach US$9.1 billion , Many glaucoma treatments are being researched, and innovations are being made. Researchers are investigating several promising new treatments for glaucoma, but none are currently available to treat patients.

Researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI) are working on developing new treatments for glaucoma. As a result, effective glaucoma treatments are being developed. Medical interventions and devices for the treatment of glaucoma are being developed at a rapid pace. Microinvasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices that provide minimally invasive treatment options are becoming more popular. Comparison of these devices with traditional glaucoma surgery may show that these devices reduce complications and improve outcomes.

As the genetics and molecular biology of glaucoma become more understood, personalized treatment approaches have become increasingly important. In terms of managing glaucoma, doctors focus on tailoring treatments based on a person’s characteristics and the progression of the disease. Israeli startup Belkin Laser developed DSLT as an alternative laser treatment. Using an automated system, it is performed rapidly, non-contact and without the use of gonioscopy. Several early clinical trials have shown that DSLT is safe and effective at reducing intraocular pressure (IOP) in people with open-angle glaucoma.

Key findings of the market report

Prostaglandin analogs (PGAs) will likely create a market for glaucoma treatment in the coming years.

In terms of indication, the open-angle glaucoma (OAG) segment is projected to drive the market for glaucoma treatment.

In 2023, North America with its well-established treatment infrastructure is expected to dominate the global glaucoma treatment market.

On the basis of sales channels, demand for glaucoma treatment in hospital pharmacies is expected to increase.

Global Glaucoma Treatment Market: Growth Drivers

Aging is associated with glaucoma, and with the aging global population, this disease will become more prevalent. Growing demographics contribute to glaucoma treatment markets. As technologies for the diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma continue to advance, such as less-invasive surgical procedures and improved imaging techniques, the glaucoma market continues to grow.

Eye health awareness and regular eye exams can help detect glaucoma in the early stages. Since glaucoma is diagnosed early, it can be better managed and treated, which drives the market for glaucoma treatments. Policies and initiatives to improve eye health and treat conditions like glaucoma may stimulate the market.

Ophthalmology research and development could also be improved through increased funding. With increasing health care expenditures, new glaucoma treatments are being developed, and existing treatments are being adapted. A consistent schedule of follow-up appointments and treatment compliance can have a positive impact on the market for glaucoma treatments. Compliance with medication and procedures can improve outcomes and increase patient demand.

The invention of glaucoma treatments is an ongoing effort of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. A new drug or therapeutic approach can have a positive impact on the market. Several chronic conditions, including diabetes and high blood pressure, are often associated with glaucoma. The incidence of these diseases is increasing globally, contributing to the prevalence of secondary glaucoma.

Global Glaucoma Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to lead the glaucoma treatment market in the coming years. North America will experience growth due to the adoption of advanced technology and increasing number of treatment options. The excellent hospital infrastructure along with the treatment structure will contribute to the significant growth of North America. Nearly 3 million Americans in the United States alone suffer from glaucoma, the second leading cause of blindness worldwide.

Various segments of the glaucoma treatment market exist in North America, including medical treatments, surgical interventions, and devices for micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS). PGAs are the fastest growing drug class over the forecast period and are commonly used for the treatment of glaucoma. Various types of glaucoma are becoming more prevalent in North America, leading to a growing market for glaucoma treatment.

Global Glaucoma Treatment Market: Key Players

Several major players with global presence dominate the glaucoma treatment industry. Many glaucoma treatment drug manufacturers are creating generic drugs, hindering the development of new therapies.

major developments

In November 2023, Sky Bioscience Inc. announced that the first patient was treated in a Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT06144918) using SBI-100 ophthalmic emulsion (OE) in the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) and ophthalmic ) was tested for safety and effectiveness. High blood pressure (OHT). An eye-opening news release issued by SBI describes SBI-100 OE as a synthetic prodrug of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that is able to bind and activate CB1 receptors.

In December 2023, Gel Pharmaceutical agreed to sell and supply to Novartis Korea nine eye drop drugs (eye drops) for the treatment of glaucoma and conjunctivitis through an exclusive distribution agreement.

Global Glaucoma Treatment Market: Segmentation

by product type

by signal

by sales channel

hospital pharmacies

retail pharmacies

online sales

by region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

rest of the world

